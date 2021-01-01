« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners  (Read 1525811 times)

Offline ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #23840 on: Today at 04:27:13 am »
Ive watched Rodrygos first goal a few times now, and both Cancelo and Ederson messed up big time. Cancelo just stops when the ball goes over his head, allowing Benzema to float it across goal. Had he tracked, hed have stopped or at least deflected the cross. Then Ederson is far too lethargic in going for the ball. I cant believe he didnt realize the pressure incoming from a Madrid attacker, yet he comes out like its going to be an uncontested ball.

Hes been far too relaxed in a couple of situations lately (when Jota almost slid in comes to mind) so glad to see him finally be punished for it.

Combine that with the save off the line from Mendy and the toe that Courtois got from Grealishs shot, and City really messed this up tonight.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #23841 on: Today at 04:44:25 am »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #23842 on: Today at 04:51:07 am »
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahahahahahahahahaha!!! :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
« Reply #23843 on: Today at 04:55:16 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:56:54 pm
Had a look on Blue Loon aaaand

Basically Everton fans whose club has won the jackpot
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,232
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #23844 on: Today at 04:56:10 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:44:25 am
https://twitter.com/kylewalker2/status/1493712152137510912?s=20&t=RSfrJcl1c0A5tvXJ6YSTVA

god, i recall first seeing that and thinking i cant bring to mind a more embarrassing divy pile of shite in a hat a four year old would throw on the floor in indignation for making her look juvenile

now you watch it in this context and it still can't make it worse cos i think that's impossible

does add an extra chuckle to it tho  ;D

cba to go into it now but something i haven't seen picked up on by pundits etc is the shambolic defending of city over those two legs with the giant that is Diaz coming back and city fans having a wankfest about 'just when we needed him'

i know VVD was on his heels for the second goal against villarreal but if i see this fucker compared to VVD again, i hope it's accompanied by a  :lmao cos it's comedy channel analysis - the first bit of actual pressure RM put on that defence they conceeded twice in as many minutes, the very definition of bottle jobs, a much used term i dont generally like as it's used wrongly, in this case, perfect, they mentally capitulated at crunch time

anyway, glad to see pep's in-game tinkering and not seeing the danger in that RM side when it's been repeated over the last three opponents they've had (including city themselves!) is still hamstringing them in the CL

do they have a squad capable of winning it? they do. do they have a manager that can't get out of his own way? no, they dont

« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:44 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #23845 on: Today at 05:07:41 am »
peps gonna sign a contract extension, isnt he?
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Up
« previous next »
 