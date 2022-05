Walker went down about 3 times in the second half wasted about 10 mins playing time in all before they eventually subbed him off. De Bruyne was redder than a ripe tomato by the time they brought him off after going one up thinking the job was done



They brought De Bruyne off at 0-0. Mahrez scored just after.Unless he's injured or carrying something, I thought it was strange to bring off De Bruyne. Even at 0-0. The game was going to open up at some point and you'd think De Bruyne would be the player you'd want to exploit that. Taking off Jesus and Mahrez at 1-0 really hurt them. Beyond a 2 min spell from Grealish they didn't have much goal threat. That very much felt like subs to preserve players for other games.City's game management was poor in the last 5-10 minutes. Something stuck in my mind because my Wife mentioned it. She was asking why City didn't keep the ball in the corner when they got one in the 88th minute. Played it short and Cancelo ended up playing a poor ball into box straight to Courtois. I had a look back this morning and I don't think City had another touch of the ball in Real's half between that short corner routine giving up the ball cheaply and it going 2-1.That's such a poor way to manage the game. Even after the kick off at 1-1 they went back to Ederson and went long. Surely you'd want your team to keep the ball in those circumstances. That passage of play shows to me how the pressure and situation got to City.