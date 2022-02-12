« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1430535 times)

Today at 08:57:56 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:41:10 pm
Ever the diplomat, Henry...

I try my best.

I think that song was only beaten for sheer awfulness by Clive Dunn's 'Grandad'. Often wondered if the Macc Lads song 'Uncle Nobby' was a piss take on that.
Today at 09:08:46 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:21:16 pm
Talking of Manchester being grim. Ive always said that almost  everytime Ive been in Manchester its been raining. So it popped in my head the other week and I thought Id Google it. Turns out it rains in Manchester on average 140 days a year, which surprised me. Cos its always dead glum and depressing, Like its been raining .What surprised me more was that on average Liverpool experienced rain on average 194 days a year

Fuck off Google ya c*nt

Does it fuck only rain 140 days a year, more like 240 days. Loads of times before I moved here, I used to leave Southport in the early morning sun and as I approached Manchester it'd start pissing it down. I really struggled with how much it fucking rains when I moved over here, its all the bastard time.I've been driving over Thelwall, looked towards Manc and it's black clouds and I don't want to go home .

This image was all over the MEN and local fb and is true

Today at 09:09:35 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:21:16 pm
Talking of Manchester being grim. Ive always said that almost  everytime Ive been in Manchester its been raining. So it popped in my head the other week and I thought Id Google it. Turns out it rains in Manchester on average 140 days a year, which surprised me. Cos its always dead glum and depressing, Like its been raining .What surprised me more was that on average Liverpool experienced rain on average 194 days a year

Fuck off Google ya c*nt

Think you're onto something there.

Just did a quick check on Wikipedia. According to that, Liverpool has, on average, more sunshine than Manchester (1499 hours a year versus 1416 hours), and has a hotter record temperatures in July and August (34.3C and 35.4C respectively versus 33.0C and 33.7C). However Manchester has a better average temperature for those months.

I'd say the notion that it rains more in Manchester comes from it always looking like it's about to rain, or looks like it just did. Month for month, on average, Liverpool has more sunshine hours, even if we might get more rain.
Today at 09:22:34 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:21:16 pm
Talking of Manchester being grim. Ive always said that almost  everytime Ive been in Manchester its been raining. So it popped in my head the other week and I thought Id Google it. Turns out it rains in Manchester on average 140 days a year, which surprised me. Cos its always dead glum and depressing, Like its been raining .What surprised me more was that on average Liverpool experienced rain on average 194 days a year

Fuck off Google ya c*nt

Those are rookie numbers.

Where I live, we had 234 days with rain during 2020. And that was not out of the ordinary..
