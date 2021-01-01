« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:38:05 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:19:29 pm
People dont talk enough about how pointless the signing of Grealish was.

I think it's obvious that the signing was almost more with PR in mind than ability. He was the media darling, flavour of the month England player - it helps with the industrial-scale push to get the media onside.

More and more though, I think it was testing the water and preparing the ground (mixing my metaphors a bit there) for changing their transfer policy and starting to really spend enormous money on individuals. Grealish was signed for £100m (which was the first time they broke their golden rule of spending more than Liverpool or United on a single player) and no one really batted an eyelid. The media absolutely accepted it was fine. Then they came out with utter nonsense saying that they earn more than any other club in the world.

Things like the Grealish signing and the fake revenue figures were all just part of setting up the next phase of the ADFC 'project' - signing the absolutely enormous names like Haaland on gigantic wages that no one else can match. They can do this because they've gradually normalised it and the media have absolutely allowed it to pass almost entirely without scrutiny.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:40:27 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:28:35 am
Yep - as bookings to Liverpool players go, that was right in the top bracket of enjoyment. Generally wouldn't at all be in favour of going out to hurt opposition players, but that c*nt...
I dont for one minute think Fab was trying to hurt him, it was just taking one for the team. I wouldnt wish injury on a player but for some reason that little rat faced c*nt seems to hate us and he is one nasty little bastard so I wouldnt be surprised if other players did start to target him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 08:00:33 am
Cant be arsed playing these in a Champions League final.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 08:56:32 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:00:33 am
Cant be arsed playing these in a Champions League final.

They've got 2 Madrid teams to beat first

Wednesday is no rollover at the Metropolitano even with a 1 goal lead.

Then Real Madrid is the toughest team (apart from us) left in.

They will bottle it as always
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 09:06:55 am
Wonder what odds on a 2-2 draw Marathonbet were giving  ;D
