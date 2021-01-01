« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1457232 times)

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22720 on: Today at 12:36:44 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:10:56 pm
All teams hack players down, Thiago got booked for doing something similar, you have to be cynical at times. The only issue is there players seem to get away with not being booked.

Half the stuff you've mentioned Guardiola do Klopp does, kick it long, go direct, fucking hell you exploit the oppositions frailties and now he's Sam Allardyce?

I prefer Klopp as a person but let's not try to make out Guardiola is the football equivalent of Vladimir Putin. He's an incredible coach.

I didn't say Klopp doesn't mix it up, he's adapted a lot over the years, but ultimately he's committed to play an entertaining game of football, whereas Guardiola is a spoiler.

Guardiola's basically about stopping the opposition playing, either by hacking them down whenever they get forward or just playing a slow game and keeping possession all game. I'm not begrudging managers doing whatever they do to win games, but considering he's assembled a squad on cheat mode most of their games are extremely dull to watch.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22721 on: Today at 12:38:29 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:24:52 pm
Fucking hell. Not another "Littlewoodspool" moron.

That one always makes me laugh. Especially as it was Everton, not Liverpool, that benefited from the Moores' family wealth. Everton were not called the "Mersey Millionaires" for nothing.

Also, a quick Google states that the Moores' family wealth in 2020 was around £1.21b. The wealth of the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, which invests funds for the Abu Dhabi government, runs at $US697b.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22722 on: Today at 12:42:58 pm »
Man City were outspending us when we were winning leagues and European Cups every year late 70s/early 80s and then they got relegated after signing more dross than United have in recent years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22723 on: Today at 01:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:36:44 pm
I didn't say Klopp doesn't mix it up, he's adapted a lot over the years, but ultimately he's committed to play an entertaining game of football, whereas Guardiola is a spoiler.

Guardiola's basically about stopping the opposition playing, either by hacking them down whenever they get forward or just playing a slow game and keeping possession all game. I'm not begrudging managers doing whatever they do to win games, but considering he's assembled a squad on cheat mode most of their games are extremely dull to watch.

If referees did their job then 40% of Guardiola's game plan would go out the window.

Players commit tactical fouls, it's an inevitable part of the game. But other clubs, not just City, seem to get away with far more than we ever do. Salah's manhandled to the ground more often than a pro-wrestler.

I really wish we got in ref's faces a bit more to be honest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22724 on: Today at 01:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:18:28 pm
If referees did their job then 40% of Guardiola's game plan would go out the window.

Players commit tactical fouls, it's an inevitable part of the game. But other clubs, not just City, seem to get away with far more than we ever do. Salah's manhandled to the ground more often than a pro-wrestler.

I really wish we got in ref's faces a bit more to be honest.

Guardiola has the mentality that the other team shouldn't be allowed to have the football, so you do whatever you can to stop them having the ball, whether by fair means or foul doesn't matter, just stop every attack. It's not a proper game to Guardiola unless City have all the chances and all the possession. He expects every game to be like a training session and is deeply affronted when it isn't.

His teams are extremely cynical, we're too honest and dickhead English refs punish us for it while rewarding their cynicism. CL final ref will be interesting if we play them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22725 on: Today at 01:25:03 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm
I don't get the hatred by some for Pep.

I hate him as much as the bald headed,hypocritical wanker hates Mitre balls.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22726 on: Today at 01:26:11 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/apr/16/if-cup-defeat-to-palace-ends-abramovich-era-what-will-he-leave-behind-at-chelsea

Saw this article in the Guardian about the end of the Abramovich era. Although the main focus of the article is obviously Chelsea, they threw this line in there:

Quote
Where Chelsea led, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle have followed (for all that the incredible achievements of Citys commercial department in making their club the richest by revenue in the world are to be saluted).

It's absolutely shameless how easily and willingly they can print such bullshit.

