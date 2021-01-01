De Bruyne is some player for them. His passes 9/10 times are always on the money with the perfect weight behind them. Our midfield struggled to contain him last time he played against us and same with Madrid tonight.



He would get about 50 assists a season if he played with our forwards. Just hope he picks up a little niggle if they get to the final be it against us or villareal.



I know they were missing their first choice full backs tonight but they looked very suspect defensively today. Just need to go toe to toe with them when it comes to the pressing if we meet them in the final.