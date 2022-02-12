The whole sportswash structure isnt really the same as Lance Armstrong getting caught. The impact of him being caught was significant for cycling, but quite clear to act upon and the sport was able to expose it, deal with it and move on. The sportswash model is much more ingrained into the sport and made acceptable the more it goes on, the state owned teams, the football associations, the transfer market, the media, the fans etc. are all part of it. So BT and Sky basically cant expose this currently - they are essentially part of it. To try to push the narrative City are dirty is destroying their own model and own product. Once they bought into it, they are basically stuck with it. No one with a stake in the game will want to stand up to City - They will lose.

As we see with Chelsea, it basically takes a high profile invasion of a country by a dictatorship that own the club to cause such a change. And if you look at it, even that change is being diluted more and more by the day. Chelsea dont look in any way like a team who have been sanctioned at the moment. Its sickening, but it is now part of the less beautiful game and as City buy up more clubs, it gets knitted into the fabric of the game worldwide. Just my thoughts.