Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,283
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23320 on: Yesterday at 08:25:27 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:06:06 pm
It might not hurt them in the league (nobody lays a glove on them anyway).

It gives Real a better chance.
Yep it does. If they lose to Real, the cards might come falling down.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,660
  • JFT96.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23321 on: Yesterday at 08:26:57 pm
Ancelotti won't overcomplicate it, he's like the opposite to Pep in that regard. He'll get the ball out wide and tell Vinicius Jr to run at whoever plays right back all night. They'll likely get some joy from that.
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23322 on: Yesterday at 08:35:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:06:06 pm
It might not hurt them in the league (nobody lays a glove on them anyway).

It gives Real a better chance.
Real are just as shambolic at the back. On Tuesday it was like watching 2 heavyweights drunkenly throwing punches at each other.
Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23323 on: Yesterday at 08:41:18 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 02:01:41 pm
Found this very interesting indeed. https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1520020610478485504

Imagine you're led by this fella? He's on his knees the second a player beats his man at the half way line on Tuesday, now this. Projecting confidence you reckon?

(Ah would loov it...)

Hes just a big bald, twisty faced fucking man baby. As soon as someone is competing with him the pet lip comes out and the sarcasm starts flowing. Pathetic.
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23324 on: Yesterday at 09:05:09 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:41:18 pm
Hes just a big bald, twisty faced fucking man baby. As soon as someone is competing with him the pet lip comes out and the sarcasm starts flowing. Pathetic.
True. His, and Abu Dhabis, whole philosophy is to eliminate competition. Even when their cheating was exposed and uefa punished them, they refused to accept their guilt and killed Uefa by hiring 4 top legal firms to find loopholes to get them off. The are the biggest cheats the game has ever known and as soon as they are challenged , on the pitch or off it, they are so full of indignation that they just cant handle it.
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23325 on: Yesterday at 09:08:44 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 07:23:28 pm
If you get at them, and get Pep riled, you can easily beat them. They're a team that dominate games so much with their bottomless pit of money giving them the players to do that, that when they come up against a real challenge, they do wilt. Because of that, there is a lack of mental resilience that you can get to quite easily because they don't experience it often.

The same can't be said for Klopp, who has the tolerance and resilience to deal with high pressure situations. That's natural because his teams don't have the endless luxuries of Guardiola and we see that in performances where we really have to work for it. But that's good, it builds the resilience and mentality because the players are used to working for it. And Klopp is happy, and positively thrives, at having to work for it. I don't know whether it's just good old fashion German protestant work ethic but my god, he definitely earns his wage.

I admire Guardiola and I think he's a great manager, but he really needs to do something akin to Klopp in building a club from mediocrity and without endless money if he wants to be on that level.
This 110%
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23326 on: Yesterday at 09:12:46 pm
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,585
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23327 on: Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm
Abu Dhabis City Group buying yet another club  ::)

Well, 80% of one.

https://twitter.com/IFTVofficial/status/1520139165412823045?s
80% of Palermo is expected to be purchased by City Football Group (valued at 6m).
They own 10 other clubs around the world, including Man City, and want to add Palermo to their global brand.
Theyre in the due diligence phase but are planning to close a deal ASAP.



Wonder if they change shirt colour, pink might be a bit to feminine' for human rights abusers.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,672
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23328 on: Yesterday at 10:59:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:06:06 pm
It might not hurt them in the league (nobody lays a glove on them anyway).

It gives Real a better chance.

RB: Walker, Cancelo
RCB: Dias, Stones
LCB: Laporte, Ake
LB: Mendy, Zinchenko

With all 3 of them out, they will be influenced both in the Premier League and the Champions League, with 5 games in 16 days ...

30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,937
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23329 on: Today at 12:03:31 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm
Abu Dhabis City Group buying yet another club  ::)

Well, 80% of one.

https://twitter.com/IFTVofficial/status/1520139165412823045?s
80% of Palermo is expected to be purchased by City Football Group (valued at 6m).
They own 10 other clubs around the world, including Man City, and want to add Palermo to their global brand.
Theyre in the due diligence phase but are planning to close a deal ASAP.



Wonder if they change shirt colour, pink might be a bit to feminine' for human rights abusers.

Oh good! another feeder club for them.
Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23330 on: Today at 12:34:31 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 02:33:50 pm
I don't think he has that in him you know. I think he's 100% unable to filter his demeanour - came across brilliantly for years, but has a slight eye twitching lunacy about him that's just about ready to come out at any given moment when stress triggers it.

Reminds me of the chief inspector in the pink panther that goes off the rails. 
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23331 on: Today at 12:47:08 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:43:37 pm
...and Laporte has plenty of mistakes in him

Kind of an open door, that one...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,472
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23332 on: Today at 01:03:24 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:41:18 pm
Hes just a big bald, twisty faced fucking man baby. As soon as someone is competing with him the pet lip comes out and the sarcasm starts flowing. Pathetic.
He's just a baldy weirdo that likes throwing temper tantrums
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,472
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23333 on: Today at 01:04:26 am
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 12:34:31 am
Reminds me of the chief inspector in the pink panther that goes off the rails.
Chief Inspector Dreyfus.
