You're not fooling anyone with that gimmick mate. Give it up. You're just making a tit of yourself in front of the whole forum



Standard.He's not far off talking about peak Griezmann and Suarez destroying them though (obviously). Their 'XG' was about 1-1 last night, so whilst not particularly lucky they definitely didn't serenely stroll through a game against a pretty average Atletico side like most expected them to (Oblak had one save to make all night). The narrative this morning is what a great job they did to get through, but they're a FAR better side than Atletico and yet were still a little fortunate to not at least be taken to extra time if they'd had a bit more composure late in the game (and that was with ten men).