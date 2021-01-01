Hed have the weirdest accent in Dublin thats for sure. Born in Birmingham, raised in Birmingham by a Brum mother and half English half Irish father? Bit of a stretch to call him Irish Id say, unless its the Jack Charlton understanding of the term.Hes been poor. He never had the track record to command a fee two thirds of what was paid and theres a clear reason that Southgate prefers Saka and Mount and now Pep prefers Silva, Sterling and Mahrez. He simply isnt as good as any of these players.Talented, entertaining to watch but ultimately not actually that good. If Liverpool or Utd spent £100m on a player who only got 3 goals and 2 assists in 29 matches, wed never hear the end of it. Even Chelsea have caught more flack for Lukaku and honestly hes been better than Grealish has for City. He has a 1 in 7 goal record and 1 in 6.5 assist record in the Premier League despite primarily playing as a Coutinho-style inverted left winger.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:28:30 am by Drinks Sangria »

Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez