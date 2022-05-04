When you buy Poundland and try to turn it into Harrods
How many goals did City have to avoid conceding in injury time to go through?
Pep, how many goal lead did your team fuck up?
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/match-thread-real-madrid-vs-man-city-04-05-22.354953/page-17890th min
Unprofessional, that's all there is to say really, it would be good to say the better team won, but that's not the case, certainly the 'cleverer team' probably won, as did dirty football, corrupt officiating and the wider anti-City agenda. But we only have ourselves to blame...
KDB will have to think of his career and move to a bigger club if he wants to win the European Cup.
It goes up to page 327
City have got every chance of finishing this season with no trophies.....
Oi, get your own jokes!
The Narrative No-HopersThe Madrid MeltdownsThe Plastic Blood Money Fucks
Had a look on Blue Loon aaaand
Page created in 0.043 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]