Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:14:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:11:39 pm
We have beaten Atletico Madrid twice, a side that is nowhere near as good as us, and yet you would rather play Man City?

Atletico Madrid and their off-the-scale shithousery in an one-off final? Nah, not for me ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:16:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:11:39 pm
We have beaten Atletico Madrid twice, a side that is nowhere near as good as us, and yet you would rather play Man City?

Just like he would rather have played City 4 games in a row as opposed to having one of the easiest ties we could hope for in Benfica  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:18:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:11:39 pm
We have beaten Atletico Madrid twice, a side that is nowhere near as good as us, and yet you would rather play Man City?

Agreed. Atletico may shithouse their way to the final but it will still be a lot easier to defeat them in the final than Man City if we get to it.

Worse scenario is Man City winning the treble and we being outclassed twice in the FA Cup semi and UCL final. Any chance of that being reduced should be welcomed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:11:39 pm
We have beaten Atletico Madrid twice, a side that is nowhere near as good as us, and yet you would rather play Man City?

Of course he would, stating it over and over again brings him more attention on here.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:20:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:14:15 pm
Atletico Madrid and their off-the-scale shithousery in an one-off final? Nah, not for me ...

I hate that side of the draw.

Man City and Chelsea for obvious reasons.
Atletico - shithousing.
Real Madrid - we seem to have in inferior complex to them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:27:39 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 03:20:32 pm
I hate that side of the draw.

Man City and Chelsea for obvious reasons.
Atletico - shithousing.
Real Madrid - we seem to have in inferior complex to them.

Don't agree with this.
Last season we had to play Phillips and Kabak. We give a better account of ourselves if we had better defenders available. 
The 18 final we got shafted with their shithouse tactics and Karius having a mare after being elbowed in the head.
Prior to that in 2014 they were simply a far better team in all areas of the pitch.
We smashed them in 2009.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:48:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:30:49 pm
Dunno, sounds a bit too hot!
Nothing a nice AC can't fix, or a evening swim.

Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:38:28 pm
Cost me a fortune in factor 50 that would ;D
Rather that than wet feet for me. I've found a nice factor 100 recently, would highly recommend.  ;)

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:05:39 pm
You lucky sod.

I suffer being in wet Manchester, so I have no idea how Scandanavians cope, snows for months, minus 15c or lower, really short days in winter, I'd go nuts.
If it hits 15C I'm ready for my heavy coat ;D I went to Liverpool around June, people were walking around in t-shirts and I was conspicuously in a jacket. 

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:59:26 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 02:50:58 pm
Any chance Klopp just forget about the Midfield battle and go 4 up top? Salah/Diaz on the wings and Jota/Mane central. Fabinho/Thiago to protect the defence. Get the ball and through balls galore.

A 1-1-9 formation.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:05:54 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 03:48:57 pm
Nothing a nice AC can't fix, or a evening swim.
Rather that than wet feet for me. I've found a nice factor 100 recently, would highly recommend.  ;)
If it hits 15C I'm ready for my heavy coat ;D I went to Liverpool around June, people were walking around in t-shirts and I was conspicuously in a jacket. 



I break the big coat out when its gets to about 5c, the shorts stay on until its maybe -5c
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:10:04 pm
We want Atletico v Real in the semi, that way they will believe they have had their final already (assuming we can get there of course)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:35:27 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm
Of course he would, stating it over and over again brings him more attention on here.

 ;D

Peter, Decoded...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:52:04 pm
Nice of Fernandinho to tell Pep he is leaving this summer via todays press conference 🤣
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:25:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:05:54 pm
I break the big coat out when its gets to about 5c, the shorts stay on until its maybe -5c
I have no problem admitting I'm weak and would probably not survive that kind of weather for more than a couple of weeks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:30:22 pm
Didn't Fernandinho announce he was leaving around this time last season as well? I'm sure a word from Abu Dhabi that he shouldn't actually leave will sort him out in no time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:15:18 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:05:39 pm
You lucky sod.

I suffer being in wet Manchester, so I have no idea how Scandanavians cope, snows for months, minus 15c or lower, really short days in winter, I'd go nuts.
We have this concept called utepils (outside beer) here in Norway , so we hunker down during the winter in anticipation of that first beer outside during the spring , it's great and makes the winters well worth it
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:48:08 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:14:15 pm
Atletico Madrid and their off-the-scale shithousery in an one-off final? Nah, not for me ...

As opposed to a side we havent beaten since 2019? Amazing logic.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:52:27 am
Quote from: Bullan on Today at 02:15:18 am
We have this concept called utepils (outside beer) here in Norway , so we hunker down during the winter in anticipation of that first beer outside during the spring , it's great and makes the winters well worth it

Explains why beer is so expensive in Norway.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 08:32:06 am
Hope A.Madrid unload their dark shit to them tonight.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 08:33:59 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:27:39 pm
Don't agree with this.
Last season we had to play Phillips and Kabak. We give a better account of ourselves if we had better defenders available. 
The 18 final we got shafted with their shithouse tactics and Karius having a mare after being elbowed in the head.
Prior to that in 2014 they were simply a far better team in all areas of the pitch.
We smashed them in 2009.

We even had chances at Anfield to bring that game back, another day and we beat them 2-0 and progressed. Very frustrating couple of games that was.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 08:49:06 am
Can't see the shithousery getting much tonight.

Pip will play possession and make it boring whilst Madrid won't commit. All I see is a drab 0 - 0.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:32:17 am
Still torn on how far I want them to get. Going out tonight might wreck their heads, but if they progress they have two more massive games wedged into their already busy schedule. Would obviously be hoping Real then do them in the semis, of course.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:50:30 am
mate of mine wants them to get through

says they will have less distractions for the league, I can see his point.

IF and its a big IF, they lost tonight and went out it could derail them

Just worry on getting through ourselves
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:52:24 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:50:30 am
mate of mine wants them to get through

says they will have less distractions for the league, I can see his point.

IF and its a big IF, they lost tonight and went out it could derail them

Just worry on getting through ourselves

Honestly find it bizarre anybody wants them through. Some mad takes in these title races, another one being people much rather we be chasing a team from behind them for the title, so effectively not being in control and hoping for the other team to slip up. Madness.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:57:31 am
I want these out. I'd much rather have either of the Madrid's in the final.
It would be a far more glamorous tie, being all clubs are European royalty unlike Abu Dhabi who are just a bunch of sports-washed arseholes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:58:46 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:52:24 am
Honestly find it bizarre anybody wants them through. Some mad takes in these title races, another one being people much rather we be chasing a team from behind them for the title, so effectively not being in control and hoping for the other team to slip up. Madness.
because if through they have 2 more matches

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 10:02:56 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:50:30 am
mate of mine wants them to get through

says they will have less distractions for the league, I can see his point.

IF and its a big IF, they lost tonight and went out it could derail them

Just worry on getting through ourselves

Nah I hope they get battered tonight.

I'd honestly rather see them have to react to again losing in the one competition they REALLY want than having a couple of extra games (which their squad can easily deal with)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 10:03:05 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:58:46 am
because if through they have 2 more matches



As Killer says, it no guarantee theyll drop points because of it though. As it stands were both in the mix for the three remaining cups. For us to win them all feels unlikely at this point. Them going out of Europe gets rid of the biggest hurdle to us winning it (probably). Wed all fancy our chances more, regardless of how strong in Europe Real are.

The Cup can go either way.

The League theyre favourites. I can see why extra games could hurt them but i want them out of Europe ASAP and then see how things play out after that.

Chances are theyll go through anyway and then well have to hope that the Real game does distract them.
