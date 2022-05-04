« previous next »
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Pathetic club get what they deserve.

:lmao
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Fiasco

  Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  JFT96.
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:27:24 am
The "job done" bit was hugely disrespectful. Footballing gods threw a few lightning bolts at them. I couldn't hear the game, but did he really take off De Bruyne to rest him, or did he have a knock?

I don't know if KDB had a knock, but Luka Modric in his near geriatric state outran him down the touchline and I was surprised at that. Either KDB couldn't match him and was carrying something, or he couldn't/didn't want to sprint full pelt in case he aggravated something. He was clearly not himself physically.
stonecold_jpm

  Kopite
GET ME SOME FUCKING CUSTARD FOR THAT CITY CRUMBLE BABYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
    Flat Back Four
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm
City just told Spurs to hold their beer.

Their water...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
.



Real Madrid vs Manchester City. Champions League Semi-Final; 2nd leg. Wednesday 4th May - an 8pm kick off. Man City led 4-3 from the 1st leg.


Real Madrid 3 - 1 Manchester City (after extra-time). Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate.


Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.
Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia.



R. Madrid 0 - [1] Man. City [3-5]; Mahrez goal on 73' - https://streamff.com/v/77544d & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521951751271821318

R. Madrid [1] - 1 Man. City [4-5]; Rodrygo goal on 90' - https://streamff.com/v/a99a55 & https://streamin.me/v/d66c26d0

R. Madrid [2] - 1 Man. City [5-5]; Rodrygo goal on 90+1' - https://streamff.com/v/d39d4f & https://streamin.me/v/4fbd3e83

R. Madrid [3] - 1 Man. City [6-5]; Benzema pen on 94' - https://streamff.com/v/859d80 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521959384183713795



Full-Time Scenes (10 minutes) - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521971104377618435 or www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGzDKU7gxho

'Guardiola and Ancelotti have just overseen a tie that will be talked about for years to come!' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521971278638456832

'Pep saw the future 🔮' (pre-match video) - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521969218169839624

"You talk about the great managers of the modern era, Ancelotti has to be in the mix to be at the top of that tree" - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521988718529290248



Full Match Replay & Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uidnm7/real_madrid_vs_manchester_city_champions_league

& https://www.soccercatch.com/matches/18509783/real-madrid-vs-manchester-city#media & https://ourmatch.me/04-05-2022-real-madrid-vs-manchester-city

& https://sbfull.com/oumxmhjpqee9.html (7 mins) & https://sbfull.com/hd1oq33d1ulo.html (20 mins)



'Real Madrid v Man City (3-1)' - 11 minute highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jf2lyUMr1xQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jf2lyUMr1xQ</a>



Guardiola post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y4mpPJZMlM & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521984231546707969

Guardiola post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPU8i6P5z6w

Ancelotti post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnyKEXSnOJ0 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521981102222725121

Ancelotti post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vuxoFn1mK4



Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61312216
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/57740862
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/04/real-madrid-manchester-city-champions-league-semi-final-second-leg-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/may/04/real-madrid-v-manchester-city-champions-league-semi-final-second-leg-live
www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/04/magic-beats-control-once-again-in-real-madrids-enchanted-canyon (Barney Ronay)
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/05/manchester-city-will-need-one-or-two-days-recover-pep-guardiola-real-madrid-champions-league
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-real-madrid-result-score-rodrygo-b2071579.html
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0275-1511132895f4-1744cbc9329e-1000--madrid-stun-city-to-reach-final

Pre-Match : https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/real-madrid-a-cl-semi-final-2nd-leg-wed-4th-may-20-00-bst-pre-match-thread.354908
In-Match : https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/match-thread-real-madrid-vs-man-city-04-05-22.354953
Post-Match : https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/real-madrid-a-post-match-thread.354956



Post Match Analysis Videos...

BT 1 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOmlSYc_q7I
BT 2 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfYt-Zh1WGM
BT 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXJ3Y2kcqlI
BT 4 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Od7zDNFLgcQ
CBS 1 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y4mpPJZMlM
CBS 2 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA0XD6JpFJg







'Liverpool 🆚 Real Madrid... The 2022 #UCLfinal is set!' - https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1521968471189463040


.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Armand9

  Legacy Fan
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:27:24 am
The "job done" bit was hugely disrespectful. Footballing gods threw a few lightning bolts at them. I couldn't hear the game, but did he really take off De Bruyne to rest him, or did he have a knock?

no knock evident, looked like tactical/resting sub

he compounded that by taking mahrez off - in my opinion their most dangerous player

RM would have to start pushing at some point - i was pissed right off cos i thought they're losing this without even having a go - and to take off your two best players going forward for me isn't the smartest move, especially knowing what this RM had done in the competition

i dont think it's a huge gaff in the sense who thought there was enough time left for RM but even considering that i wouldn't be taking off my two main threats, RM still didn't go gung-ho but as one of their players i'd be happy to see those two off as i know we need to push for goals or it's over

if in the final we were in a similar scenario there's no way i want to see sadio and salah coming off, one of them ok, not both (tho i'd like to see both stay on if playing decent to be honest - always leave a real threat for the opposition) - sterling and grealish were on but they're not the same as the the two he took off, the other two are levels better (and i dont care grealish went close twice - cos the pertinent point is 'close' and that's the difference maker)

if i was either of those guys and the subs were tactical, i'd be pissed and it'll be in their head 'if only you left me on'
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

RAWK Meltdown #1

  "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm


Dame Judi Dench (Bottom Right Corner)
YNWA

Armand9

  Legacy Fan
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 12:41:28 am
Dame Judi Dench (Bottom Right Corner)

close but no cigar - she's a better actress than that
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

TheShanklyGates

  Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:37:23 pm
So how do we think this impacts then against Newcastle?



I just want one team to give them a game

The capitulation v them when they score is the most annoying thing
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Armand9

  Legacy Fan
if they were away to a team that could really frustrate them and offer a threat, it would have my interest

there's no one on the run in that will do either sadly
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:27:24 am
The "job done" bit was hugely disrespectful. Footballing gods threw a few lightning bolts at them. I couldn't hear the game, but did he really take off De Bruyne to rest him, or did he have a knock?
de Bruyne was just shite. L'Equipe rated his performance a 3/10.
Gifted Right Foot

  RAWK Supporter
With tired legs it would be good if the next team they were playing made them work for it but Newcastle will concede an early goal and City will coast.  Just like most of their league games.  Wish their 2 away games to Wolves and West Ham were next. 
Darren G

  Legacy Fan
Wow!  Just finished watching.  I didn't have the chance to watch the game live, so perhaps for the first time ever for a non-Liverpool game avoided seeing the result and watched later, which is probably a measure of how much I loathe these c*nts.  What a fucking payoff!  Almost felt like watching a Liverpool win seeing these European no-marks bottle yet another campaign.  Mentality midgets strike again!
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
When European Royalty Aston Villa fans are taking the piss out of you tonight you know you're down bad.  ;D
sinnermichael

  I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  Legacy Fan
Pray for Man City. They just don't have the resources necessary to compete.

ljycb

  Kopite
Sure Ive said it on here before in recent weeks but their league season is a couple of dropped points away from being a particularly massive failure - they went to Arsenal on New Years Day, scored in the last minute and it really did feel as though they were home and hosed for the title, even more so when we drew at Stamford Bridge on the following day.

Fair enough, we have been absolutely relentless and no other team could chase them down like we have, but they are in a situation now where either they just about win a league that they really should have had wrapped up by Easter, or they dont win the league having capitulated to an extent that I would say is embarrassing for all involved.
Cracking Left Foot

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Beautiful to watch tonight. Hoping this really gets into their heads and they drop points against a tricky Newcastle this weekend.  I guess money can't buy you everything.....
jckliew

  Legacy Fan
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:49:20 am
de Bruyne was just shite. L'Equipe rated his performance a 3/10.
Hopefully that's fatigue getting to him.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:03:57 am
Pray for Man City. They just don't have the resources necessary to compete.



Pep's fault for wasting millions on players he doesn't trust.

"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Jack_Bauer

  Anny Roader
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:13:36 am
Pep's fault for wasting millions on players he doesn't trust.
And he'll piss more money on players he doesn't trust in the summer so the cycle continues.
latortuga

  Legacy Fan
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:32:28 am
I don't know if KDB had a knock, but Luka Modric in his near geriatric state outran him down the touchline and I was surprised at that. Either KDB couldn't match him and was carrying something, or he couldn't/didn't want to sprint full pelt in case he aggravated something. He was clearly not himself physically.

Worst game I've seen him play since this recent purple patch of form.  His touch was off, he seemed to rush moments and didn't seem comfortable in the game from the beginning.  My first impression was having listened to him talk about the pressure of expectations in his pre-game press conference that perhaps the pressure of the moment had got to him but maybe you're observation is more accurate. 
harleydanger

  7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  Legacy Fan
Unluckeeeeeeee.gif
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:03:57 am
Pray for Man City. They just don't have the resources necessary to compete.



To be honest, they fucked up badly with their squad depth. They've sold Torres in January, never bothered to give Nmecha a chance (he is having a good season at Wolfsburg, and was called-up for Germany), and bought Alvarez in January, but left him on loan at River ...
a little break

  Tonyign0r35u
  Legacy Fan
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:32:28 am
To be honest, they fucked up badly with their squad depth. They've sold Torres in January, never bothered to give Nmecha a chance (he is having a good season at Wolfsburg, and was called-up for Germany), and bought Alvarez in January, but left him on loan at River ...

Fuck....and I cannot stress this enough...every single one of the cheating c*nts.
elbow

  grease
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
They can ask Scott Carson to show them his winners medal.
We are Liverpool!

Darren G

  Legacy Fan
Wrote 'em a song as they can't manage on their own like:

We've bottled it in Europe
We're never gonna stop
From Porto down to Madrid...
We always fuckin' flop.
The legend of Shaun Goater...
When we played at Maine Road...
Now our stadium's half empty...
Because we sold our souls...
Abu, Abu Dhabi.  Commit atrocities...
Abu, Abu Dhabi.  Commit atrocities..

Needs work.
wemmick

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
 :lmao

That was glorious. I wonder when the City faithful or players start to turn on Pep?
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:03:57 am
Pray for Man City. They just don't have the resources necessary to compete.



And that was their managers choice. They knew Aguero was leaving for ages, he chose to sell Tores, he choose to make the vanity signing of Greelish instead of strengthening other areas of the squad.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
