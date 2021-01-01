By mercenary, I think most people mean going where he can get the most money and not give a shit where they money is coming from. If he signs, Haaland is going to a state owned club that have cheated their way to where they are. The guy has worn t shirts protesting against human rights abuse, yet seems willing to sign for a club owned by a country that has a terrible human rights record. So that makes him a hypocrite as well as a mercenary.



I did have the picture of him in that shirt in my mind as I was typing my last post because it points to him having a decent level of awareness. But then I remembered that footballers are often given stuff to wear because of some campaign or other. The fella could well lose sleep at night over human rights abuses in the world, or he could have just popped the shirt on because he was asked to. Who knows?