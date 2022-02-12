Talking of Manchester being grim. Ive always said that almost everytime Ive been in Manchester its been raining. So it popped in my head the other week and I thought Id Google it. Turns out it rains in Manchester on average 140 days a year, which surprised me. Cos its always dead glum and depressing, Like its been raining .What surprised me more was that on average Liverpool experienced rain on average 194 days a year



Think you're onto something there.Just did a quick check on Wikipedia. According to that, Liverpool has, on average, more sunshine than Manchester (1499 hours a year versus 1416 hours), and has a hotter record temperatures in July and August (34.3C and 35.4C respectively versus 33.0C and 33.7C). However Manchester has a better average temperature for those months.I'd say the notion that it rains more in Manchester comes from it always looking like it's about to rain, or looks like it just did. Month for month, on average, Liverpool has more sunshine hours, even if we might get more rain.