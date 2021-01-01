All teams hack players down, Thiago got booked for doing something similar, you have to be cynical at times. The only issue is there players seem to get away with not being booked.
Half the stuff you've mentioned Guardiola do Klopp does, kick it long, go direct, fucking hell you exploit the oppositions frailties and now he's Sam Allardyce?
I prefer Klopp as a person but let's not try to make out Guardiola is the football equivalent of Vladimir Putin. He's an incredible coach.
I didn't say Klopp doesn't mix it up, he's adapted a lot over the years, but ultimately he's committed to play an entertaining game of football, whereas Guardiola is a spoiler.
Guardiola's basically about stopping the opposition playing, either by hacking them down whenever they get forward or just playing a slow game and keeping possession all game. I'm not begrudging managers doing whatever they do to win games, but considering he's assembled a squad on cheat mode most of their games are extremely dull to watch.