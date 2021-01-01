« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22520 on: Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm
When asked if the attacker was Caucasian or a Person of Colour the opposition Manager described Mr De Bruyne as 'Gingerly'
rushyman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22521 on: Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
You know who I think about a lot now?

The 40-something year old Everton fans from neutral parts of the country that simply chose to support Everton as a young lad because it was the 80s and they were good/swapping titles with us

This is the future for young Manchester City fans.
Peabee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22522 on: Yesterday at 11:28:37 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
You know who I think about a lot now?

The 40-something year old Everton fans from neutral parts of the country that simply chose to support Everton as a young lad because it was the 80s and they were good/swapping titles with us

This is the future for young Manchester City fans.

I was so close to being a blue as both my parents are bluenoses, but I watched a game with my grandad who told me about his days on the Kop when Shankly took us back into the first division. I chose Liverpool that day luckily. Thank fuck.
FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22523 on: Yesterday at 11:30:33 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm
When asked if the attacker was Caucasian or a Person of Colour the opposition Manager described Mr De Bruyne as 'Gingerly'

And with that Capon gingerly fired up photoshop and started work on a new masterpiece
vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22524 on: Today at 12:15:32 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:20:11 pm
Its a bit of weird shout to assume that people mentioning XG havent watched the game also?

Its a stat, like any other stat it has its positives and negatives but what it undoubtedly is is a decent indicator as to how threatening a team was in front of goal, and that, by extension, usually goes a long way to tell you a decent amount about which way the match went.

Again, you can draw similar conclusions with just watching a game. I'm not knocking it. I can see its value for those who like data to inform them. I can analyse with the eye
vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22525 on: Today at 12:19:44 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 12:37:43 pm
Fucking hell ,, give it a fucking rest with Peter will yers. You all come across like a bunch of weird stalking c*nts.. Hes probably got half you lot on ignore but youre on here talking to yaself about him like some creepy c*nt whos taking notes of everything hes doing. Its fucking weird

Hes not saying anything you lot arent saying or have said In the past but now its him its lets cabbage the boards with obsessive stalking posts like some weird ex fucking boyfriend.

Yeah, mate. Is right. Get down yer own end, go on.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22526 on: Today at 12:33:22 am
De Bruyne is out for the semis and is expected to miss the next 2 league games. Walker will also miss the FA cup semi but further scans are required to assess his injury. RMC is very reliable.

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-des-champions/atletico-manchester-city-on-en-sait-plus-sur-les-blessures-de-de-bruyne-et-walker-forfait-en-fa-cup_AV-202204140318.html
newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22527 on: Today at 12:52:38 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:33:22 am
De Bruyne is out for the semis and is expected to miss the next 2 league games. Walker will also miss the FA cup semi but further scans are required to assess his injury. RMC is very reliable.

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-des-champions/atletico-manchester-city-on-en-sait-plus-sur-les-blessures-de-de-bruyne-et-walker-forfait-en-fa-cup_AV-202204140318.html

Was hoping that Fodden was injured too with the way he rolled as if dead.
FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22528 on: Today at 01:10:26 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:33:22 am
De Bruyne is out for the semis and is expected to miss the next 2 league games. Walker will also miss the FA cup semi but further scans are required to assess his injury. RMC is very reliable.

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-des-champions/atletico-manchester-city-on-en-sait-plus-sur-les-blessures-de-de-bruyne-et-walker-forfait-en-fa-cup_AV-202204140318.html

They can only be as reliable as the info fed to them, and Ped is a known lying c*nt
Tesco tearaway

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22529 on: Today at 01:16:31 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:52:38 am
Was hoping that Foden was injured too with the way he rolled as if dead.
If he was dead he wouldn't have rolled  ;D
rushyman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22530 on: Today at 02:19:26 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:28:37 pm
I was so close to being a blue as both my parents are bluenoses, but I watched a game with my grandad who told me about his days on the Kop when Shankly took us back into the first division. I chose Liverpool that day luckily. Thank fuck.

Good old grandad

My old fella was a mad red so was grandad

I had no say in it. Had a Liverpool scarf on in me pram fir the 1977 final v gladbach

farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22531 on: Today at 05:47:36 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 01:16:31 am
If he was dead he wouldn't have rolled  ;D
Inertia is a thing...
Armand9

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22532 on: Today at 06:23:14 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:33:22 am
De Bruyne is out for the semis and is expected to miss the next 2 league games. Walker will also miss the FA cup semi but further scans are required to assess his injury. RMC is very reliable.

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-des-champions/atletico-manchester-city-on-en-sait-plus-sur-les-blessures-de-de-bruyne-et-walker-forfait-en-fa-cup_AV-202204140318.html

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XsGl-0pzEEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XsGl-0pzEEc</a>

until i see the teamsheet
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22533 on: Today at 08:37:27 am
After spending an absolute fortune on fullbacks, Pep starting Ake or Zinchenko at left fullback tomorrow would be the ultimate irony ...
The G in Gerrard

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22534 on: Today at 08:57:48 am
Grealish probably gets a start because of injuries. Shocking price tag. Still being built up as some poster boy for English football. He's not even England's best player.
zamagiure

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22535 on: Today at 09:00:01 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:57:48 am
Grealish probably gets a start because of injuries. Shocking price tag. Still being built up as some poster boy for English football. He's not even England's best player.
He's not even English.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22536 on: Today at 09:22:52 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 06:23:14 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XsGl-0pzEEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XsGl-0pzEEc</a>

until i see the teamsheet
It's true mate.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22537 on: Today at 09:26:00 am
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 09:00:01 am
He's not even English.
Hed have the weirdest accent in Dublin thats for sure. Born in Birmingham, raised in Birmingham by a Brum mother and half English half Irish father? Bit of a stretch to call him Irish Id say, unless its the Jack Charlton understanding of the term.

Hes been poor. He never had the track record to command a fee two thirds of what was paid and theres a clear reason that Southgate prefers Saka and Mount and now Pep prefers Silva, Sterling and Mahrez. He simply isnt as good as any of these players.

Talented, entertaining to watch but ultimately not actually that good. If Liverpool or Utd spent £100m on a player who only got 3 goals and 2 assists in 29 matches, wed never hear the end of it. Even Chelsea have caught more flack for Lukaku and honestly hes been better than Grealish has for City. He has a 1 in 7 goal record and 1 in 6.5 assist record in the Premier League despite primarily playing as a Coutinho-style inverted left winger.
