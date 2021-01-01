They litigate and spend you to death. The brief update we got (from the Daily Mail of all places) some months ago about the PL investigation was that a judge had expressed great concern to both parties that, since the investigation had started, the potential offenders had won 2 more league titles.



Both sides are painted into a corner and it is why (rather disgracefully) the PL had little objection to the injunction preventing people reporting on the case. They would have been quite happy IMO to wrap up a shitey surface level investigation and impose a small fine (if City agreed and it came with an acknowledgment that no wrongdoing of note occurred), if that.



The PL, and their "investigation", are completely useless now. What if they actually did find evidence of malfeasance and clear undeniable evidence of cheating? They would have to go in hard, deduct points, and take away titles, causing massive embarrassment, upheaval and ruining their brand. Then they would be involved in even more years of litigation because City wouldn't let that go.



Neither City, nor the PL can let this amount to anything, and it won't.