« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 574 575 576 577 578 [579]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1484663 times)

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23120 on: April 23, 2022, 10:59:52 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April 23, 2022, 10:48:39 pm
Fact is we should be going for at least our 3rd title in 4 seasons, these have got where they have through cheating pure and simple, don't know how anyone can accept that, it's like Everton fans shrugging their shoulders at it cos it's stopped the redshite winning stuff when the reality is they've possibly been held back by the dirty money that's come into the league since Abramovich showed up

Does that mean Man Utd would had won the league last season if it wasn't for City too? And 2016 when they came 2nd. Shudders at the thought...
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23121 on: April 23, 2022, 11:05:13 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on April 23, 2022, 10:45:16 pm
No mate I agree with you, I wasnt arsed about losing it in 2019 because you cant really do much better than 97 points, unfortunately cheating beats perfection but it was what it was, and itll be the same this year. The standard we have set has been unbelievable without cheating and its papered over the cracks of how destructive the league has become with these despot owners

There is nothing to stop us taking action? I mean everyone just grumbles on the Internet. Can't klopp say they have been cheating? Even the likes of Dalglish no? Protest at Anfield? If people did something then it would sit up and take notice that this is not acceptable. By moaning on here it won't do nothing.
Logged

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23122 on: April 23, 2022, 11:28:04 pm »
What an anti-sport abomination they are. Knew as soon as the news of their takover in 2009 or whenever it was what they would become. and what they turned into then is all there is to it.
« Last Edit: April 23, 2022, 11:38:45 pm by Bjornar »
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23123 on: April 23, 2022, 11:28:38 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on April 23, 2022, 11:05:13 pm
There is nothing to stop us taking action? I mean everyone just grumbles on the Internet. Can't klopp say they have been cheating? Even the likes of Dalglish no? Protest at Anfield? If people did something then it would sit up and take notice that this is not acceptable. By moaning on here it won't do nothing.

no point in klopp dying on that hill. hes obviously a socialist but hes also a football man. im sure he despises the underlying regime but he wont drag the liverpool and city players into the political sphere and nor should he have to.
hes also whip smart. he commented on other teams obscene spending a few years ago and was pilloried for it by the establishment lap dogs. a wise man picks his battles.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,288
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23124 on: April 23, 2022, 11:37:23 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on April 23, 2022, 10:59:52 pm
Does that mean Man Utd would had won the league last season if it wasn't for City too? And 2016 when they came 2nd. Shudders at the thought...

So what if it does? Anything that's not wanting the best for Liverpool is evertonian behaviour
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,190
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23125 on: April 23, 2022, 11:42:13 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on April 23, 2022, 10:59:52 pm
Does that mean Man Utd would had won the league last season if it wasn't for City too? And 2016 when they came 2nd. Shudders at the thought...

Yeah it does, and 2012 for them and 2014 for us. Everyone has been robbed by them
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,752
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23126 on: April 23, 2022, 11:47:47 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on April 23, 2022, 11:05:13 pm
There is nothing to stop us taking action? I mean everyone just grumbles on the Internet. Can't klopp say they have been cheating? Even the likes of Dalglish no? Protest at Anfield? If people did something then it would sit up and take notice that this is not acceptable. By moaning on here it won't do nothing.

There is this daft thing they ask for called proof.

I mean you can go on GOT and it is obvious that Liverpool are drugs cheats, based on the square root of nothing.

So how about Frankie De Tory saying we are drugs cheats. Hey he could even put it on a T-Shirt.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,613
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23127 on: April 23, 2022, 11:54:07 pm »
How much of having to be almost perfect in the League has it cost us elsewhere? This season we have got the squad depth to go for all 4, but even so Klopp is having to manage minutes and rotate because we need to win every game. Without the cheats, we'd have walked the league in previous seasons and been able to go for the other 3 too. City can say the same about us pushing them too, but we didn't cheat to get to where we are.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,514
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23128 on: April 24, 2022, 01:01:00 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April 23, 2022, 10:48:39 pm
Fact is we should be going for at least our 3rd title in 4 seasons, these have got where they have through cheating pure and simple, don't know how anyone can accept that, it's like Everton fans shrugging their shoulders at it cos it's stopped the redshite winning stuff when the reality is they've possibly been held back by the dirty money that's come into the league since Abramovich showed up

Fact is, if people really wanted for the likes of Man City to be prevented from cheating, they should have accepted the European Super League. As flawed as the entire project was, it would have provided a leveled playing field, and a strict control of the spending.

There is no point really in bitching and moaning how unfair the Premier League is. It is a corrupt organization, with corrupt officials and corrupt referees. It is not going to change any time soon. In fact, with the introduction of the Saudi billions, it will most likely only get worse ...
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,752
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23129 on: April 24, 2022, 01:28:13 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 24, 2022, 01:01:00 am
Fact is, if people really wanted for the likes of Man City to be prevented from cheating, they should have accepted the European Super League. As flawed as the entire project was, it would have provided a leveled playing field, and a strict control of the spending.

There is no point really in bitching and moaning how unfair the Premier League is. It is a corrupt organization, with corrupt officials and corrupt referees. It is not going to change any time soon. In fact, with the introduction of the Saudi billions, it will most likely only get worse ...

So you were for this.

mac-red" border="0

A ESL run by Perez and Agnelli.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,783
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23130 on: April 24, 2022, 02:40:35 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 24, 2022, 01:28:13 am
A ESL run by Perez and Agnelli.

We'd all have gotten free Fiats and free help with all our construction needs. What's not to like?
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23131 on: April 24, 2022, 07:32:30 am »
No Walker again
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,288
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23132 on: April 24, 2022, 08:15:46 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 24, 2022, 01:28:13 am
So you were for this.

mac-red" border="0

A ESL run by Perez and Agnelli.

Well that upstanding institution UEFA have done such a fine job, and we'll more or less have this in a year or 2 with guaranteed corruption and absolutely fuck all done about state owned clubs

I for one can't wait until China owns us
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23133 on: April 24, 2022, 04:15:05 pm »

City Xtra can exclusively reveal City Football Group have struck a full agreement to complete the takeover of Brazilian second-tier side Bahia ahead of an impending approval from the club deliberative council.

In early April, it emerged that Bahia president Guilherme Bellintani was in England to finalize terms subject to the imminent takeover, with CFG set to make the Campeonato Baiano side one of the biggest six sides in Brazil.

However, City Xtra understand the agreement between City Football Group and Bahia is 100% done, and, now after presented, will only depend on the approval of the Club Deliberative Council.
Logged

Offline VictoryFor96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23134 on: April 24, 2022, 10:05:56 pm »
Would you prefer beat them in CL final or win the league if you have to pick only one?
Logged

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23135 on: April 24, 2022, 10:41:30 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on April 24, 2022, 10:05:56 pm
Would you prefer beat them in CL final or win the league if you have to pick only one?
The question you are asking is whether it is preferable to win the CL or the league title. Based on the fact we have won the league 19 times and only won the CL 6 times my own preference would be to win the CL. I would prefer to beat Real Madrid in the final if at all possible though.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,501
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23136 on: April 24, 2022, 10:43:54 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on April 24, 2022, 10:05:56 pm
Would you prefer beat them in CL final or win the league if you have to pick only one?
Horrid catch 22 but beat them in the CL. As much as I want to beat them everywhere, theyve already won loads of leagues and keeping them from the one thing they want above all else keeps them illegitimate for the time being, in the wider worlds sports washed eyes.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23137 on: Yesterday at 03:50:21 am »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on April 24, 2022, 10:05:56 pm
Would you prefer beat them in CL final or win the league if you have to pick only one?
Hard choices here, but probably beating them in the final since it's the last game of the season and it would be awful to lost. And more importantly, keeping them away from their first CL.
Logged
Believer

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,514
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23138 on: Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm »
With 5 games to go, Real Madrid are 15 points ahead of Barcelona and Sevilla, so they have pretty much secured La Liga title. They haven't played over the weekend (their game against Osasuna was on the 20th), so they will go into the game at the Emptyhad tomorrow with 3 days more rest than Man City. Cancelo is definitely out for Man City with yellow cards suspension, and it will be interesting to see if Walker and Stones are back from injury. Casemiro has missed Real's last game with an injury, and Alaba was taken off at half time against Ossasuna ...
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,004
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23139 on: Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 03:50:21 am
Hard choices here, but probably beating them in the final since it's the last game of the season and it would be awful to lost. And more importantly, keeping them away from their first CL.
Sky still prattling in about their injury crisis... Cry me a bloody river.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23140 on: Today at 12:29:33 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm
Sky still prattling in about their injury crisis... Cry me a bloody river.
And they bemoaned us last season when we had a real injury crisis.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,514
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23141 on: Today at 12:33:57 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm
Sky still prattling in about their injury crisis... Cry me a bloody river.

What exactly is this injury crisis? I know they were missing Walker and Stones on Saturday, but that is hardly injury crisis ...
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23142 on: Today at 12:57:41 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:33:57 am
What exactly is this injury crisis? I know they were missing Walker and Stones on Saturday, but that is hardly injury crisis ...
Didn't Pep come out and say they had a stupid amount of injuries last week
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,514
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23143 on: Today at 01:00:09 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:57:41 am
Didn't Pep come out and say they had a stupid amount of injuries last week

I don't know. Who is injured apart from Walker and Stones?
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,560
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23144 on: Today at 01:07:25 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm
Sky still prattling in about their injury crisis... Cry me a bloody river.

They questioned Ancelotti about it in his presser earlier.

As if one of the most experienced and successful coaches who ever walked the planet is going to be taken in by that utter bullshit
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23145 on: Today at 05:43:29 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:57:41 am
Didn't Pep come out and say they had a stupid amount of injuries last week

He needs to learn to rotate. He's the manager, manage the squad.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23146 on: Today at 05:48:23 am »
They've bought and paid for one of the best academies in football,wild idea but could use it sometimes Guardiola?
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23147 on: Today at 07:39:01 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:00:09 am
I don't know. Who is injured apart from Walker and Stones?

He constantly tries to spin it so what they're doing is punching above their weight, he looks over and sees the admiration for Klopp and it kills him.

He's the rich kid with the best equipment, and winning doesn't feel the same compared with the lad who occasionally bests him with the same equipment as the other competitors.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23148 on: Today at 07:41:35 am »
Walker is a massive miss here. Theyll do well to manage that issue.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,047
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23149 on: Today at 07:44:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:00:09 am
I don't know. Who is injured apart from Walker and Stones?
No one, but it's City so everyone needs to nod and accept that those plucky underdogs City just don't have the resources to compete. It's so hard for the City players, they had to have "treatments" on their players in order for them to recover between matches.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:46:27 am by Persephone »
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23150 on: Today at 07:46:07 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:41:35 am
Walker is a massive miss here. Theyll do well to manage that issue.

Stones too who has been excellent, I think he might be their best CB to be honest.

Cancelo - Dias - Laporte - Ake should still be enough considering they will control 70% of the game, but you never know.

EDIT: Just realised Cancelo is suspended... Interesting.

I have no idea who will be their fullbacks then, seem very stretched at the back.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,047
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23151 on: Today at 07:47:01 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:46:07 am
Stones too who has been excellent, I think he might be their best CB to be honest.

Cancelo - Dias - Laporte - Ake should still be enough considering they will control 70% of the game, but you never know.
No Cancelo, he's suspended.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23152 on: Today at 07:47:41 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:47:01 am
No Cancelo, he's suspended.

Yeah just realised and edited my post but you beat me to it! Vinicius should run them ragged down the Madrid left side if he's on it then.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,378
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23153 on: Today at 07:48:54 am »
Madrid have got to be scoring a few goals tonight. Ideally Madrid win 0-2 giving City a slim chance still but meaning it's probably too much.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,047
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23154 on: Today at 07:49:05 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:47:41 am
Yeah just realised and edited my post but you beat me to it! Vinicius should run them ragged down the Madrid left side if he's on it then.
It's my trigger fingers ;)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,613
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23155 on: Today at 08:07:32 am »
Fucking cheating scum
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23156 on: Today at 08:15:39 am »
Real Madrid are old and slow in midfield though... gonna be interesting!
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422
Pages: 1 ... 574 575 576 577 578 [579]   Go Up
« previous next »
 