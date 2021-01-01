« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23840 on: Today at 04:27:13 am
Ive watched Rodrygos first goal a few times now, and both Cancelo and Ederson messed up big time. Cancelo just stops when the ball goes over his head, allowing Benzema to float it across goal. Had he tracked, hed have stopped or at least deflected the cross. Then Ederson is far too lethargic in going for the ball. I cant believe he didnt realize the pressure incoming from a Madrid attacker, yet he comes out like its going to be an uncontested ball.

Hes been far too relaxed in a couple of situations lately (when Jota almost slid in comes to mind) so glad to see him finally be punished for it.

Combine that with the save off the line from Mendy and the toe that Courtois got from Grealishs shot, and City really messed this up tonight.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23841 on: Today at 04:44:25 am
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23842 on: Today at 04:51:07 am
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahahahahahahahahaha!!! :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23843 on: Today at 04:55:16 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:56:54 pm
Had a look on Blue Loon aaaand

Basically Everton fans whose club has won the jackpot
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23844 on: Today at 04:56:10 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:44:25 am
https://twitter.com/kylewalker2/status/1493712152137510912?s=20&t=RSfrJcl1c0A5tvXJ6YSTVA

god, i recall first seeing that and thinking i cant bring to mind a more embarrassing divy pile of shite in a hat a four year old would throw on the floor in indignation for making her look juvenile

now you watch it in this context and it still can't make it worse cos i think that's impossible

does add an extra chuckle to it tho  ;D

cba to go into it now but something i haven't seen picked up on by pundits etc is the shambolic defending of city over those two legs with the giant that is Diaz coming back and city fans having a wankfest about 'just when we needed him'

i know VVD was on his heels for the second goal against villarreal but if i see this fucker compared to VVD again, i hope it's accompanied by a  :lmao cos it's comedy channel analysis - the first bit of actual pressure RM put on that defence they conceeded twice in as many minutes, the very definition of bottle jobs, a much used term i dont generally like as it's used wrongly, in this case, perfect, they mentally capitulated at crunch time

anyway, glad to see pep's in-game tinkering and not seeing the danger in that RM side when it's been repeated over the last three opponents they've had (including city themselves!) is still hamstringing them in the CL

do they have a squad capable of winning it? they do. do they have a manager that can't get out of his own way? no, they dont

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23845 on: Today at 05:07:41 am
peps gonna sign a contract extension, isnt he?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23846 on: Today at 05:20:43 am
i expect they've been saving up the announcement for a moment such as this

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23847 on: Today at 05:22:31 am
Hahaha what a small club with mentality midgets.  2-0 up with 6 minutes to go and they couldn't even do that. The Loon must be going bezerk, "it's a conspiraceh".  :wellin
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23848 on: Today at 05:45:21 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:04:08 pm

I mean, they're all hilarious in so many ways. But this one, to use a Guardiola-ism, is so special, so special. I was thinking that there's no way they could fuck it up. But they really came through in the end with the biggest bottle job seen on the European stage.

I've had an hours sleep, waiting to go on holidays, and honestly just keep reading this thread and laughing out loud. Magical stuff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23849 on: Today at 06:17:29 am
Quote from: stara on Today at 05:07:41 am
peps gonna sign a contract extension, isnt he?

Abu Dhabi probably has a gun to his head anyway, but yes, after this spectacular bottle job (followed by hopefully another one in the league), there's absolutely no way he's going anywhere for a while.

He'll just stay - playing the game on cheat code, signing Haaland, spending unlimited money - until he wins one Champions League, and then the self satisfied prick will get off, with the usual suspects proclaiming it as further proof he invented football.

Might be a while, mind.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23850 on: Today at 06:25:51 am
it was a game when you see how important players like James Milner and Divok can be

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23851 on: Today at 06:46:34 am
Holy shit.
Just woken to the news, couldnt bring myself to watch.
Its perfect.
The deflating manner of it. The extra time. The soft penalty. The missed chance right at the end.
If I could have written a script of how I wanted it to go that would have been it.

I can enjoy the build up to the final now. Two proper teams in Europe.

Fucking brilliant.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23852 on: Today at 06:50:37 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:13:54 am
Yep. End of the day, he could have bought another DM and a forward for what they paid for Grealish.
or 2 Luis Diazs 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23853 on: Today at 06:58:58 am
Couldn't have asked for any more there. I'd made my peace with playing City in the final, I don't like them but they're a great side so I thought they'd see it through. Madrid in Paris though just sounds good eh!

I just hope that the manner of the loss sticks in the craw a bit for these. "Why did you take me off?" "Why didn't you play me?" horrible questions on the training ground and dressing room, because that could lead to one dodgy performance in the league and that might be all we need.

They'll probably bounce back, but they might not. That'll do for me.

I think Walker might be genuinely crocked as well. Don't like to see it but it does undeniably weaken them.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23854 on: Today at 06:59:34 am
Any other team and Id imagine this would break the, and affect their next few games.

But city under Pep? I just cant see it, theyre so mentally strong.  This is a huge compliment of course

But last night shows what pressure can do. Pressure can make weird things happen.  You never know eh?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23855 on: Today at 07:07:58 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:34 am
Any other team and Id imagine this would break the, and affect their next few games.

But city under Pep? I just cant see it, theyre so mentally strong.  This is a huge compliment of course

But last night shows what pressure can do. Pressure can make weird things happen.  You never know eh?

Mentally strong  :wellin :wellin

Nicely played.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23856 on: Today at 07:21:16 am
The morning after the night before, these are my reflections:

1. If there are such things as Football Gods, they were certainly watching last night, and they were not keen on letting through to the final a team whose fans ritualistically denigrate (boo and heckle) the Champions League anthem. So thank the Football Gods for this piece of poetic/football justice.

2. Thinking of the foul that won RM the penalty that Benzema tucked away: How many times have Diaz, Laporte, Fernandinho, Cancelo, et al. got away with similar fouls (even blatant handballs) in the Premier League without consequence? I've always said European referees don't grant them as many favours as PL refs do, and last night was a case in point.

3. Winning the Champions League takes something special. It is simply not enough to have the most expensive squad, and this is a lesson that City, Pep and their supporters keep learning the hard way. Long may it continue. Let them go out and get Haaland and pay him indecent wages. The more obscene the better. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23857 on: Today at 07:25:12 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:34 am
Any other team and Id imagine this would break the, and affect their next few games.

But city under Pep? I just cant see it, theyre so mentally strong.  This is a huge compliment of course

But last night shows what pressure can do. Pressure can make weird things happen.  You never know eh?



On a side note, Grealish is fast becoming an epic flop. The cry arsing over Sancho, Grealish, Ronaldo and Chelsea in the summer on here looks worse by the day.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23858 on: Today at 07:32:52 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:49:20 am
de Bruyne was just shite. L'Equipe rated his performance a 3/10.
They were all pretty shit, until the last 10 minutes of regular time it was a poor match. Apparently De Bruyne has been carrying an injury for a while, he needs painkillers before every game. It's appalling management if true, Guardiola has spent 1 billion and can't rest his best player to give him time to recuperate. Pathetic. I'm so glad its backfired on all of these loathsome individuals, especially the "Coach who can't win without Messi".
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23859 on: Today at 07:50:30 am
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23860 on: Today at 07:56:57 am
The perfect outcome:

- Gut-wrenching disappointment
- 120 mins of gruelling fast-paced football
- City players getting knocks
- City out!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23861 on: Today at 07:57:59 am
Over. Thinking.

  :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23862 on: Today at 07:59:15 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:54:47 am
They can ask Scott Carson to show them his winners medal.

 ;D ;D ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23863 on: Today at 08:04:18 am
I really hope UEFA is not going forward with these plans of removing the 2-leg semifinals. I think one of the reasons why Manchester City and PSG are struggling with this format, is when they face oppositions that can play on the emotions. The leagues they are able to make almost robotic, but with the Champions League, they are not able to do that. Yesterday, I think the pure wave of the noise and the emotions made City just completely crumble.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23864 on: Today at 08:11:00 am
They were so half arsed. Seems the players don't have half the motivation of ours. For once I think it was not due to Pep's over thinking per se but players just stunningly underperforming.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23865 on: Today at 08:13:17 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:22:31 am
Hahaha what a small club with mentality midgets.  2-0 up with 6 minutes to go and they couldn't even do that. The Loon must be going bezerk, "it's a conspiraceh".  :wellin


Favourite bit of the whole thing was the ref trolling them by blowing 20 secs early
