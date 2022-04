Heíd have the weirdest accent in Dublin thatís for sure. Born in Birmingham, raised in Birmingham by a Brum mother and half English half Irish father? Bit of a stretch to call him Irish Iíd say, unless itís the Jack Charlton understanding of the term.Heís been poor. He never had the track record to command a fee two thirds of what was paid and thereís a clear reason that Southgate prefers Saka and Mount and now Pep prefers Silva, Sterling and Mahrez. He simply isnít as good as any of these players.Talented, entertaining to watch but ultimately not actually that good. If Liverpool or Utd spent £100m on a player who only got 3 goals and 2 assists in 29 matches, weíd never hear the end of it. Even Chelsea have caught more flack for Lukaku and honestly heís been better than Grealish has for City. He has a 1 in 7 goal record and 1 in 6.5 assist record in the Premier League despite primarily playing as a Coutinho-style inverted left winger.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:28:30 am by Drinks Sangria »

ďSeeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.Ē Rafa Benitez