I don't watch them, I'm just getting the same sickening vibe from this run in I got two years ago.



I've actually got the opposite vibe.City were/are never dropping points at home to Brighton and Watford, which is why its vital we get 6 points off the mancs and everton. As we have the tougher set of those two fixtures. But after that - if we both get 6 points - I honestly do think their run in is slightly harder. Especially with Real Madrid in between fixtures. Remember in 18-19 they had no european football to navigate in the last month of the season.I see potential pitfalls for them at Leeds, home to Newcastle and at Wolves and West Ham. Whilst only Spurs at home for us is really problematic.I think Saturday week is going to be the day for us. We're at Newcastle midday Saturday whilst City are at Leeds in the evening. If we can beat Newcastle and it will be a hard game but if we beat them, then I believe City could slip up at Leeds. Especially seeing as Leeds are safe and at home under the lights will want to put up a performance. Just got that feeling.