Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Persephone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23400 on: Yesterday at 05:01:14 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:40:22 pm
Rumours today that talks have begun on extending pep's contract.  I imagine he realises that no other club outside of PSG and Newcastle would give him the transfer funds and personal consultency fees to offshore accounts that he's become accustomed to.
He'll jump to Newcastle in a few years. The Saudi's will and can blow City out the water with their spending.
vblfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23401 on: Yesterday at 05:43:41 pm
The whole sportswash structure isnt really the same as Lance Armstrong getting caught. The impact of him being caught was significant for cycling, but quite clear to act upon and the sport was able to expose it, deal with it and move on. The sportswash model is much more ingrained into the sport and made acceptable the more it goes on, the state owned teams, the football associations, the transfer market, the media, the fans etc. are all part of it. So BT and Sky basically cant expose this currently - they are essentially part of it. To try to push the narrative City are dirty is destroying their own model and own product. Once they bought into it, they are basically stuck with it. No one with a stake in the game will want to stand up to City - They will lose.
As we see with Chelsea, it basically takes a high profile invasion of a country by a dictatorship that own the club to cause such a change. And if you look at it, even that change is being diluted more and more by the day. Chelsea dont look in any way like a team who have been sanctioned at the moment.  Its sickening, but it is now part of the less beautiful game and as City buy up more clubs, it gets knitted into the fabric of the game worldwide. Just my thoughts.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23402 on: Yesterday at 07:10:06 pm
I can already see in 15-20 years the award winning documentaries that come out about the sports wash teams and the true depths of their cheating will be far more fractal and widespread than we can even theorise about at present.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23403 on: Yesterday at 09:22:20 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:40:22 pm
Rumours today that talks have begun on extending pep's contract.  I imagine he realises that no other club outside of PSG and Newcastle would give him the transfer funds and personal consultency fees to offshore accounts that he's become accustomed to.

He should have gone to PSG while he still could. Now, it is over for him. He will forever live in the shadow of Jurgen the Great ...
Peabee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23404 on: Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:10:06 pm
I can already see in 15-20 years the award winning documentaries that come out about the sports wash teams and the true depths of their cheating will be far more fractal and widespread than we can even theorise about at present.

Definitely mate. What weve seen will be a speck of dust on the tip of an iceberg on Antarctica.
Peabee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23405 on: Yesterday at 11:32:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:22:20 pm
He should have gone to PSG while he still could. Now, it is over for him. He will forever live in the shadow of Jurgen the Great ...

Im becoming a fan of your positivity. It beats the bedwetting.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23406 on: Yesterday at 11:39:15 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:32:54 pm
Im becoming a fan of your positivity. It beats the bedwetting.

Mate, football is generally a positive thing, and we as LFC fans are living in a wonderful era of our club. I know that I go over the top sometimes, but I am genuinely enjoying the ride ...
Peabee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23407 on: Today at 12:04:23 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:39:15 pm
Mate, football is generally a positive thing, and we as LFC fans are living in a wonderful era of our club. I know that I go over the top sometimes, but I am genuinely enjoying the ride ...

Thats how it should be bud. I enjoyed the journey to the 2018 CL final just as much as 2019 - of course the victory made it better. But we should all enjoy this journey as it may never happen again in our lifetimes.
Persephone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23408 on: Today at 06:19:12 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:04:23 am
Thats how it should be bud. I enjoyed the journey to the 2018 CL final just as much as 2019 - of course the victory made it better. But we should all enjoy this journey as it may never happen again in our lifetimes.
I like this. There is so much to enjoy about this moment and this current team. Even if we don't win anything from this point on, it's been an incredible journey. The most important thing Jurgen gave back to us fans was the ability to dream and believe again.

decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23409 on: Today at 06:34:37 am
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 05:43:41 pm
The whole sportswash structure isnt really the same as Lance Armstrong getting caught. The impact of him being caught was significant for cycling, but quite clear to act upon and the sport was able to expose it, deal with it and move on. The sportswash model is much more ingrained into the sport and made acceptable the more it goes on, the state owned teams, the football associations, the transfer market, the media, the fans etc. are all part of it. So BT and Sky basically cant expose this currently - they are essentially part of it. To try to push the narrative City are dirty is destroying their own model and own product. Once they bought into it, they are basically stuck with it. No one with a stake in the game will want to stand up to City - They will lose.
As we see with Chelsea, it basically takes a high profile invasion of a country by a dictatorship that own the club to cause such a change. And if you look at it, even that change is being diluted more and more by the day. Chelsea dont look in any way like a team who have been sanctioned at the moment.  Its sickening, but it is now part of the less beautiful game and as City buy up more clubs, it gets knitted into the fabric of the game worldwide. Just my thoughts.

Good post - 100% correct.

Journalists are scared of the shit they'll get online and possible legal action. Broadcasters are too invested in this reality to start questioning it now. Federations have tried in a half-assed way but been lawyer-ed into submission.

Short of an enormous exposé (greater than football leaks/Der Spiegel) that shows smoking gun evidence of things like match fixing or other unignorable crimes, then I can't see it changing.

Feel like the only real hope of getting rid of the likes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar or Saudi Arabia is them losing interest themselves, and that'll only happen after the concept of owning football teams/buying the World Cup has served its purpose.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23410 on: Today at 08:02:51 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:34:37 am
Good post - 100% correct.

Journalists are scared of the shit they'll get online and possible legal action. Broadcasters are too invested in this reality to start questioning it now. Federations have tried in a half-assed way but been lawyer-ed into submission.

Short of an enormous exposé (greater than football leaks/Der Spiegel) that shows smoking gun evidence of things like match fixing or other unignorable crimes, then I can't see it changing.

Feel like the only real hope of getting rid of the likes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar or Saudi Arabia is them losing interest themselves, and that'll only happen after the concept of owning football teams/buying the World Cup has served its purpose.

The only thing that would work is an ESL without them in it, or as was suggested on here not long ago, for the big clubs to leave the PL and drop into the championship and kill the PL. They have FIFA and UEFA boxed off, the French league and the PL have no intention of dealing with the sportswashers, Chelsea have gotten away with being owned by the gangster, Sky and BT are complicit in the sportswashing projects as are most of the teams in the PL.

The only ones who will be able to stop them are the clubs themselves
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23411 on: Today at 08:17:37 am
Im assuming a lot of clubs like the idea of getting £100m for their players from them so wont want to stand up to them.
decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23412 on: Today at 08:22:01 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 08:17:37 am
Im assuming a lot of clubs like the idea of getting £100m for their players from them so wont want to stand up to them.

Think it's at least as much that other clubs and their fans are happy to see us not winning things, so are willing to take City dominating as 'the lesser of two evils'. You can absolutely 100% guarantee that if United or another big club got their shit together and were genuinely competing with City for a year or two, their stance on the cheating/financial doping would change quite a bit.
royhendo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23413 on: Today at 08:22:41 am
The thing is, they'll never be seen as an unqualified success cos there'll always be that freshly unwrapped smell of plastic about everything they do.
