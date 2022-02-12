We were not the best team when we won it in 2005, anymore than United were when they won it in 1999. We were certainly better when we lost it in 2007.
All I'm seeing here is an exercise in hair splitting. City are arguably the best team, because they can afford to be. On our day, we can match them, but I prefer not to if possible.
They're more likely to slip up against a "lesser" side, as they tend to become complacent. They know what a threat we are, so they're more likely to play out of their skins against us.