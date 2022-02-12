« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 551 552 553 554 555 [556]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1431375 times)

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,470
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22200 on: Yesterday at 08:57:56 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm
Ever the diplomat, Henry...

I try my best.

I think that song was only beaten for sheer awfulness by Clive Dunn's 'Grandad'. Often wondered if the Macc Lads song 'Uncle Nobby' was a piss take on that.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,282
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22201 on: Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:21:16 pm
Talking of Manchester being grim. Ive always said that almost  everytime Ive been in Manchester its been raining. So it popped in my head the other week and I thought Id Google it. Turns out it rains in Manchester on average 140 days a year, which surprised me. Cos its always dead glum and depressing, Like its been raining .What surprised me more was that on average Liverpool experienced rain on average 194 days a year

Fuck off Google ya c*nt

Does it fuck only rain 140 days a year, more like 240 days. Loads of times before I moved here, I used to leave Southport in the early morning sun and as I approached Manchester it'd start pissing it down. I really struggled with how much it fucking rains when I moved over here, its all the bastard time.I've been driving over Thelwall, looked towards Manc and it's black clouds and I don't want to go home .

This image was all over the MEN and local fb and is true

Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,372
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22202 on: Yesterday at 09:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:21:16 pm
Talking of Manchester being grim. Ive always said that almost  everytime Ive been in Manchester its been raining. So it popped in my head the other week and I thought Id Google it. Turns out it rains in Manchester on average 140 days a year, which surprised me. Cos its always dead glum and depressing, Like its been raining .What surprised me more was that on average Liverpool experienced rain on average 194 days a year

Fuck off Google ya c*nt

Think you're onto something there.

Just did a quick check on Wikipedia. According to that, Liverpool has, on average, more sunshine than Manchester (1499 hours a year versus 1416 hours), and has a hotter record temperatures in July and August (34.3C and 35.4C respectively versus 33.0C and 33.7C). However Manchester has a better average temperature for those months.

I'd say the notion that it rains more in Manchester comes from it always looking like it's about to rain, or looks like it just did. Month for month, on average, Liverpool has more sunshine hours, even if we might get more rain.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22203 on: Yesterday at 09:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:21:16 pm
Talking of Manchester being grim. Ive always said that almost  everytime Ive been in Manchester its been raining. So it popped in my head the other week and I thought Id Google it. Turns out it rains in Manchester on average 140 days a year, which surprised me. Cos its always dead glum and depressing, Like its been raining .What surprised me more was that on average Liverpool experienced rain on average 194 days a year

Fuck off Google ya c*nt

Those are rookie numbers.

Where I live, we had 234 days with rain during 2020. And that was not out of the ordinary..
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22204 on: Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm »
I wouldn't mind Man City beating Atletico Madrid on penalties on Wednesday. Of course, I hope they get the shite kicked out of them first ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,694
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22205 on: Yesterday at 10:02:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm
I wouldn't mind Man City beating Atletico Madrid on penalties on Wednesday. Of course, I hope they get the shite kicked out of them first ...

Id rather they lose. I absolutely dont want to be facing them in a final.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,340
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22206 on: Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:02:07 pm
Id rather they lose. I absolutely dont want to be facing them in a final.

There is no way that man city side beats Real Madrid over 2 legs
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,694
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22207 on: Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm
There is no way that man city side beats Real Madrid over 2 legs

They are probably the best side in the world so they most likely do beat Real.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,356
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22208 on: Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm
There is no way that man city side beats Real Madrid over 2 legs

They'd be rightfully favourites against them. They'd unquestionably have a good chance of beating Real over two legs.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,320
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22209 on: Yesterday at 10:32:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm
There is no way that man city side beats Real Madrid over 2 legs

I mean, there is a way isnt there. They are a fantastic team and a better team than Real Madrid, so they should beat them.

Not sure how you can say that, but then I guess its just bravado or whatever.

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22210 on: Yesterday at 10:32:50 pm »
i was of the thinking that we need City to stay occupied in this competition but then again a loss to Atletico tomorrow would utterly deflate them.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22211 on: Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:02:07 pm
Id rather they lose. I absolutely dont want to be facing them in a final.

We will beat them in the final, if they ever get there. We need them to play more games, and Real Madrid will be tough opponents ...

26.04. Real Madrid (H)*
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)*
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
22.05. Aston Villa (H)
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,715
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22212 on: Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm »
It's still just galling to me how "the greatest teams in PL history" can be equated as something equal. One got there by basically getting every single decision right using their own money. The other got there by being an Oil State that also happens to be a football team. In a just world this wouldn't be happening at all, we'd all be laughing our way to our 3rd or 4th straight title. I don't care how well ManC played. This is just bullshit and has been for sometime.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22213 on: Yesterday at 10:48:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm
They are probably the best side in the world so they most likely do beat Real.

The best side in the World plays in Red ...
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,376
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22214 on: Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm »
Just because City are considered the best team in the world, it doesn't mean reaching the final is guaranteed. It has taken them years just to reach a final, despite having spent endless dosh. It's amazing how many people are so easily dismissing RM, considering their European pedigree.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22215 on: Yesterday at 11:01:50 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm
There is no way that man city side beats Real Madrid over 2 legs

What are you basing that on?
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22216 on: Yesterday at 11:09:16 pm »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22217 on: Yesterday at 11:16:39 pm »


Looks like NBC Sports is a bloodsoaked sportswash too, then. Disappointing but strategic on City's part - nobody getting interested in the sport initially in a new market understands their corrupt background.

The most strident backers for Chelsea's sportswash were/are foreign fans.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22218 on: Yesterday at 11:21:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:22:17 pm
I genuinely cannot think of one place within the City of Manchester that I would choose to live. The suburbs can be nice, but the City is just as bad as any deprived area in other major cities.

Any Manc who sings about deprived areas needs to go look at their own place. Those twats at OT should take a walk to Stretford Foodbank and see how fucking funny it is.

I work in Manchester city center and it's honestly a really strange split. The city center has had a lot of development and looks rather impressive. There's a lot of lovely modern areas of the center.

But the new modern Manchester is pretty gentrified and overpriced - it's lovely to work their but I don't think I could live their, and among it all is a lot of deprivation, homelessness, addiction, and signs of poverty. That's how you have a rather done up Manchester which still has Piccadilly Gardens in the middle of it which is just as bad as it has always been.

Basically it feels like there has been a face lift to the city, but the problems are still there within the facade.

This is all without even discussing the communities outside the center which look desolate, as bad a poverty as you would find anywhere in the country.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,710
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22219 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:21:16 pm
Talking of Manchester being grim. Ive always said that almost  everytime Ive been in Manchester its been raining. So it popped in my head the other week and I thought Id Google it. Turns out it rains in Manchester on average 140 days a year, which surprised me. Cos its always dead glum and depressing, Like its been raining .What surprised me more was that on average Liverpool experienced rain on average 194 days a year

Fuck off Google ya c*nt


There are a fair few places where you can Manchester and Liverpool from a distance and the times I've been to those places the contrast in weather has been stark, there have been a fair few occasions when I have been in both cities on the same day and the light difference is usually equally stark. Coast v Pennines.


I will say this also, Liverpool has some poor areas but I have never felt they were too worrying, Manchester/Salfrod is one of the few cities where, if your stray off the path, it feels dangerous. Crime is higher there too.






After I wrote that I thought I would back it up with facts, the article below is the first one I read, it's a couple of weeks old. Guess which city wins (or loses depending on your view of 'winning'). A fair few other towns (e.g. Leicester) who like to take the piss out of Liverpool might want to re-evaluate their own towns on the basis of fact also.


https://www.thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk/student-advice/where-to-study/how-safe-is-your-city


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:36 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,942
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22220 on: Today at 12:19:21 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:43:52 pm
Recency bias. Gerrard was a more complete player.

Check out Gerrard compilations on YouTube, it really is jaw dropping. We were spoiled & didnt realise it. The guy went through his entire Liverpool career with maybe 1 or 2 players approaching his talent in the team at the same time as him. Imagine him in a Klopp team playing #8. Wow!
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork
Pages: 1 ... 551 552 553 554 555 [556]   Go Up
« previous next »
 