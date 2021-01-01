« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23200 on: Today at 07:57:02 pm
Plastic fucking flags.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23201 on: Today at 10:40:37 pm
Easy to say I know but that atmosphere was embarrassing given the size of the fixture
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23202 on: Today at 10:51:06 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:45:09 am
Got a fiver on two or more goals from Benzema tonight. Come on Karim!

Congrats
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23203 on: Today at 10:58:27 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:40:37 pm
Easy to say I know but that atmosphere was embarrassing given the size of the fixture

They have no business competing at this level, and their fans also don't belong at this level ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23204 on: Today at 11:00:28 pm
Did anyone else see the laser pointed at Benzema when taking the pelanty?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23205 on: Today at 11:01:20 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 11:00:28 pm
Did anyone else see the laser pointed at Benzema when taking the pelanty?

Yeah it was massive. Only briefly though
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23206 on: Today at 11:09:54 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 11:00:28 pm
Did anyone else see the laser pointed at Benzema when taking the pelanty?

They mentioned it on the radio.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23207 on: Today at 11:11:09 pm
We'll smash them if they make it to the final. Then they can go out into Paris and cry while having their croissants.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23208 on: Today at 11:15:15 pm
Christ, how many early goals??!!

Can some team actually not just shit themselves as soon as they step on the pitch.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23209 on: Today at 11:29:35 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 11:15:15 pm
Christ, how many early goals??!!

Can some team actually not just shit themselves as soon as they step on the pitch.
Nope, All must bow before the almighty Pep Guardiola and his Goliath team Manchester City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23210 on: Today at 11:30:11 pm
De Bruyne is some player for them. His passes 9/10 times are always on the money with the perfect weight behind them. Our midfield struggled to contain him last time he played against us and same with Madrid tonight.

He would get about 50 assists a season if he played with our forwards. Just hope he picks up a little niggle if they get to the final be it against us or villareal.

I know they were missing their first choice full backs tonight but they looked very suspect defensively today. Just need to go toe to toe with them when it comes to the pressing if we meet them in the final.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23211 on: Today at 11:30:25 pm
What

A

Match
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23212 on: Today at 11:33:46 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:30:11 pm
De Bruyne is some player for them. His passes 9/10 times are always on the money with the perfect weight behind them. Our midfield struggled to contain him last time he played against us and same with Madrid tonight.

He would get about 50 assists a season if he played with our forwards. Just hope he picks up a little niggle if they get to the final be it against us or villareal.

I know they were missing their first choice full backs tonight but they looked very suspect defensively today. Just need to go toe to toe with them when it comes to the pressing if we meet them in the final.
I'm not going to wish an injury on him but they would be really fucked without him.
