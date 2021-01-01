If referees did their job then 40% of Guardiola's game plan would go out the window.



Players commit tactical fouls, it's an inevitable part of the game. But other clubs, not just City, seem to get away with far more than we ever do. Salah's manhandled to the ground more often than a pro-wrestler.



I really wish we got in ref's faces a bit more to be honest.



Guardiola has the mentality that the other team shouldn't be allowed to have the football, so you do whatever you can to stop them having the ball, whether by fair means or foul doesn't matter, just stop every attack. It's not a proper game to Guardiola unless City have all the chances and all the possession. He expects every game to be like a training session and is deeply affronted when it isn't.His teams are extremely cynical, we're too honest and dickhead English refs punish us for it while rewarding their cynicism. CL final ref will be interesting if we play them.