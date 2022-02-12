Talking of Manchester being grim. Ive always said that almost everytime Ive been in Manchester its been raining. So it popped in my head the other week and I thought Id Google it. Turns out it rains in Manchester on average 140 days a year, which surprised me. Cos its always dead glum and depressing, Like its been raining .What surprised me more was that on average Liverpool experienced rain on average 194 days a year



Fuck off Google ya c*nt



There are a fair few places where you can Manchester and Liverpool from a distance and the times I've been to those places the contrast in weather has been stark, there have been a fair few occasions when I have been in both cities on the same day and the light difference is usually equally stark. Coast v Pennines.I will say this also, Liverpool has some poor areas but I have never felt they were too worrying, Manchester/Salfrod is one of the few cities where, if your stray off the path, it feels dangerous. Crime is higher there too.After I wrote that I thought I would back it up with facts, the article below is the first one I read, it's a couple of weeks old. Guess which city wins (or loses depending on your view of 'winning'). A fair few other towns (e.g. Leicester) who like to take the piss out of Liverpool might want to re-evaluate their own towns on the basis of fact also.