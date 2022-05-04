« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23680 on: Today at 10:54:24 pm
Bluemoon is having an absolute meltdown  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23681 on: Today at 10:54:31 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23682 on: Today at 10:54:42 pm
Just seen this quote on Redcafe

Quote
When you buy Poundland and try to turn it into Harrods
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23683 on: Today at 10:54:44 pm
How many goals did City have to avoid conceding in injury time to go through?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23684 on: Today at 10:54:59 pm
"To put it into perspective, I'd rather be ahead of Liverpool in the title race than be in the final of the UCL.

I'd say the chances of winning the prem would be higher than beating Liverpool in the final had we gone through."

🤡
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23685 on: Today at 10:55:28 pm
From Wiki

European Honours* Cup Winners' Cup (defunct) 1970
*Abu Dhabi were called Ardwick Association Football Club back then


Fucking big no marks  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23686 on: Today at 10:55:50 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0</a>
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23687 on: Today at 10:55:56 pm
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 10:54:44 pm
How many goals did City have to avoid conceding in injury time to go through?



Oi, get your own jokes!  ;D

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:38:32 pm
Pep, how many goal lead did your team fuck up?


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23688 on: Today at 10:55:59 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23689 on: Today at 10:56:01 pm
KDB will have to think of his career and move to a bigger club if he wants to win the European Cup.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23690 on: Today at 10:56:26 pm
You're right Noel. It is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23691 on: Today at 10:56:39 pm
Off you fuck, you oil money cheating fuckbags.  :wanker
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23692 on: Today at 10:56:54 pm
Had a look on Blue Loon aaaand

Quote
Unprofessional, that's all there is to say really, it would be good to say the better team won, but that's not the case, certainly the 'cleverer team' probably won, as did dirty football, corrupt officiating and the wider anti-City agenda. But we only have ourselves to blame...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23693 on: Today at 10:56:56 pm
I say this at this time every year, but theres no way they can top this next season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23694 on: Today at 10:58:21 pm
City have got every chance of finishing this season with no trophies.....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23695 on: Today at 10:59:14 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:56:01 pm
KDB will have to think of his career and move to a bigger club if he wants to win the European Cup.

Yup, he should join Newcastle ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23696 on: Today at 10:59:27 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:55:59 pm
It goes up to page 327  :o

Not difficult when there's only about 5 posts per page.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23697 on: Today at 10:59:36 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:58:21 pm
City have got every chance of finishing this season with no trophies.....
Please let this happen.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23698 on: Today at 11:00:10 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23699 on: Today at 11:00:29 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:58:21 pm
City have got every chance of finishing this season with no trophies.....

That would be so funny, I'd fear for the Mancs both blue and red though.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23700 on: Today at 11:00:38 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:55:56 pm
Oi, get your own jokes!  ;D

Oh crap, completely missed that!  ;D. great minds and all that...  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23701 on: Today at 11:01:22 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23702 on: Today at 11:01:42 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:38:32 pm
Pep, how many goal lead did your team fuck up?


How many time me did you allow Madrid to come back? In how many games?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23703 on: Today at 11:03:01 pm
Those sport washing tossers dont deserve to be part of European royalty.  Oh what a night  ;D

The weird thing is that I think wed stand a better chance of winning the CL against City than RM, but the fact they still dont have a chance of winning it is beautiful.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23704 on: Today at 11:03:26 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:58:21 pm
City have got every chance of finishing this season with no trophies.....
That is not true! They will get the double dildo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23705 on: Today at 11:04:08 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23706 on: Today at 11:04:11 pm
Dreams can't be buy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23707 on: Today at 11:04:43 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23708 on: Today at 11:04:44 pm
I feel sorry for poor little Raheem - THE GREEDY CNUT !!!  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23709 on: Today at 11:06:30 pm
Nottingham Forrest is bigger than Manchester City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23710 on: Today at 11:06:43 pm
AHHHHHH

HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA

HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA

 HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA HAHAHA HAAHAHAHA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23711 on: Today at 11:07:02 pm
The Narrative No-Hopers
The Madrid Meltdowns

The Plastic Blood Money Fucks
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23712 on: Today at 11:08:29 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23713 on: Today at 11:08:56 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:07:02 pm
The Narrative No-Hopers
The Madrid Meltdowns

The Plastic Blood Money Fucks

Meltdowners - thats it!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23714 on: Today at 11:09:09 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:04:08 pm


No way he leaves them without winning it though which keeps him there. Every year he fucks it up just gets funnier though.

Problem is how effective he is domestically (with the money to back him).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23715 on: Today at 11:10:11 pm
Really appreciate Ajax, Juventus, Bayern and City doing all our homework for us against these underdog teams.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23716 on: Today at 11:10:29 pm
Pep Guardiola is just Marcelo Bielsa with a budget and better PR.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23717 on: Today at 11:10:51 pm
Lulz lol lmao etc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #23718 on: Today at 11:11:00 pm
That thread title.  :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Masterminds
Reply #23719 on: Today at 11:11:05 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:56:54 pm
Had a look on Blue Loon aaaand
Their forums are a joke. 5 posts per page?
