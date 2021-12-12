« previous next »
Where is this excuse for an apology? Just quickly scanned their Twitter and no mention of it.
I have to say, I didnt. most city fans Ive known have been decent lads and lasses.
And I think Pep was right when he said they didnt represent the club.

I suspect many of the, will have been fans theyve picked up since they came into shit loads of cash.

Still, its funny, because they lost without us getting out of second gear
I'd have bet the house on them ruining it. I'd have been highly surprised if they hadn't disgraced themselves.

We've seen their TEAM singing songs about our fans being assaulted on the streets. They still sing about Munich en masse. Check out the videos of the runway song sung loud and proud outside Old Trafford by them.

I've only ever known one City fan in my life, and he was great. I don't think he's arsed with Abu Dhabi these days though.
Where is this excuse for an apology? Just quickly scanned their Twitter and no mention of it.
You'll find it under the carpet, where most things get swept by them.
Playing Gillingham in a tier 3 play off is their level. Absolute shit stain of a club from the top to bottom. Sold their soul due to United's dominance and now think we're a rival? Never in a million years.
They're probably not the only fanbase out there that would have ruined it. The Chelsea shower would definitely had done something similar. All things LFC are the metaphorical punching bag for the fans of other clubs.

Fuck 'em, anyway.
Can't sell out their allocation and resorting to put banners over their seats but this club is mean to be the richest club commercially in the world.  ;D



https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1515366648156467205
Embarrassed themselves today in front of the nation. From the ridiculous flag/banner to the chanting during the silence. Tinpot.
Where is this excuse for an apology? Just quickly scanned their Twitter and no mention of it.

It's currently being run over by a merc in the middle of the desert
They're probably not the only fanbase out there that would have ruined it. The Chelsea shower would definitely had done something similar. All things LFC are the metaphorical punching bag for the fans of other clubs.

Fuck 'em, anyway.
I'd bet both bollocks on the Chelsea, Man United and Abu Dhabi fanbases ruining it.
The £100million saviour of English football didnt get a lot out of  a right back who cant defend today did he?

Still, hes probably still just settling inand other excuses.
The £100million saviour of English football didnt get a lot out of  a right back who cant defend today did he?

Still, hes probably still just settling inand other excuses.

I also genuinely forgot that Phil Foden was on the pitch in the second half. Would love to know how many touches he got.
You'll never see a more dominant 3-2 win, the scoreline suggests it was a close game.....was it fuck.
The £100million saviour of English football didnt get a lot out of  a right back who cant defend today did he?

Still, hes probably still just settling inand other excuses.
To be fair to Grealish he's simply a puppet in the Sportswashing campaign by Abu Dhabi, he wasn't bought for his football ability.
Unlucky Big Meeks.
You'll never see a more dominant 3-2 win, the scoreline suggests it was a close game.....was it fuck.

The game was over at the end of first half. It is good that we preserved some energy and avoided any injuries against this small club, since we are playing a genuine rival in 3 days ...
Poor Pep had to replace De Bruyne with £100m Grealish. It's so unfair :'(
You'll never see a more dominant 3-2 win, the scoreline suggests it was a close game.....was it fuck.
Their "comeback" was a false positive and was just them adding a bit of makeup to the scoreline. If they were serious, Jesus would have scored.
Embarrassed themselves today in front of the nation. From the ridiculous flag/banner to the chanting during the silence. Tinpot.
In front of a worldwide tv audience too.
The club and its fans are an absolute shit stain on the game.
Their "comeback" was a false positive and was just them adding a bit of makeup to the scoreline. If they were serious, Jesus would have scored.
Got a lot on his mind this weekend to be fair.
Their "comeback" was a false positive and was just them adding a bit of makeup to the scoreline. If they were serious, Jesus would have scored.

Oh, they were dead serious. As for Jesus missing that chance, Alisson probably read him well, knowing him from their time together with the Brazilian NT ...
Their "comeback" was a false positive and was just them adding a bit of makeup to the scoreline. If they were serious, Jesus would have scored.

Decent cross for their first though, unfortunately no resurrection
made a mistake of lookin on the bluemoon forum, no self policing on that site at all. They just allow members to say whatever they want, some of them are calling them out. Should be deleting all the bile.
They're probably not the only fanbase out there that would have ruined it. The Chelsea shower would definitely had done something similar. All things LFC are the metaphorical punching bag for the fans of other clubs.

Fuck 'em, anyway.

And Chelsea did exactly that before against Spurs in Wembley. The Spurs fans reacted in the same way we did.
It'll be the same crap "small minority", whatever lads. You were all dressed terribly and acted as we've come to expect mancs to act. Like fucking vermin
made a mistake of lookin on the bluemoon forum, no self policing on that site at all. They just allow members to say whatever they want, some of them are calling them out. Should be deleting all the bile.

BlueMoon is a lunatic asylum. You should never go there ...
Utter disgraces. There's not much else to say, the whataboutism and deflections from their fans suggesting there was any excuse to not stay silent for one fucking minute...

The only time I heard their fans today was when the Liverpool fans were silent, being respectful, the sooner this club fucks off back to League 2 the better.
And Chelsea did exactly that before against Spurs in Wembley. The Spurs fans reacted in the same way we did.
I can't wait for them two to go back to being shit.
Pep statement

More from Pep Guardiola, on chanting during Hillsborough minute silence: "I think Manchester City made a statement.

"This is not Manchester City. We are close to Liverpool club for the tragedy that happened years ago. We are alongside them. After these guys singing (it) doesn't represent what we are."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/60820650
Their "comeback" was a false positive and was just them adding a bit of makeup to the scoreline. If they were serious, Jesus would have scored.

He will get crucified for that miss on social media.
It'll be the same crap "small minority", whatever lads. You were all dressed terribly and acted as we've come to expect mancs to act. Like fucking vermin
:lmao

Marvellous
made a mistake of lookin on the bluemoon forum, no self policing on that site at all. They just allow members to say whatever they want, some of them are calling them out. Should be deleting all the bile.

They're NOT in the FA cup final!!

They wanted to be. (Let's nobody believe any of their post-game nonchalance whatsoever)

Naturally, they're angry.

Angry people like to lash out and try and hurt or offend those who have frustrated them.

WE (as a fan-base) represent the cause of their frustration.

They couldn't do it on the pitch today, so they're lashing out in the hopes of riling us.

They're NOT in the FA cup final.

They're NOT going back to London for a grand day out with their own supporters.

We ARE....

Off course their forum is full of bile.

They're emoting, and revealing (to the world) how they all act in defeat.

Pure and simple!!

 :D

