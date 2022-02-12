« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1490297 times)

Online KillieRed

« Reply #23240 on: Today at 09:36:16 am »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 07:57:02 pm
Plastic fucking flags.

Think of the boost to the petro-chemical industry!
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online rob1966

« Reply #23241 on: Today at 09:46:35 am »
We'll fucking kill these in the final if we both get there.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Red-Soldier

« Reply #23242 on: Today at 09:53:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:46:35 am
We'll fucking kill these in the final if we both get there.

I agree.  Strongly fancy us to win both the remaining cups!
Offline an fear dearg

« Reply #23243 on: Today at 10:15:04 am »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 07:57:02 pm
Plastic fucking flags.

My other half is not really into football, well not the ground ball as she calls it, but through me she has developed a love of LFC and adores Jurgen. When the game came on last night my son and I were laughing at the whole thing plastic flag waving thing. She turned round and said why are all those flags identical, thats weird looking?  We told her the craic and she was blown away by it as she only ever watches our games through me and couldnt grasp the notion of plastic fans! 

On a side note though she cant stand Fat Frank over other reasons (she met him though his wife a few times) so is loving watching him implode over the road!
Online JRed

« Reply #23244 on: Today at 10:53:56 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:13 am
Saw it elsewhere but it definitely rings true - the atmosphere they "created" last night was like a Soccer Aid match, in the Champions League semi-finals. From the stupid plastic flags to the ridiculous stadium announcer.

And then there's shit like this...

https://twitter.com/DaytrippingRed/status/1519080302483804161

Just a pathetic club.
Fucking hell that is atrocious. They are not football fans. They are tourists who have been persuaded to go to the game to try and fill the stadium. Half of them are actually smiling or laughing!
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #23245 on: Today at 11:11:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:46:35 am
We'll fucking kill these in the final if we both get there.

Absolutely. I'd like to see them out since they have no business playing in an European Cup final, but we would destroy them in Paris ...
Online Jack_Bauer

« Reply #23246 on: Today at 11:42:00 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:13 am
Saw it elsewhere but it definitely rings true - the atmosphere they "created" last night was like a Soccer Aid match, in the Champions League semi-finals. From the stupid plastic flags to the ridiculous stadium announcer.

And then there's shit like this...

https://twitter.com/DaytrippingRed/status/1519080302483804161

Just a pathetic club.
This is the big reason I don't want them to win the European Cup coz that sorry excuse of a fanbase wouldn't appreciate it in the way it is meant to be.
