In 2005 this lot were managed by Stuart Pearce and their star player was Robbie Fowler.



That was around the time where winning multiple trophies in a single season was still considered an exceptional achievement. But then Chelsea came along and all of a sudden finishing the season with a couple of cups was the pits.



City are a monster. They've been designed and built as such. Their paymasters will be quietly furious if the finish the season with only a league title to show for it.