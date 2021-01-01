god, i recall first seeing that and thinking i cant bring to mind a more embarrassing divy pile of shite in a hat a four year old would throw on the floor in indignation for making her look juvenilenow you watch it in this context and it still can't make it worse cos i think that's impossibledoes add an extra chuckle to it thocba to go into it now but something i haven't seen picked up on by pundits etc is the shambolic defending of city over those two legs with the giant that is Diaz coming back and city fans having a wankfest about 'just when we needed him'i know VVD was on his heels for the second goal against villarreal but if i see this fucker compared to VVD again, i hope it's accompanied by acos it's comedy channel analysis - the first bit of actual pressure RM put on that defence they conceeded twice in as many minutes, the very definition of bottle jobs, a much used term i dont generally like as it's used wrongly, in this case, perfect, they mentally capitulated at crunch timeanyway, glad to see pep's in-game tinkering and not seeing the danger in that RM side when it's been repeated over the last three opponents they've had (including city themselves!) is still hamstringing them in the CLdo they have a squad capable of winning it? they do. do they have a manager that can't get out of his own way? no, they dont