Hey, young 'un, if you think Leeds are gonna roll over to City, at Elland Road, you're mad. Same with Wolves at Molyneux and West Ham now they're comfortable in their new stadium. It's still West Ham in the newer version of Upton Park. No easy game. Don't discount any of them. Put it this way, I wouldn't want us to have those fixtures away and we're the best team in the world



Indeed- 3 very tough grounds to go to. Big teams often struggle at Elland Road and it will be no different this time around- specially now they've got a spring in the step, and trying to impress the new manager by running their bollix off.The Molinuex can be bouncing at certain times of the season and this would be one of those.West Ham away? Like Elland Road, you don't just go there and collect points! You may win(not as likely as one of the other two outcomes), draw or lose some time.I don't buy the "nothing to play for", "resting players" arguments. The ones coming in will perform.A big team visiting is a big occasion, cause everyone and dey mama's going to be there and it will be thumping. Those grounds are hostile, tough and loud usually- even moreso when one of the big boys come to town.Players will want to play, supporters want to shout down the opposition, managers want to measure themselves and players want to advertise their skill.These games will not be easy. And it counts for us to.