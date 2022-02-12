« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1435753 times)

Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22280 on: Today at 12:25:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:19:40 pm
Who wants an all English final in the European Cup, would much rather we face Real or Atletico if we get there. All three would be difficult, but City are clearly the better team.

Ideal scenario is they go through after a tough 120 mins tonight to get beaten by Real, and we get the opportunity to avenge 2018

In the same way that Chelsea were clearly the better team than Real Madrid, before their tie? And no, I wouldn't like playing Man City in Paris. Not because I am worried about them in any way, but because their presence there will be another shite stain on the game of football ...
Online El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22281 on: Today at 12:25:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:19:40 pm
Who wants an all English final in the European Cup, would much rather we face Real or Atletico if we get there. All three would be difficult, but City are clearly the better team.

Definitely, think we've been quite lucky actually that we've never had that disappointment of an all-English final (oh god :duh).

And yeah City are clearly the other 'strongest' team left in the competition (dont feed Peter, the lads hungry at the moment obviously)
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22282 on: Today at 12:27:35 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:25:23 pm
yes very good, whats your point

Have you not watched them the last few years?

So because they havent won the CL you dont think they are a threat?

They are European minnows. If they ever get to Paris, we will destroy them there ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22283 on: Today at 12:27:48 pm »
Peter the red on a wind up again and gets far too much attention.
Online duvva

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22284 on: Today at 12:30:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:25:52 pm
Definitely, think we've been quite lucky actually that we've never had that disappointment of an all-English final.

And yeah City are clearly the other 'strongest' team left in the competition (dont feed Peter, the lads hungry at the moment obviously)
I know we played Spurs and won, but its the European Cup playing a team from another country is always preferable for me.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22285 on: Today at 12:31:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:27:48 pm
Peter the red on a wind up again and gets far too much attention.

Nah, I am just having a session with the bed wetters. Even you know that Man City are nothing special in the CL, but you can't admit it, because you will have to agree with me ..
Online Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22286 on: Today at 12:32:06 pm »
We were not the best team when we won it in 2005, anymore than United were when they won it in 1999. We were certainly better when we lost it in 2007.

All I'm seeing here is an exercise in hair splitting.  City are arguably the best team, because they can afford to be. On our day, we can match them, but I prefer not to if possible.

They're more likely to slip up against a "lesser" side, as they tend to become complacent. They know what a threat we are, so they're more likely to play out of their skins against us.
Offline swoopy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22287 on: Today at 12:34:04 pm »
They get knocked out tonight, and we knock them out of the FA Cup on Saturday could seriously de-rail them in the league.

Get them out.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22288 on: Today at 12:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:32:06 pm
We were not the best team when we won it in 2005, anymore than United were when they won it in 1999. We were certainly better when we lost it in 2007.

All I'm seeing here is an exercise in hair splitting.  City are arguably the best team, because they can afford to be. On our day, we can match them, but I prefer not to if possible.

They're more likely to slip up against a "lesser" side, as they tend to become complacent. They know what a threat we are, so they're more likely to play out of their skins against us.

Man City lost last year's final to a club that is equal to them, in every way possible. They don't get complacent. They are simply not as good in Europe as people make them out to be. Of course, this distortion comes from the power of their money in the Premier League, which is a completely different type of a competition ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22289 on: Today at 12:42:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:31:40 pm
Nah, I am just having a session with the bed wetters. Even you know that Man City are nothing special in the CL, but you can't admit it, because you will have to agree with me ..

Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22290 on: Today at 12:44:37 pm »
Let's all remember, these c*nts were BANNED from this seasons competition for fucking cheating.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22291 on: Today at 12:45:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:31:40 pm
Nah, I am just having a session with the bed wetters. Even you know that Man City are nothing special in the CL, but you can't admit it, because you will have to agree with me ..
You might well be doing that, but think of the rest of us that have to wade through all this shite.
Online El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22292 on: Today at 12:46:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:31:40 pm
Nah, I am just having a session with the bed wetters. Even you know that Man City are nothing special in the CL, but you can't admit it, because you will have to agree with me ..

Just gonna leave this here

Quote
I am afraid it is. For someone like Klopp to come out in public and say something like this, things must be pretty bad between him and the owners. And the worst thing is, the players know this, and it is already influencing them. I knew it was too good to last. Fuck it ...
Offline redk84

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22293 on: Today at 12:46:48 pm »
praying for an atletico masterclass in shithousery after an early goal...then to score an injury time winner after extra time

a grueling painful experience for them whatever happens is the idea
Offline vblfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22294 on: Today at 12:49:27 pm »
I hope Simeones team talk tonight basically looks at the harsh context (Athletis last big game this season if they lose?) and also. City face us Saturday, so they are in different mode maybe?. So bring on shithouse 101  - run, kick, shove and smash at City for 90 or 120 mins. The harder and nastier Athleti play - it suits them and the more it will get into Citys heads.
Kind of perfect scenario for Simeone?  Plus of course - Harder that match is, the better for us.
Offline Hazell

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22295 on: Today at 12:50:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:46:05 pm
Just gonna leave this here


Peter wanted us to Bafetimbi Gomis?
Online El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22296 on: Today at 12:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:50:08 pm
Peter wanted us to Bafetimbi Gomis?

I think that his blow up when we didn't re-sign Caulker
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22297 on: Today at 01:11:38 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:34:04 pm
They get knocked out tonight, and we knock them out of the FA Cup on Saturday could seriously de-rail them in the league.

Get them out.

Possible. But when they went out of the quarters in 18/19 (that mad game with Spurs) they followed it up with five straight wins in the league to beat us to the title by a point. So personally I'd prefer they had a couple of extra games in there to deal with, with the obvious hope that Real Madrid then put them out in the semis.

I think the worry with facing City in the final - and losing - is that it could have a knock-on effect in seasons to come. We know we're going to do battle with them next season and beyond, so we don't want them to feel they have the advantage because they beat us in a CL final. Obviously, that works both ways - their fans will be worried about the exact same thing.

It would be a fitting final though. City don't have the European heritage we do, but we're the two best sides in world football coached by the two best managers. That's worthy of a European final, undoubtedly. Still prefer them to get knocked out before then though!
Online Red Berry

« Reply #22298 on: Today at 01:11:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:36:34 pm
Man City lost last year's final to a club that is equal to them, in every way possible. They don't get complacent. They are simply not as good in Europe as people make them out to be. Of course, this distortion comes from the power of their money in the Premier League, which is a completely different type of a competition ...

I never said they were. I said they're more likely to run through brick walls against us than any other team because of who we are. That's just me trying to be objective.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22299 on: Today at 02:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:11:41 pm
I never said they were. I said they're more likely to run through brick walls against us than any other team because of who we are. That's just me trying to be objective.

Mercenaries running through brick walls? Sorry, but I can't see that. They've just had their best game in years over the weekend, and still failed to beat us at their own ground. In front of 40.000 Reds at Stade de France, they stand very little chance against the best team and the best manager in the World ...
Online El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22300 on: Today at 02:38:05 pm »
At the risk of poking the beast....you know the competition doesn't suddenly make them a worse team, right? They've not done much in Europe because generally you play better opposition than they do in the PL. There's maybe a slight mental block which makes the manager makes odd decisions. But its genuinely bizarre that you think we'd potentially get them in the final and think that they're now a poorer team to the one we played at at the weekend, just because its the CL and not the league.

Roy Keane was saying something about Liverpool 'needing to get over the line in big games' but Man Citys record in big games against good teams isn't particularly great under Guardiola. Numerous games in Europe and domestically against ourselves, United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs where they've been nowhere near as dominant.
Online Schmidt

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22301 on: Today at 02:40:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:25:11 pm
Mercenaries running through brick walls? Sorry, but I can't see that. They've just had their best game in years over the weekend, and still failed to beat us at their own ground. In front of 40.000 Reds at Stade de France, they stand very little chance against the best team and the best manager in the World ...

Can I ask again what our record is against them over the past 4 seasons?
