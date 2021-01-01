« previous next »
MNAA

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22680 on: Today at 03:25:01 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm
To be honest, I sometimes feel sorry for the guy. He is obviously a very talented manager, he can pick the club he wants to manage (apart from LFC and Real Madrid), yet he has tied himself to that shitehole of a club. No matter how much he is getting paid, he must be devastated when he sees the love Jurgen is getting from our fans ...
I am not sure about being devastated but envious/jealous absolutely
"We decide when the game is over"

JohnSullie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22681 on: Today at 04:07:07 am
It might be banned, sportswise nandrolone but please shut the fuck up if you don't understand what the fuck your talking about, I'm a qualified Nurse of more than 20 years I've seen it help alot of people  666
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22682 on: Today at 05:13:31 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:28:35 am
No hate, no reason to hate. Hate is for actual evil people.

But I have ZERO respect for the guy. Hes the biggest hypocrite in football with no self awareness.
He's like a top chef that needs the absolute best people, equipment and produce to achieve the 3 Michelin Star standard, doesn't use the raw materials at his disposal to create a world class kitchen, so in that regard I view him in the role of "Executive chef", which everyone knows, is when you let others do all the prep work, then you anoint it with a sprig of parsley when everything is done.

If he was a revolutionary coach he'd have produced more than Phil fucking Foden in 6 years.
Persephone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22683 on: Today at 05:20:24 am
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 04:07:07 am
It might be banned, sportswise nandrolone but please shut the fuck up if you don't understand what the fuck your talking about, I'm a qualified Nurse of more than 20 years I've seen it help alot of people  666
What is this directed at? Seems a bit random
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22684 on: Today at 05:24:39 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:21:34 am
Probably because he is a convicted drugs cheat who was lucky to get off with a suspended prison sentence.


On this day: Pep Guardiola fails second drug test
By Liam Apicella, Features Editor | 7y
When Pep Guardiola walks away from football, he will be remembered as one of the most cultured and talented player-turned-managers to have ever graced the game.

Yet, back in 2001, something occurred that threatened to leave Guardiola's reputation in tatters.

Following 11 largely successful years as a player with Barcelona, the holding midfielder was keen to try his hand abroad. He eventually settled on a switch to Brescia, where he would replace AC Milan-bound Andrea Pirlo.

Despite his undoubted ability, Guardiola failed to adapt to life in Serie A. Yet, on this day 13 years ago, he was hit by an even bigger suckerpunch.

It was confirmed that following a 5-0 defeat to Lazio, the 30-year-old had tested positive for the banned steroid nandrolone. There had also been a trace of the substance in his system following a game against Piacenza a fortnight earlier.

A number of well-known players, including Edgar Davids and Jaap Stam, also provided positive tests at the turn of the century and like Guardiola protested their innocence.

Guardiola certainly had some high-profile people that were willing to defend him, including Real Madrid captain Fernando Hierro, who said: "I believe in his innocence and his honesty as a sportsman."

Nevertheless, he was banned from football for four months and on appeal in 2005, Guardiola was actually handed a seven-month suspended jail sentence by a court in Brescia.

Even after his retirement, Guardiola, along with his close friend and former water polo player Manuel Estiarte, continued to fight the verdict.

It was in 2007 that Estiarte discovered changes in the World Anti-Doping Agency's guidelines, which stated that some athletes naturally generated a certain amount of nandrolone - something that Guardiola's legal team had insisted was the case ever since the failed tests.

So, it was in the October of that year when in charge of Barcelona B that the Brescia Court of Appeal exonerated Guardiola of all charges.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
This I think mate.
Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22685 on: Today at 05:29:57 am
No hate for Guardiola from me,no respect either other than acknowledgement of him being a fantastic coach.

He's willingly married himself with a sportswashing nasty regime who for example bought a club for his brother to tie him in more closely to them and is a proven cheat from his playing days so there's a pattern with him.

Abilitywise he's one of the very best,as a person not so much in my opinion.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22686 on: Today at 05:45:22 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:29:57 am
No hate for Guardiola from me,no respect either other than acknowledgement of him being a fantastic coach.

He's willingly married himself with a sportswashing nasty regime who for example bought a club for his brother to tie him in more closely to them and is a proven cheat from his playing days so there's a pattern with him.

Abilitywise he's one of the very best,as a person not so much in my opinion.
You just know he desperately wants to manage Liverpool, or another Liverpool, much like Mourinho.
JohnSullie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22687 on: Today at 06:45:23 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:20:24 am
What is this directed at? Seems a bit random
The numbers don't give it away? ;) I shouldn't have brought it up anyway
decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22688 on: Today at 07:13:32 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm
I don't get the hatred by some for Pep.

He's a bellend. Even if you leave all the well-documented absolute rank hypocrisy of the man to one side, he comes out with some absolutely unbelievable shit when things aren't going his way.

Sure he'll pretend to be the 'class act' and patronisingly butter up the media (like his incredibly transparent and false lauding of the FA Cup) when things are all going his way. But as soon as things go against him, he's absolutely every bit as bad as Mourinho. Look at the state of him when we beat them in the CL in 2018. Look at the state of him when we were blowing them away in the league in autumn 2019. After his "TWICE! TWICE!" meltdown on the sideline at Anfield, I remember him crying about how Mane was a diver when we beat Villa away. It was 100% out to the Mourinho playbook, but people seem to have short memories.

He's an absolute prick unless everything is easy for him. I guarantee if we go ahead of them in the league or if Real or we beat them in the CL, the mask will slip and he'll expose himself as an utter twat again.
Last Edit: Today at 08:08:20 am by decosabute
red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22689 on: Today at 07:20:43 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:36:46 am
As much as I love Milner, we offered him a pretty good package and he wouldn't have had to move house, so for financial, football and family reasons a move to us made perfect sense.



He'd be on twice what he's on if he'd have stayed.
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22690 on: Today at 07:20:57 am
City are merely a modern, competitive outfit who utilise EVERY viable means (ethical, praiseworthy or not) in order to put 11 men on the pitch who are very difficult to outscore against over 90 minutes. Pep Guardiola is merely a "modern, competitive" cog or component in this machine's current configuration.

City are what you'd get if you said:

"Hey, let's assemble a team where money isn't the limiting factor and go right to the very fringes (and beyond) in terms of buying power, wages, incentivisation etc, so that the very best, high quality players will be attracted to the club. We'll then get one of the very best managers that money can buy, to organise this team into a kind of "winning machine" that the other 19 PL clubs will eventually fear playing against.."

Bill Shankly did this for Liverpool did he not?

Alex Ferguson did this for Man Utd did he not?

So what's the difference....really?

Well the difference is that Shanks and Ferguson created an "organic" growth/success formula, and although they certainly spent money assembling their teams, and wanted good players to be attracted to their clubs......money wasn't the primary thing being slapped down on the table in order to induce suitable players to join the squad.

Certainly, Shanks and Ferguson each knew they were trying to build "winning machines" that other teams would fear playing, but unlike City....the method and motivation for assembling these winning machines came from within themselves.

Liverpool and Man Utd in their glorious pomp years were "manager-powered" outfits.

City however, and in all significant respects Chelsea also.....are a modern, formulaic manifestation of "owner-powered" outfits.

NOW we get to see Pep Guardiola (and his like) in their true context.

They're the kind of managers you get when "owners" try and replicate what Bill Shankly and Alex Ferguson achieved in terms of growing a football team and putting it on the map. They're basically modern sell-swords who wish to cash in on the needs of the relatively small number of competitive football teams contained within Europe.   

City entered this "managerial" marketplace simply by slapping their money down on the table.

Too impatient for organic growth, and too wary of the pitfalls in trying to build a genuine,"manager-powered" outfit, they simply tendered for a highly effective manager to compliment the highly effective team they were (hurriedly) looking to build.

This is largely why LFC supporters describe them as a "soul-less" club.

City's owners have basically put expensive lipstick and a fur coat on a "pig" and then tried to pass it off as a beautiful "lady."

When people still mock the pig, and disrespect the pig....they (City supporters) don't quite understand why.

Yes, we can admire the fur coat and the skill of the make-up job, but we all know that fundamentally.... it's still just a pig trying to parade itself in football's distinguished high-society.

Pep Guardiola is merely the expensive lipstick caked around the mouth of a very ugly pig.

Whether this makes him dislikeable or "hate-worthy" I'm not so sure.

But let's just say he's fooling nobody in terms of his association with that club and how (and why) he's permitting them to utilise him.

 :)

 
royhendo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22691 on: Today at 07:30:02 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm
Embarrassed themselves today in front of the nation. From the ridiculous flag/banner to the chanting during the silence. Tinpot.

Yup.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22692 on: Today at 07:37:36 am
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 07:20:57 am
City are merely a modern, competitive outfit who utilise EVERY viable means (ethical, praiseworthy or not) in order to put 11 men on the pitch who are very difficult to outscore against over 90 minutes. Pep Guardiola is merely a "modern, competitive" cog or component in this machine's current configuration.

City are what you'd get if you said:

"Hey, let's assemble a team where money isn't the limiting factor and go right to the very fringes (and beyond) in terms of buying power, wages, incentivisation etc, so that the very best, high quality players will be attracted to the club. We'll then get one of the very best managers that money can buy, to organise this team into a kind of "winning machine" that the other 19 PL clubs will eventually fear playing against.."

Bill Shankly did this for Liverpool did he not?

Alex Ferguson did this for Man Utd did he not?

So what's the difference....really?

Well the difference is that Shanks and Ferguson created an "organic" growth/success formula, and although they certainly spent money assembling their teams, and wanted good players to be attracted to their clubs......money wasn't the primary thing being slapped down on the table in order to induce suitable players to join the squad.

Certainly, Shanks and Ferguson each knew they were trying to build "winning machines" that other teams would fear playing, but unlike City....the method and motivation for assembling these winning machines came from within themselves.

Liverpool and Man Utd in their glorious pomp years were "manager-powered" outfits.

City however, and in all significant respects Chelsea also.....are a modern, formulaic manifestation of "owner-powered" outfits.

NOW we get to see Pep Guardiola (and his like) in their true context.

They're the kind of managers you get when "owners" try and replicate what Bill Shankly and Alex Ferguson achieved in terms of growing a football team and putting it on the map. They're basically modern sell-swords who wish to cash in on the needs of the relatively small number of competitive football teams contained within Europe.   

City entered this "managerial" marketplace simply by slapping their money down on the table.

Too impatient for organic growth, and too wary of the pitfalls in trying to build a genuine,"manager-powered" outfit, they simply tendered for a highly effective manager to compliment the highly effective team they were (hurriedly) looking to build.

This is largely why LFC supporters describe them as a "soul-less" club.

City's owners have basically put expensive lipstick and a fur coat on a "pig" and then tried to pass it off as a beautiful "lady."

When people still mock the pig, and disrespect the pig....they (City supporters) don't quite understand why.

Yes, we can admire the fur coat and the skill of the make-up job, but we all know that fundamentally.... it's still just a pig trying to parade itself in football's distinguished high-society.

Pep Guardiola is merely the expensive lipstick caked around the mouth of a very ugly pig.

Whether this makes him dislikeable or "hate-worthy" I'm not so sure.

But let's just say he's fooling nobody in terms of his association with that club and how (and why) he's permitting them to utilise him.

 :)
The thing about spending a lot of money is that you can only field 11 players at once. Ambitious superstars wouldn't be happy playing second fiddle and the ones that stay aren't likely to have the personalities that you want in your team. Whether you like it or not, top players have egos and putting them on the bench can have a negative effect on their morale/form.

Money also makes football more competitive because the "smaller" sides have more leverage and can hold on to their best players. "If Grealish cost £100m, we want £200m for player X".

And even if you succeed in buying trophies, it will lack legitimacy. I've shut some Chelsea fans down in the last few months buy pointing out that their success was funded by stolen money. They never have any comeback and resort to the typical" He's not the only one" line.

There is a price to pay for financial doping and ironically that price wouldn't make Abu Dhabi achieve their sportswsshing objectives.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22693 on: Today at 07:54:21 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:20:43 am
He'd be on twice what he's on if he'd have stayed.
I see what you're getting at.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22694 on: Today at 08:49:24 am
Pep spending £100s millions on full backs trying to re-create what weve got and it only cost us £8m haha.
Ghost Town

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22695 on: Today at 08:50:59 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:01:11 pm
Decent cross for their first though, unfortunately no resurrection
Who moved the Stones?

Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm
Cunty owners..Cunty snidey players... Cunty fans....
Cunty Road, Take Me Home...
Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22696 on: Today at 08:52:50 am
They're a nasty and hateful lot nowadays, the younger lot who've only known success have turned into the worst traits of United fans and the middle aged types as well. There's a real shithouse trait in Mancs, particularly to us.

You wonder what some of the older fans make of it all.
