Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22920 on: Today at 01:53:42 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:26:28 pm
He has one of the most punchable faces in football the ugly twat.


Hi Roy, how are you doing?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22921 on: Today at 02:00:46 pm
Fantastic from the City supporters foodbank support group.

Quote
Dear Ferran Soriano,

We are writing in regard to the unfortunate reception given to the Hillsborough anniversary minutes silence by a small minority of City fans in this weekends FA Cup semi final.

The appalled reaction of the vast majority of fans, as well as the quick condemnation by the club and Pep Guardiola, was encouraging and well received. However, we all know that this will not solve the problem, and we believe that dealing with it should be a high priority for the club.

We are not writing to condemn some fans, or simply to express outrage. Instead, we would like to offer suggestions which can lead to a more positive future for all.

With this in mind, we would ask City to take the lead on this issue and use the considerable influence it has within the game and over its fans to officially support the following two initiatives:

The Real Truth Legacy Project - a campaign to get education about Hillsborough added to the National Curriculum.

A Hillsborough Law - to introduce a statutory duty of candour on public servants during all forms of public inquiry and criminal investigation.

By doing so, Manchester City can join Liverpool FC, Everton FC and other clubs in their calls to ensure that the legacy of Hillsborough is not forgotten, and that the lies which caused so much pain to families cannot be repeated.

The rivalry on the pitch with Liverpool has never been stronger than it is right now. Off the pitch however, it should be a different story. Despite calls for a rivalry defined by hatred and aggression in certain sections of the media, there is so much more to be achieved through mutual respect, understanding and friendship.

We do not claim to represent Manchester City fans, either officially or unofficially, and never have. However, we are well placed to see the benefits of working with and alongside Liverpool fans. It is in this capacity that we are writing to you today.

Through collaboration with the Merseyside branch of Fans Supporting Foodbanks, we have provided emergency help to foodbanks across both Greater Manchester and Merseyside, produced and supplied thousands of items of PPE across the region during the covid pandemic, launched the Right to Food campaign to end food poverty in the UK, and much more.

More than anything, the friendships made have enriched our lives as City fans and shown us that football rivalry, even one of such a historic intensity and quality as the current one with Liverpool, can be understood and experienced in an entirely different, more respectful way.

We value the friendship and comradeship we have found with Liverpool fans extremely highly, and believe that City fans across the board deserve to have similarly positive experiences.

We ask and urge Manchester City to support the above proposals and lead our fans and the global City community on this issue, for the benefit of all.

Yours sincerely,

MCFC Fans Foodbank Support
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22922 on: Today at 02:02:22 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:37:57 pm
By mercenary, I think most people mean going where he can get the most money and not give  a shit where they money is coming from. If he signs, Haaland is going to a state owned club that have cheated their way to where they are. The guy has worn t shirts protesting against human rights abuse, yet seems willing to sign for a club owned by a country that has a terrible human rights record. So that makes him a hypocrite as well as a mercenary.
I did have the picture of him in that shirt in my mind as I was typing my last post because it points to him having a decent level of awareness. But then I remembered that footballers are often given stuff to wear because of some campaign or other. The fella could well lose sleep at night over human rights abuses in the world, or he could have just popped the shirt on because he was asked to. Who knows?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22923 on: Today at 02:02:41 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:00:46 pm
Fantastic from the City supporters foodbank support group.


That really is classy from them, in all fairness. Very classy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22924 on: Today at 02:04:27 pm
would make me laugh like hell if they've bought Haaland just to keep others from getting him.  super sub.  :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22925 on: Today at 02:07:06 pm
Isn't Grealish on something like £300k+ a week as well. Then you have De Bruyne too.

Yep I'm sure City are bringing in these revenue to cover all these wages.

Nothing to see here. Move along
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22926 on: Today at 02:08:00 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:00:46 pm
Fantastic from the City supporters foodbank support group.
Yes, it is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22927 on: Today at 02:09:17 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:00:46 pm
Fantastic from the City supporters foodbank support group.


Wow, that's incredible. If only all City fans and other football fans had a similar viewpoint.

Fair play to that group.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22928 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 02:02:41 pm

That really is classy from them, in all fairness. Very classy.

They've been sound for as long as I can remember.

I think the Liverpool/Everton group helped them out a while back and they were quick to stop the poverty crap.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22929 on: Today at 02:18:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:02:22 pm
I did have the picture of him in that shirt in my mind as I was typing my last post because it points to him having a decent level of awareness. But then I remembered that footballers are often given stuff to wear because of some campaign or other. The fella could well lose sleep at night over human rights abuses in the world, or he could have just popped the shirt on because he was asked to. Who knows?
The world is a different place now, information is instantly available at the click of a button. Haaland clearly knows who citys owners are and what they represent. He knows they cheated multiple times and all about the CAS farce. He knows why he was given that t shirt to wear. He mustve watched the semi final at the weekend and wondered why city covered up hundreds of seats with flags. If he goes to city he just doesnt care.
