made a mistake of lookin on the bluemoon forum, no self policing on that site at all. They just allow members to say whatever they want, some of them are calling them out. Should be deleting all the bile.



They're NOT in the FA cup final!!They wanted to be. (Let's nobody believe any of their post-game nonchalance whatsoever)Naturally, they're angry.Angry people like to lash out and try and hurt or offend those who have frustrated them.WE (as a fan-base) represent the cause of their frustration.They couldn't do it on the pitch today, so they're lashing out in the hopes of riling us.They're NOT in the FA cup final.They're NOT going back to London for a grand day out with their own supporters.We ARE....Off course their forum is full of bile.They're emoting, and revealing (to the world) how they all act in defeat.Pure and simple!!