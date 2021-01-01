« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1489576 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23200 on: Yesterday at 07:57:02 pm »
Plastic fucking flags.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23201 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm »
Easy to say I know but that atmosphere was embarrassing given the size of the fixture
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23202 on: Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:45:09 am
Got a fiver on two or more goals from Benzema tonight. Come on Karim!

Congrats
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23203 on: Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm
Easy to say I know but that atmosphere was embarrassing given the size of the fixture

They have no business competing at this level, and their fans also don't belong at this level ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23204 on: Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm »
Did anyone else see the laser pointed at Benzema when taking the pelanty?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23205 on: Yesterday at 11:01:20 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
Did anyone else see the laser pointed at Benzema when taking the pelanty?

Yeah it was massive. Only briefly though
Believer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23206 on: Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
Did anyone else see the laser pointed at Benzema when taking the pelanty?

They mentioned it on the radio.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23207 on: Yesterday at 11:11:09 pm »
We'll smash them if they make it to the final. Then they can go out into Paris and cry while having their croissants.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23208 on: Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm »
Christ, how many early goals??!!

Can some team actually not just shit themselves as soon as they step on the pitch.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23209 on: Yesterday at 11:29:35 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm
Christ, how many early goals??!!

Can some team actually not just shit themselves as soon as they step on the pitch.
Nope, All must bow before the almighty Pep Guardiola and his Goliath team Manchester City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23210 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm »
De Bruyne is some player for them. His passes 9/10 times are always on the money with the perfect weight behind them. Our midfield struggled to contain him last time he played against us and same with Madrid tonight.

He would get about 50 assists a season if he played with our forwards. Just hope he picks up a little niggle if they get to the final be it against us or villareal.

I know they were missing their first choice full backs tonight but they looked very suspect defensively today. Just need to go toe to toe with them when it comes to the pressing if we meet them in the final.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23211 on: Yesterday at 11:30:25 pm »
What

A

Match
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23212 on: Yesterday at 11:33:46 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm
De Bruyne is some player for them. His passes 9/10 times are always on the money with the perfect weight behind them. Our midfield struggled to contain him last time he played against us and same with Madrid tonight.

He would get about 50 assists a season if he played with our forwards. Just hope he picks up a little niggle if they get to the final be it against us or villareal.

I know they were missing their first choice full backs tonight but they looked very suspect defensively today. Just need to go toe to toe with them when it comes to the pressing if we meet them in the final.
I'm not going to wish an injury on him but they would be really fucked without him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23213 on: Yesterday at 11:48:11 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm
De Bruyne is some player for them. His passes 9/10 times are always on the money with the perfect weight behind them. Our midfield struggled to contain him last time he played against us and same with Madrid tonight.

He would get about 50 assists a season if he played with our forwards. Just hope he picks up a little niggle if they get to the final be it against us or villareal.

I know they were missing their first choice full backs tonight but they looked very suspect defensively today. Just need to go toe to toe with them when it comes to the pressing if we meet them in the final.

Casemiro will take care of him ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23214 on: Today at 12:01:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:48:11 pm
Casemiro will take care of him ...

Unless there is a concierge at the hotel in Madrid where City will be staying similarly called Casemiro, then i'm afraid that is nonsense. Their best bet would be to go with Camavinga and add a bit of athleticism and youth to the midfield IMO. Madrid's midfield are going to need to turn back the clock if they are to get through.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23215 on: Today at 12:16:04 am »
Yea Camavinga looks quite the player. I would probably start him at Bernabeu. But it would probably be Casemiro, Kroos and Modric in the middle with the same wingers in the front three.

Now for Leeds to get a draw over the weekend please.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23216 on: Today at 12:27:37 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 12:01:53 am
Unless there is a concierge at the hotel in Madrid where City will be staying similarly called Casemiro, then i'm afraid that is nonsense. Their best bet would be to go with Camavinga and add a bit of athleticism and youth to the midfield IMO. Madrid's midfield are going to need to turn back the clock if they are to get through.

Ancelotti will not start a 19-year-old midfielder in the second leg. He will go with his most experienced midfielders, namely Modric, Kroos and Casemiro. Valverde and Camavinga might be introduced in the second half. You people talk like we have never faced Ancelotti's teams before ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23217 on: Today at 12:31:29 am »
Who doesn't want to see Kroos chasing shadows for another 90 mins!
« Reply #23218 on: Today at 12:35:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:37 am
Ancelotti will not start a 19-year-old midfielder in the second leg. He will go with his most experienced midfielders, namely Modric, Kroos and Casemiro. Valverde and Camavinga might be introduced in the second half. You people talk like we have never faced Ancelotti's teams before ...

I agree. I think everyone knows, injuries permitting, what the Madrid midfield will be in the 2nd leg. My point was that, and i think i had made this point quite a bit prior to the game, the Madrid midfield can't live with the City midfield. They just don't have the energy anymore, and it is made especially awkward with the way Guardiola floods the middle of the pitch with every fucker.

Overall, we all know the Madrid midfield 3, but unless they employ a different plan there's no way they are going to the final.
« Reply #23219 on: Today at 12:52:05 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 12:35:21 am
I agree. I think everyone knows, injuries permitting, what the Madrid midfield will be in the 2nd leg. My point was that, and i think i had made this point quite a bit prior to the game, the Madrid midfield can't live with the City midfield. They just don't have the energy anymore, and it is made especially awkward with the way Guardiola floods the middle of the pitch with every fucker.

Overall, we all know the Madrid midfield 3, but unless they employ a different plan there's no way they are going to the final.

I was actually quite surprised that Ancelotti started with Benzema, Vinicius and Rodrygo today. He never does that in the away legs, and it is usually Valverde or Asensio instead of Rodrygo on the right. The experiment upfront was successful, but they were missing Casemiro in midfield, until Camavinga was introduced. I think they will start with Modric, Kroos and Casemiro in midfield, and Benzema, Vinicius and Rodrygo in attack next week, since that setup gives them the best chance of scoring first. If they manage to score first, the tie will be completely open, and the substitutions in the second half will be made according to the situation ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23220 on: Today at 12:52:41 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm
Christ, how many early goals??!!

Can some team actually not just shit themselves as soon as they step on the pitch.

Theyve done it to everyone, including us. So we cant really talk  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23221 on: Today at 01:23:01 am »
Good news is they now have Leeds and they can't take one eye off that second leg. Now we might benefit most from them getting beat by a goal in the second leg to take it to extra time and knacker them a bit more before their newcastle game
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23222 on: Today at 01:25:15 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 12:52:41 am
Theyve done it to everyone, including us. So we cant really talk  ;D

Mind you, we've done it to a load of teams too including City. ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23223 on: Today at 01:52:44 am »
They actually distributed plastic flags. Like really!
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23224 on: Today at 04:34:26 am »
Ped will find a way to fuck it up. He always does.
We are Liverpool!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23225 on: Today at 05:41:18 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:52:44 am
They actually distributed plastic flags. Like really!

Ah yes, but the genius is they were sponsored by some nameless company who paid city fortunes to sponsor them, possibly.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23226 on: Today at 07:18:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm
They have no business competing at this level, and their fans also don't belong at this level ...
what do you mean? They all bought a nice new flag to wave about before the game
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23227 on: Today at 07:37:58 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:52:44 am
They actually distributed plastic flags. Like really!

Unbelievable yet very believable.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23228 on: Today at 08:01:05 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:37:58 am
Unbelievable yet very believable.


That was just fucking embarrassing. Like a lot of things about that fake club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23229 on: Today at 08:03:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm
They have no business competing at this level, and their fans also don't belong at this level ...

I think its more a case of their fans don't know how to behave at this level

Kind of like Ted Striker in the movie Airplane 
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23230 on: Today at 08:06:14 am »
Amazing how reliant they are on De Bruyne despite the amount of financial doping.  Of course every team misses their best player, but he really looks like the difference between them winning trophies or not.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23231 on: Today at 08:14:15 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:52:44 am
They actually distributed plastic flags. Like really!
yeah, good friend of mines kid was brought to the game by his grandad

he had a video up on facebook, they were behind one of the goals, surrounded by empty seats (a good bit before KO) and all you can see is plastic flags left out
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23232 on: Today at 08:28:53 am »
Any update on Stones who went off early but actually didn't seem troubled?

They seem to be timing their injuries well. Just as Diaz comes back, Stones goes out and no doubt Walker will be available again soon.

I think it will be fatigue rather than injuries that could do for them. They looked very tired for the last 15 minutes last night, but I think that's probably expected as in most of their domestic games there is nothing to play for after 70 minutes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23233 on: Today at 08:40:40 am »
Stones was injured in run up to the game so whatever he had obviously flared up

Cancelo is available for second leg

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
