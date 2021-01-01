People dont talk enough about how pointless the signing of Grealish was.



I think it's obvious that the signing was almost more with PR in mind than ability. He was the media darling, flavour of the month England player - it helps with the industrial-scale push to get the media onside.More and more though, I think it was testing the water and preparing the ground (mixing my metaphors a bit there) for changing their transfer policy and starting to really spend enormous money on individuals. Grealish was signed for £100m (which was the first time they broke their golden rule of spending more than Liverpool or United on a single player) and no one really batted an eyelid. The media absolutely accepted it was fine. Then they came out with utter nonsense saying that they earn more than any other club in the world.Things like the Grealish signing and the fake revenue figures were all just part of setting up the next phase of the ADFC 'project' - signing the absolutely enormous names like Haaland on gigantic wages that no one else can match. They can do this because they've gradually normalised it and the media have absolutely allowed it to pass almost entirely without scrutiny.