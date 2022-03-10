« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23040 on: Today at 09:10:52 am
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 04:23:00 pm
I have a nagging feeling it'll be like 18/19 all over again, where we're on the coattails throughout but City just don't drop any points. Finishing 1 point behind them again would definitely hurt.

I think they'll win all their home games + Leeds and Wolves away. The one I'm looking at is West Ham away on the penultimate weekend. WHU on their day can definitely hold City to a draw, but having said that, City last lost away from home to West Ham (in the league) back in 2014... and they've only dropped points to them once since then (2016) :-X

They drew against City last season?
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23041 on: Today at 09:21:49 am
The West Ham game for city currently is irrelevant, it all depends on their semi final in the Europa.

If they get through its a write off, so no point really discussing them against City until we know the results of that game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23042 on: Today at 10:33:39 am
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 04:23:00 pm
I have a nagging feeling it'll be like 18/19 all over again, where we're on the coattails throughout but City just don't drop any points. Finishing 1 point behind them again would definitely hurt.

I think they'll win all their home games + Leeds and Wolves away. The one I'm looking at is West Ham away on the penultimate weekend. WHU on their day can definitely hold City to a draw, but having said that, City last lost away from home to West Ham (in the league) back in 2014... and they've only dropped points to them once since then (2016) :-X
Leeds away on a Saturday evening won't be easy but the Wolves game is the one I'm looking at as a potential for them dropping points.  Wolves have a good record against City and only lost at the Etihad because of a terrible handball decision.  That could easily be another Palace away type game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23043 on: Today at 10:49:27 am
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 10:33:39 am
Leeds away on a Saturday evening won't be easy but the Wolves game is the one I'm looking at as a potential for them dropping points.  Wolves have a good record against City and only lost at the Etihad because of a terrible handball decision.  That could easily be another Palace away type game.

I'm looking at both. Leeds have won 3 and drawn 1 of the last 4,Elland Road will be bouncing and its right between the two Madrid games, great time for Leeds to play them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23044 on: Today at 11:34:06 am
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23045 on: Today at 11:46:56 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:59:07 am
Every time I see the words 'don't you know' I hear the Jota song in my head for about an hour afterwards

Haha, me too!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23046 on: Today at 11:50:48 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:31:06 pm
Right then lads n lasses. Here's fair notice to not overreact to a fair comment. If we had gained more points, we'd be top of the league and it'd be in our own hands. It's not that controversial and we did throw away points from winning positions on a few occasions.

Please don't react like 8 year olds in the playground eh?

It's not a fair comment at all. We've been cheated out of league titles in the past. If we don't win this one, it'll be another we've been cheated out of. Absolutely fuck all to do with not getting enough points. It's that the other team has been able to cheat their way to more.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23047 on: Today at 11:52:16 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:34:06 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/22/manchester-city-football-group-plan-to-buy-nac-breda-fails-after-supporter-backlash?CMP=share_btn_tw

Good for them. Nice to see some morals.

Yeah,hate that some rotten state are allowed to have a 'portfolio of football clubs'. Good stuff from the fans there.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23048 on: Today at 11:55:07 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:50:48 am
It's not a fair comment at all. We've been cheated out of league titles in the past. If we don't win this one, it'll be another we've been cheated out of. Absolutely fuck all to do with not getting enough points. It's that the other team has been able to cheat their way to more.

Especially if wed done our job properly
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23049 on: Today at 02:31:39 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:34:06 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/22/manchester-city-football-group-plan-to-buy-nac-breda-fails-after-supporter-backlash?CMP=share_btn_tw

Good for them. Nice to see some morals.

Newcastle Utd take note. Thats how proper football fans behave - no sense of entitlement at all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23050 on: Today at 03:48:10 pm
I still see Mo's terrible miss vs Brentford in my nightmares. Could all come down to that. Even with their cheating. As someone said, Oliver's seemingly inability to book Frnandinho was mental to watch. Utterly bizarre.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23051 on: Today at 03:51:47 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:48:10 pm
I still see Mo's terrible miss vs Brentford in my nightmares. Could all come down to that. Even with their cheating. As someone said, Oliver's seemingly inability to book Frnandinho was mental to watch. Utterly bizarre.

What about Mahrez terrible miss vs us?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23052 on: Today at 03:54:18 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:51:47 pm
What about Mahrez terrible miss vs us?

Yup, loads of instances for both teams, poor finishing, poor defending costing vital goals/points, both sides have been guilty this season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23053 on: Today at 06:33:34 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:39:45 am
Spot on. Go and soil some other thread with your angst. Those ITK, know, we're winning the fucking league this season. I'm ITK, don't you know  :wave

You don't need to be an ITK to know that we are winning the league. You just need to watch our games, and support Jurgen and the boys ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23054 on: Today at 06:47:27 pm
Fucking hell, cos she's sick of hearing it (daft twat), every time I call these cheats, the missus is fining me a £1, I'll be fucking skint by the end of the season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23055 on: Today at 06:50:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:47:27 pm
Fucking hell, cos she's sick of hearing it (daft twat), every time I call these cheats, the missus is fining me a £1, I'll be fucking skint by the end of the season.
If she puts it all into the holiday fund, you both win. 😃
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23056 on: Today at 06:53:17 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:50:57 pm
If she puts it all into the holiday fund, you both win. 😃
or she could be setting it aside in the "Hire A Divorce Lawyer" fund.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23057 on: Today at 06:54:43 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:50:57 pm
If she puts it all into the holiday fund, you both win. 😃

It might be a two stage punishment instead, once she collected enough in fines she's going to get him a manchester untied shirt and make him wear it too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23058 on: Today at 06:55:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:47:27 pm
Fucking hell, cos she's sick of hearing it (daft twat), every time I call these cheats, the missus is fining me a £1, I'll be fucking skint by the end of the season.
But they are cheats.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23059 on: Today at 06:55:52 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:53:17 pm
or she could be setting it aside in the "Hire A Divorce Lawyer" fund.

Nah, she'd never do that - she'd push me down the stairs and get the insurance and death in service, I'm worth a bomb dead.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23060 on: Today at 07:04:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:55:52 pm
Nah, she'd never do that - she'd push me down the stairs and get the insurance and death in service, I'm worth a bomb dead.
yeah, one of the benefits of retiring is not having that hanging over you.  :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23061 on: Today at 07:19:38 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:04:33 pm
yeah, one of the benefits of retiring is not having that hanging over you.  :)

I worry most about my 11 yr old, I reckon he would do it for the money ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23062 on: Today at 07:31:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:55:52 pm
Nah, she'd never do that - she'd push me down the stairs and get the insurance and death in service, I'm worth a bomb dead.

She might leave you outside MacGuire's house
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23063 on: Today at 08:29:18 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:51:47 pm
What about Mahrez terrible miss vs us?

Don't care much for whataboutism.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23064 on: Today at 08:33:26 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:29:18 pm
Don't care much for whataboutism.

Each to their own
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23065 on: Today at 08:36:23 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:33:26 pm
Each to their own
;D

I see Bed wetters everywhere   ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23066 on: Today at 08:36:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:54:18 pm
Yup, loads of instances for both teams, poor finishing, poor defending costing vital goals/points, both sides have been guilty this season.

This is not true. Not to the same extent. Only Liverpool have keep City from winning once they have taken the lead. We have let several leads slip.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23067 on: Today at 08:37:52 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:36:48 pm
This is not true. Not to the same extent. Only Liverpool have keep City from winning once they have taken the lead. We have let several leads slip.
You really are a bad bed wetter, aren't you?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23068 on: Today at 08:40:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:33:26 pm
I get upset when someone has a different opinion then myself like a child.

 :wanker
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23069 on: Today at 08:42:26 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:37:52 pm
You really are a bad bed wetter, aren't you?

How is anything I am saying bed wetting? Have I said we will lose to City? Stop putting words in my mouth.

I think we are a better side than City. I hope the table shows that at the end of the season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23070 on: Today at 08:45:59 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:42:26 pm
How is anything I am saying bed wetting? Have I said we will lose to City? Stop putting words in my mouth.

I think we are a better side than City. I hope the table shows that at the end of the season.
You're also going on about us missing chances or missing opportunities to leapfrog City. All top teams miss chances, City included. They wouldn't be top teams if they weren't getting loads of chances to miss.
Let's see how the rest of the season pans out, eh?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23071 on: Today at 09:01:02 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:45:59 pm
You're also going on about us missing chances or missing opportunities to leapfrog City. All top teams miss chances, City included. They wouldn't be top teams if they weren't getting loads of chances to miss.
Let's see how the rest of the season pans out, eh?

If someone says "Boy, I wish we would have won that match" it is construed as bed wetting. Some odd freaking people in here. It's like you are afraid City supporters are in here laughing about a meltdown or something.

"All top sides miss chances".

The fact remains, and it seems like some of you do not want to hear it, we have dropped way more points from winning positions than City has. Stating that fact does not make me a bed wetter, but spout that all you want. Seems to make some of you feel better.
Re:
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:01:02 pm
I admit, I am a bad bed wetter.  :wave
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:01:02 pm
If someone says "Boy, I wish we would have won that match" it is construed as bed wetting. Some odd freaking people in here. It's like you are afraid City supporters are in here laughing about a meltdown or something.

"All top sides miss chances".

The fact remains, and it seems like some of you do not want to hear it, we have dropped way more points from winning positions than City has. Stating that fact does not make me a bed wetter, but spout that all you want. Seems to make some of you feel better.

I don't see it as bedwetting (which is a stupid term that should be banned from this forum actually!), what I see it as it utterly boring. Guaranteed every match thread someones' at it, people crying over a draw that happened 6 months ago, or a chance that went astray, like it doesnt happen to other teams, not taking into account everything that went before or after it.

Its football, its not some precise science, its played by humans, they will miss chances, they will score chances that would normally not be scored, theyll make mistakes, theyll pounce on mistakes, chaos will always be a factor thank goodness.

Spending time on looking back at what ifs and maybes is so redundant. I dont know why people do it, its so unenjoyable. And yes, it is usually the more negative posters shall we say, that do it. It gives them ammo I guess, or is just a product of their negative personalities, unable to move on and stay focused on the present.

Abu Dhabi are and have had some of the most expensively assembled teams in football, they are champions for a reason, they are favourites for a reason. 
« Reply #23075 on: Today at 09:16:48 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:01:02 pm
If someone says "Boy, I wish we would have won that match" it is construed as bed wetting. Some odd freaking people in here. It's like you are afraid City supporters are in here laughing about a meltdown or something.

"All top sides miss chances".

The fact remains, and it seems like some of you do not want to hear it, we have dropped way more points from winning positions than City has. Stating that fact does not make me a bed wetter, but spout that all you want. Seems to make some of you feel better.

If we win 38 games in a season we win the league. But that's not realistic.
It's also not realistic to expect us to get 100 points every season either.
If we were operating on a level playing field to Man City, we'd be looking at winning the next game or 2 to wrap up the league. But we're not, we're competing against corruption.
We're a single point behind them despite all the crying about points dropped from leading positions.
« Reply #23076 on: Today at 09:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:16:48 pm
If we win 38 games in a season we win the league. But that's not realistic.
It's also not realistic to expect us to get 100 points every season either.
If we were operating on a level playing field to Man City, we'd be looking at winning the next game or 2 to wrap up the league. But we're not, we're competing against corruption.
We're a single point behind them despite all the crying about points dropped from leading positions.
This 100%  :thumbup
« Reply #23077 on: Today at 09:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:37:52 pm
You really are a bad bed wetter, aren't you?

Don't listen to him, he's taking the piss
« Reply #23078 on: Today at 09:28:59 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:49:47 am
Hey, young 'un, if you think Leeds are gonna roll over to City, at Elland Road, you're mad. Same with Wolves at Molyneux and West Ham now they're comfortable in their new stadium. It's still West Ham in the newer version of Upton Park. No easy game. Don't discount any of them. Put it this way, I wouldn't want us to have those fixtures away and we're the best team in the world
Indeed- 3 very tough grounds to go to. Big teams often struggle at Elland Road and it will be no different this time around- specially now they've got a spring in the step, and trying to impress the new manager by running their bollix off.
The Molinuex can be bouncing at certain times of the season and this would be one of those.

West Ham away? Like Elland Road, you don't just go there and collect points! You may win(not as likely as one of the other two outcomes), draw or lose some time.

I don't buy the "nothing to play for", "resting players" arguments. The ones coming in will perform.
A big team visiting is a big occasion, cause everyone and dey mama's going to be there and it will be thumping. Those grounds are hostile, tough and loud usually- even moreso when one of the big boys come to town.
Players will want to play, supporters want to shout down the opposition, managers want to measure themselves and players want to advertise their skill.

These games will not be easy. And it counts for us to.
« Reply #23079 on: Today at 09:37:33 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:01:02 pm
If someone says "Boy, I wish we would have won that match" it is construed as bed wetting. Some odd freaking people in here. It's like you are afraid City supporters are in here laughing about a meltdown or something.

"All top sides miss chances".

The fact remains, and it seems like some of you do not want to hear it, we have dropped way more points from winning positions than City has. Stating that fact does not make me a bed wetter, but spout that all you want. Seems to make some of you feel better.

Ive wet the bed a few times. Good to let yourself go once in a while.
