They get knocked out tonight, and we knock them out of the FA Cup on Saturday could seriously de-rail them in the league.



Get them out.



Possible. But when they went out of the quarters in 18/19 (that mad game with Spurs) they followed it up with five straight wins in the league to beat us to the title by a point. So personally I'd prefer they had a couple of extra games in there to deal with, with the obvious hope that Real Madrid then put them out in the semis.I think the worry with facing City in the final - and losing - is that it could have a knock-on effect in seasons to come. We know we're going to do battle with them next season and beyond, so we don't want them to feel they have the advantage because they beat us in a CL final. Obviously, that works both ways - their fans will be worried about the exact same thing.It would be a fitting final though. City don't have the European heritage we do, but we're the two best sides in world football coached by the two best managers. That's worthy of a European final, undoubtedly. Still prefer them to get knocked out before then though!