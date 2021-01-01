« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

It might not hurt them in the league (nobody lays a glove on them anyway).

It gives Real a better chance.
Yep it does. If they lose to Real, the cards might come falling down.
Ancelotti won't overcomplicate it, he's like the opposite to Pep in that regard. He'll get the ball out wide and tell Vinicius Jr to run at whoever plays right back all night. They'll likely get some joy from that.
It might not hurt them in the league (nobody lays a glove on them anyway).

It gives Real a better chance.
Real are just as shambolic at the back. On Tuesday it was like watching 2 heavyweights drunkenly throwing punches at each other.
Found this very interesting indeed. https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1520020610478485504

Imagine you're led by this fella? He's on his knees the second a player beats his man at the half way line on Tuesday, now this. Projecting confidence you reckon?

(Ah would loov it...)

Hes just a big bald, twisty faced fucking man baby. As soon as someone is competing with him the pet lip comes out and the sarcasm starts flowing. Pathetic.
