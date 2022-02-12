I genuinely cannot think of one place within the City of Manchester that I would choose to live. The suburbs can be nice, but the City is just as bad as any deprived area in other major cities.
Any Manc who sings about deprived areas needs to go look at their own place. Those twats at OT should take a walk to Stretford Foodbank and see how fucking funny it is.
I work in Manchester city center and it's honestly a really strange split. The city center has had a lot of development and looks rather impressive. There's a lot of lovely modern areas of the center.
But the new modern Manchester is pretty gentrified and overpriced - it's lovely to work their but I don't think I could live their, and among it all is a lot of deprivation, homelessness, addiction, and signs of poverty. That's how you have a rather done up Manchester which still has Piccadilly Gardens in the middle of it which is just as bad as it has always been.
Basically it feels like there has been a face lift to the city, but the problems are still there within the facade.
This is all without even discussing the communities outside the center which look desolate, as bad a poverty as you would find anywhere in the country.