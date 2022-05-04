« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners

Pathetic club get what they deserve.

:lmao
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:27:24 am
The "job done" bit was hugely disrespectful. Footballing gods threw a few lightning bolts at them. I couldn't hear the game, but did he really take off De Bruyne to rest him, or did he have a knock?

I don't know if KDB had a knock, but Luka Modric in his near geriatric state outran him down the touchline and I was surprised at that. Either KDB couldn't match him and was carrying something, or he couldn't/didn't want to sprint full pelt in case he aggravated something. He was clearly not himself physically.
GET ME SOME FUCKING CUSTARD FOR THAT CITY CRUMBLE BABYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm
City just told Spurs to hold their beer.

Their water...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

.



Real Madrid vs Manchester City. Champions League Semi-Final; 2nd leg. Wednesday 4th May - an 8pm kick off. Man City led 4-3 from the 1st leg.


Real Madrid 3 - 1 Manchester City (after extra-time). Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate.


Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.
Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia.



R. Madrid 0 - [1] Man. City [3-5]; Mahrez goal on 73' - https://streamff.com/v/77544d & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521951751271821318

R. Madrid [1] - 1 Man. City [4-5]; Rodrygo goal on 90' - https://streamff.com/v/a99a55 & https://streamin.me/v/d66c26d0

R. Madrid [2] - 1 Man. City [5-5]; Rodrygo goal on 90+1' - https://streamff.com/v/d39d4f & https://streamin.me/v/4fbd3e83

R. Madrid [3] - 1 Man. City [6-5]; Benzema pen on 94' - https://streamff.com/v/859d80 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521959384183713795



Full-Time Scenes (10 minutes) - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521971104377618435 or www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGzDKU7gxho

'Guardiola and Ancelotti have just overseen a tie that will be talked about for years to come!' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521971278638456832

'Pep saw the future 🔮' (pre-match video) - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521969218169839624

"You talk about the great managers of the modern era, Ancelotti has to be in the mix to be at the top of that tree" - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521988718529290248



Full Match Replay & Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uidnm7/real_madrid_vs_manchester_city_champions_league

& https://www.soccercatch.com/matches/18509783/real-madrid-vs-manchester-city#media & https://ourmatch.me/04-05-2022-real-madrid-vs-manchester-city

& https://sbfull.com/oumxmhjpqee9.html (7 mins) & https://sbfull.com/hd1oq33d1ulo.html (20 mins)



'Real Madrid v Man City (3-1)' - 11 minute highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jf2lyUMr1xQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jf2lyUMr1xQ</a>



Guardiola post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y4mpPJZMlM & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521984231546707969

Guardiola post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPU8i6P5z6w

Ancelotti post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnyKEXSnOJ0 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1521981102222725121

Ancelotti post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vuxoFn1mK4



Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61312216
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/57740862
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/04/real-madrid-manchester-city-champions-league-semi-final-second-leg-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/may/04/real-madrid-v-manchester-city-champions-league-semi-final-second-leg-live
www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/04/magic-beats-control-once-again-in-real-madrids-enchanted-canyon (Barney Ronay)
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/05/manchester-city-will-need-one-or-two-days-recover-pep-guardiola-real-madrid-champions-league
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-real-madrid-result-score-rodrygo-b2071579.html
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0275-1511132895f4-1744cbc9329e-1000--madrid-stun-city-to-reach-final

Pre-Match : https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/real-madrid-a-cl-semi-final-2nd-leg-wed-4th-may-20-00-bst-pre-match-thread.354908
In-Match : https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/match-thread-real-madrid-vs-man-city-04-05-22.354953
Post-Match : https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/real-madrid-a-post-match-thread.354956



Post Match Analysis Videos...

BT 1 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOmlSYc_q7I
BT 2 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfYt-Zh1WGM
BT 3 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXJ3Y2kcqlI
BT 4 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Od7zDNFLgcQ
CBS 1 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y4mpPJZMlM
CBS 2 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA0XD6JpFJg







'Liverpool 🆚 Real Madrid... The 2022 #UCLfinal is set!' - https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1521968471189463040


Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:27:24 am
The "job done" bit was hugely disrespectful. Footballing gods threw a few lightning bolts at them. I couldn't hear the game, but did he really take off De Bruyne to rest him, or did he have a knock?

no knock evident, looked like tactical/resting sub

he compounded that by taking mahrez off - in my opinion their most dangerous player

RM would have to start pushing at some point - i was pissed right off cos i thought they're losing this without even having a go - and to take off your two best players going forward for me isn't the smartest move, especially knowing what this RM had done in the competition

i dont think it's a huge gaff in the sense who thought there was enough time left for RM but even considering that i wouldn't be taking off my two main threats, RM still didn't go gung-ho but as one of their players i'd be happy to see those two off as i know we need to push for goals or it's over

if in the final we were in a similar scenario there's no way i want to see sadio and salah coming off, one of them ok, not both (tho i'd like to see both stay on if playing decent to be honest - always leave a real threat for the opposition) - sterling and grealish were on but they're not the same as the the two he took off, the other two are levels better

if i was either of those guys and the subs were tactical, i'd be pissed and it'll be in their head 'if only you left me on'
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm


Dame Judi Dench (Bottom Right Corner)
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 12:41:28 am
Dame Judi Dench (Bottom Right Corner)

close but no cigar - she's a better actress than that
