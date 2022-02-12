Oh, what joy! Reading through Blue Moon this morning is the gift that just keeps on giving. They are blaming the ref, Pep, KDB, Sterling, Laporte, Cancelo, the ref, UEFA, the media, Dorkface Foden, the ref, the extra 6 minutes, us, Real Madrid, the ref, their board, not having a striker, the ref, United's crap form reflecting off them, John Major, God, the stars above, the ref, Benzema's hairstyle, Zouma kicking the cat, the police for arresting Mendy, the ref, South Africa's corrupt government, Brad Pitt, not replacing Aguero, Spring, the Bernabeu, Maggie Thatcher's Tory party, route one football, bad subs, the ref, their creaky defence, Walker going off .. and about a million other things.
I almost feel sorry for them.
Lying through my teeth. I couldn't be happier.
Go, Newcastle, take advantage of their tired legs, and shattered minds.