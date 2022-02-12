Really hope they dont get to the final. Horrible set of fans that'll be out to cause trouble over in Paris.



Looking at their behaviour the last final against Chelsea it doesn´t fill you up with much hope. Add to that every time against us whenever I´ve seen them at Anfield, and even at the Charity Shield (in what is a glorified friendly in the sun when both clubs were supposed to be celebrating their successes in the past season), and I have seen aggro not only towards us but amongst themselves. They´re an angry bunch who don´t seem to particularly enjoy their football.If we do get past Villareal, and they do get past Real Madrid, I really don´t want to be around them in Paris. I´ll be staying as far away from that lot as I can. Surefire way to bring down the atmosphere in what should be a celebration of football.Compare that to us and Tottenham in Madrid, close to 100,000 English fans, without any trouble. It´s funny because they still go on about the bus window, and yet over the last few years they seem to be one of the few Premier Leauge clubs involved in consistent fan violence.Going off last nights atmosphere though, and that of the FA Cup Semi, I think its fair to say any potential final would be more akin to a home game for us.