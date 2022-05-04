The "job done" bit was hugely disrespectful. Footballing gods threw a few lightning bolts at them. I couldn't hear the game, but did he really take off De Bruyne to rest him, or did he have a knock?



no knock evident, looked like tactical/resting subhe compounded that by taking mahrez off - in my opinion their most dangerous playerRM would have to start pushing at some point - i was pissed right off cos i thought they're losing this without even having a go - and to take off your two best players going forward for me isn't the smartest move, especially knowing what this RM had done in the competitioni dont think it's a huge gaff in the sense who thought there was enough time left for RM but even considering that i wouldn't be taking off my two main threats, RM still didn't go gung-ho but as one of their players i'd be happy to see those two off as i know we need to push for goals or it's overif in the final we were in a similar scenario there's no way i want to see sadio and salah coming off, one of them ok, not both (tho i'd like to see both stay on if playing decent to be honest - always leave a real threat for the opposition) - sterling and grealish were on but they're not the same as the the two he took off, the other two are levels better (and i dont care grealish went close twice - cos the pertinent point is 'close' and that's the difference maker)if i was either of those guys and the subs were tactical, i'd be pissed and it'll be in their head 'if only you left me on'