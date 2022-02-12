« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23880 on: Today at 08:40:45 am
:lmao

Perfection
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23881 on: Today at 08:43:35 am
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23882 on: Today at 08:44:26 am
It's mental how they rely so much on 2 players after spending so much. Take KdB and B Silva out of the team ant they are nowhere near as good. Take out Mo and Thiago for us and we're still awesome.

I might be wrong here but Guardiola doesn't rotate much, does he? Or does he? If I'm right, surely they must be starting to feel it now, both physically and also mentally after a blow like that? Or is that just wishful thinking...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23883 on: Today at 08:48:09 am
A morning reminder that City could still finish this season without a trophy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23884 on: Today at 08:51:48 am
Quote from: stara on Today at 05:07:41 am
peps gonna sign a contract extension, isnt he?

He has to win the EC without Messi and prove something. He will never get the chance with any richer club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23885 on: Today at 08:57:57 am
I'm so glad they are out. It's so weird, I follow the Champions League account on Instagram and they are CONSTANTLY posting Man City stuff on there. They've got to one final in their entire history and if you follow their instagram you'd think Man City are winning it every other year.

If they get rid of the current semi final format, it's because people have been paid off to favour the clubs that can't get past this stage like PSG and City. Simple as
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23886 on: Today at 08:59:22 am
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 08:39:28 am
Hey Pep, how many times did you concede in the last minute of regulation?

;D

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:07:05 pm
How many times did Madrid score in the last 5 minutes Pep?


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23887 on: Today at 09:00:33 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:58:21 am
Wow!  Just finished watching.  I didn't have the chance to watch the game live, so perhaps for the first time ever for a non-Liverpool game avoided seeing the result and watched later, which is probably a measure of how much I loathe these c*nts.  What a fucking payoff!  Almost felt like watching a Liverpool win seeing these European no-marks bottle yet another campaign.  Mentality midgets strike again!

I did the same mate. Although I had the chance to watch it I watched Last Of The Mohicans (again) instead. Didn't even check the score until my lad whatsapped me a simple "ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha".

So watched it after. Was like listening to a dead funny joke you already know but go into bits just before the punchline because you know whats coming.

Comedy gold.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23888 on: Today at 09:07:12 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:51:48 am
He has to win the EC without Messi and prove something. He will never get the chance with any richer club.

Think he'll see out his contract, maybe extend for a year. But my bet is he'll take a year off and wait for PSG to start rebuilding post Neymar and Messi. Their current squad have too many egos for him to control so he'll wait it out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23889 on: Today at 09:09:39 am
Last night IMO proved Klopp is a better manager than Pep. No doubt Pep is one of the best but if Klopp was in charge of City they'd have at least 1 CL by now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23890 on: Today at 09:13:33 am
When was the last time a team came from behind to beat City?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23891 on: Today at 09:20:56 am
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 08:57:57 am
If they get rid of the current semi final format, it's because people have been paid off to favour the clubs that can't get past this stage like PSG and City. Simple as

City got to the final last year and still fucked it. They also fucked it in 19/20 when the knockouts were reduced to one match ties to an incredibly average Lyon team.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23892 on: Today at 09:21:07 am
I don't watch or read much media stuff, but I'm guessing there's already been plenty of analysis on why Guardiola has failed to win a CL in over a decade, despite virtually unparalleled resources.

I did see the extra time and the BT commentary was probably more partisan than anything LFCTV has ever served up. A bit like City v Atletico when the shithousery they found so funny v us suddenly stopped being so amusing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23893 on: Today at 09:25:40 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:13:33 am
When was the last time a team came from behind to beat City?

dont know

what i do know is  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

yep, just as funny this morning as last nite, who knew
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23894 on: Today at 09:26:16 am
Oh, what joy! Reading through Blue Moon this morning is the gift that just keeps on giving. They are blaming the ref, Pep, KDB, Sterling, Laporte, Cancelo, the ref, UEFA, the media, Dorkface Foden, the ref, the extra 6 minutes, us, Real Madrid, the ref, their board, not having a striker, the ref, United's crap form reflecting off them, John Major, God, the stars above, the ref, Benzema's hairstyle, Zouma kicking the cat, the police for arresting Mendy, the ref, South Africa's corrupt government, Brad Pitt, not replacing Aguero, Spring, the Bernabeu, Maggie Thatcher's Tory party, route one football, bad subs, the ref, their creaky defence, Walker going off .. and about a million other things.

I almost feel sorry for them.

Lying through my teeth. I couldn't be happier.

Go, Newcastle, take advantage of their tired legs, and shattered minds.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23895 on: Today at 09:32:45 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:21:07 am
I did see the extra time and the BT commentary was probably more partisan than anything LFCTV has ever served up. A bit like City v Atletico when the shithousery they found so funny v us suddenly stopped being so amusing.
Is right

I try to ignore their bullshit - especiallly Jake the fake and the odious whiny turd that is Macca, but their analysis of that Atletico game vs what i remember of ours in in the group stages was ridiculous
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23896 on: Today at 09:33:15 am
that's a lot of blame rage for a trophy they dont care about...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23897 on: Today at 09:36:21 am
I thought the ref was okay. He seemed to let things go on both sides. Altho, the time wasting RM shenanigans was tiresome.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23898 on: Today at 09:37:30 am
I still think they'll get over the line in the league, but if they don't - do we expect City fans to become disgruntled with Pep?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23899 on: Today at 09:37:46 am
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 09:26:16 am
Oh, what joy! Reading through Blue Moon this morning is the gift that just keeps on giving. They are blaming the ref, Pep, KDB, Sterling, Laporte, Cancelo, the ref, UEFA, the media, Dorkface Foden, the ref, the extra 6 minutes, us, Real Madrid, the ref, their board, not having a striker, the ref, United's crap form reflecting off them, John Major, God, the stars above, the ref, Benzema's hairstyle, Zouma kicking the cat, the police for arresting Mendy, the ref, South Africa's corrupt government, Brad Pitt, not replacing Aguero, Spring, the Bernabeu, Maggie Thatcher's Tory party, route one football, bad subs, the ref, their creaky defence, Walker going off .. and about a million other things.

I almost feel sorry for them.

Lying through my teeth. I couldn't be happier.

Go, Newcastle, take advantage of their tired legs, and shattered minds.
This reads like John Belushi giving every excuse in the world to Carrie Fisher in The Blues Brothers as to why he missed their wedding.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23900 on: Today at 09:40:00 am
What a dreadful couple of days for Man City fans. After 45 minutes of the first semi-final they think they are the Champions League winners. After 90 minutes of their own tie they think they are in Paris to play us. By the time it takes a boil an egg they're out. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23901 on: Today at 09:43:36 am
I wish there was a German word to describe how Im feeling today
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23902 on: Today at 09:44:49 am
I can see them putting 6 past Newcastle but if they concede an early goal it could be a fun watch.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23903 on: Today at 09:45:54 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:51:48 am
He has to win the EC without Messi and prove something. He will never get the chance with any richer club.

Hes consistently getting beat by inferior teams. He may start thinking its not to be and go to a big club and try it that way instead
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23904 on: Today at 09:47:52 am
the best bit is the sports washing cheats spunked billions for world recognition, the kind you get with the jewel in the crown of attaining the CL

the story in europe so far is of also-ran bottlers, just like their psg cousins and last nite was the bottle job of the century
