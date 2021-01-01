He's not even English.
Hed have the weirdest accent in Dublin thats for sure. Born in Birmingham, raised in Birmingham by a Brum mother and half English half Irish father? Bit of a stretch to call him Irish Id say, unless its the Jack Charlton understanding of the term.
Hes been poor. He never had the track record to command a fee two thirds of what was paid and theres a clear reason that Southgate prefers Saka and Mount and now Pep prefers Silva, Sterling and Mahrez. He simply isnt as good as any of these players.
Talented, entertaining to watch but ultimately not actually that good. If Liverpool or Utd spent £100m on a player who only got 3 goals and 2 assists in 29 matches, wed never hear the end of it. Even Chelsea have caught more flack for Lukaku and honestly hes been better than Grealish has for City. He has a 1 in 7 goal record and 1 in 6.5 assist record in the Premier League despite primarily playing as a Coutinho-style inverted left winger.