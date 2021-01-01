Ancelotti will not start a 19-year-old midfielder in the second leg. He will go with his most experienced midfielders, namely Modric, Kroos and Casemiro. Valverde and Camavinga might be introduced in the second half. You people talk like we have never faced Ancelotti's teams before ...
I agree. I think everyone knows, injuries permitting, what the Madrid midfield will be in the 2nd leg. My point was that, and i think i had made this point quite a bit prior to the game, the Madrid midfield can't live with the City midfield. They just don't have the energy anymore, and it is made especially awkward with the way Guardiola floods the middle of the pitch with every fucker.
Overall, we all know the Madrid midfield 3, but unless they employ a different plan there's no way they are going to the final.