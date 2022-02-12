« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1490911 times)

Online KillieRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23240 on: Today at 09:36:16 am »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 07:57:02 pm
Plastic fucking flags.

Think of the boost to the petro-chemical industry!
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23241 on: Today at 09:46:35 am »
We'll fucking kill these in the final if we both get there.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23242 on: Today at 09:53:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:46:35 am
We'll fucking kill these in the final if we both get there.

I agree.  Strongly fancy us to win both the remaining cups!
Offline an fear dearg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23243 on: Today at 10:15:04 am »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 07:57:02 pm
Plastic fucking flags.

My other half is not really into football, well not the ground ball as she calls it, but through me she has developed a love of LFC and adores Jurgen. When the game came on last night my son and I were laughing at the whole thing plastic flag waving thing. She turned round and said why are all those flags identical, thats weird looking?  We told her the craic and she was blown away by it as she only ever watches our games through me and couldnt grasp the notion of plastic fans! 

On a side note though she cant stand Fat Frank over other reasons (she met him though his wife a few times) so is loving watching him implode over the road!
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23244 on: Today at 10:53:56 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:13 am
Saw it elsewhere but it definitely rings true - the atmosphere they "created" last night was like a Soccer Aid match, in the Champions League semi-finals. From the stupid plastic flags to the ridiculous stadium announcer.

And then there's shit like this...

https://twitter.com/DaytrippingRed/status/1519080302483804161

Just a pathetic club.
Fucking hell that is atrocious. They are not football fans. They are tourists who have been persuaded to go to the game to try and fill the stadium. Half of them are actually smiling or laughing!
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23245 on: Today at 11:11:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:46:35 am
We'll fucking kill these in the final if we both get there.

Absolutely. I'd like to see them out since they have no business playing in an European Cup final, but we would destroy them in Paris ...
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23246 on: Today at 11:42:00 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:13 am
Saw it elsewhere but it definitely rings true - the atmosphere they "created" last night was like a Soccer Aid match, in the Champions League semi-finals. From the stupid plastic flags to the ridiculous stadium announcer.

And then there's shit like this...

https://twitter.com/DaytrippingRed/status/1519080302483804161

Just a pathetic club.
This is the big reason I don't want them to win the European Cup coz that sorry excuse of a fanbase wouldn't appreciate it in the way it is meant to be.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23247 on: Today at 11:52:35 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:13 am
Saw it elsewhere but it definitely rings true - the atmosphere they "created" last night was like a Soccer Aid match, in the Champions League semi-finals. From the stupid plastic flags to the ridiculous stadium announcer.

And then there's shit like this...

https://twitter.com/DaytrippingRed/status/1519080302483804161

Just a pathetic club.

The "atmosphere" last night was pathetic. I mean it's a European Cup semi final against one of the legends of the game and just when City needed their support most you could hear a pin drop. Sad little club.

Also posters worried about playing them in a final are being ridiculous. They are massive bottlers on the very biggest stage and our forwards would have a field day against that defence. They also look wrecked the last few games. Bring it fucking on. :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 11:54:47 am by Mister Flip Flop »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23248 on: Today at 12:15:26 pm »
Really hope they dont get to the final. Horrible set of fans that'll be out to cause trouble over in Paris.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23249 on: Today at 12:30:40 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:15:26 pm
Really hope they dont get to the final. Horrible set of fans that'll be out to cause trouble over in Paris.

Looking at their behaviour the last final against Chelsea it doesn´t fill you up with much hope. Add to that every time against us whenever I´ve seen them at Anfield, and even at the Charity Shield (in what is a glorified friendly in the sun when both clubs were supposed to be celebrating their successes in the past season), and I have seen aggro not only towards us but amongst themselves. They´re an angry bunch who don´t seem to particularly enjoy their football.

If we do get past Villareal, and they do get past Real Madrid, I really don´t want to be around them in Paris. I´ll be staying as far away from that lot as I can. Surefire way to bring down the atmosphere in what should be a celebration of football.

Compare that to us and Tottenham in Madrid, close to 100,000 English fans, without any trouble. It´s funny because they still go on about the bus window, and yet over the last few years they seem to be one of the few Premier Leauge clubs involved in consistent fan violence.

Going off last nights atmosphere though, and that of the FA Cup Semi, I think its fair to say any potential final would be more akin to a home game for us.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:14 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Online newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23250 on: Today at 12:39:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:53:56 am
Fucking hell that is atrocious. They are not football fans. They are tourists who have been persuaded to go to the game to try and fill the stadium. Half of them are actually smiling or laughing!

That's what got me too - most supporters of other teams would be furious, cursing the opposition player out, and giving him the middle finger (or two).

Not these guys - they are like "Emirates? Sweet - we like that too. Can't wait to post this picture on Insta!"
Online newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23251 on: Today at 12:42:56 pm »
How did Jack Grealish play? Certainly the 100m player was instrumental in the game last night?

Online Chakan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23252 on: Today at 12:44:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:42:56 pm
How did Jack Grealish play? Certainly the 100m player was instrumental in the game last night?



He was all over the pitch, sidelines, middle of the pitch, up front... creating runs , stopping, high kicks..

But Pep never brought him on
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:14 pm by Chakan »
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23253 on: Today at 12:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:44:33 pm
He was all over the pitch, sidelines, middle of the pitch, up front... creating runs , stopping, high kicks..

But Pep never brought him on

They should name a bench after him. Maybe another statue,such a legend.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:37 pm by Tobelius »
Online newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23254 on: Today at 01:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:54:24 pm
They should name a bench after him. Maybe another statue,such a legend.

"The Crap Grealish Splinter Seat"?
Online Jookie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23255 on: Today at 01:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:52:35 am
The "atmosphere" last night was pathetic. I mean it's a European Cup semi final against one of the legends of the game and just when City needed their support most you could hear a pin drop. Sad little club.

Playing Devil's advocate here but were you in the ground last night?

Sometimes I've been to Liverpool games were the atmosphere (or the atmosphere in my proximity) seemed really good. Listening back on TV it sounded pretty flat. I think there's a potential for position in ground and how the TV company utilises various microphones to provide a disconnect versus experienced atmosphere in the ground (which may be different in different parts of the stadium) and what comes across on a TV broadcast.

I say this because I have a few mates who went the game last night. 1 is a City fan, the other isn't. Both have commented independently how good the atmosphere was inside the ground. I agree that it sounded quiet at times on the TV. At some points it sounded loud to me. I was surprised they said the atmosphere in the ground was good. But based on my own personal experience I can see how there is a disconnect sometimes between lived reality and what comes across on TV.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23256 on: Today at 01:11:26 pm »
I think our fans are becoming a tiny bit obsessive over City and their fans/atmosphere.

Not just on here, but twitter too.
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23257 on: Today at 01:12:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:00:42 pm
"The Crap Grealish Splinter Seat"?

 :) Tbf he's played a decent amount of minutes,just been extremely average.
 
They propably have a young player who could've had the same impact for less than £100m.
