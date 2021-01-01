« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1416886 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21960 on: Yesterday at 10:33:58 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 09:11:21 pm
What will happen to them after this 3 year investigation I wonder

Nothing but therell be another 3 year investigation etc.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21961 on: Yesterday at 10:42:55 pm »
I hate them. They're disgusting.

Blue loon are giving it the "so sue us" line. Meh. I can't take seriously anybody who doesn't have a problem with this
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21962 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote
Manchester City are neither successful enough, in their history, or popular enough, globally, in their history, to become the football club with the highest annual revenues, organically & globally. Any claims otherwise are based on fake data.

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1512181677233164295?s=21&t=mwN9ESM6ZsVrj3sPLMVPVg
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21963 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1512181677233164295?s=21&t=mwN9ESM6ZsVrj3sPLMVPVg

Right, anyone with even an ounce of common sense will know this. The problem is they've already won things while this is the case so in essence they've set the facts on the ground that can't be changed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21964 on: Today at 12:20:28 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:33:58 pm
Nothing but therell be another 3 year investigation etc.
Just an endless cycle of these investigations that find a whole bunch of scummy shit but nothing will ever be done and no punishments handed out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21965 on: Today at 01:05:58 am »
They litigate and spend you to death. The brief update we got (from the Daily Mail of all places) some months ago about the PL investigation was that a judge had expressed great concern to both parties that, since the investigation had started, the potential offenders had won 2 more league titles.

Both sides are painted into a corner and it is why (rather disgracefully) the PL had little objection to the injunction preventing people reporting on the case. They would have been quite happy IMO to wrap up a shitey surface level investigation and impose a small fine (if City agreed and it came with an acknowledgment that no wrongdoing of note occurred), if that.

The PL, and their "investigation", are completely useless now. What if they actually did find evidence of malfeasance and clear undeniable evidence of cheating? They would have to go in hard, deduct points, and take away titles, causing massive embarrassment, upheaval and ruining their brand. Then they would be involved in even more years of litigation because City wouldn't let that go.

Neither City, nor the PL can let this amount to anything, and it won't.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21966 on: Today at 01:46:38 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 01:05:58 am
They litigate and spend you to death. The brief update we got (from the Daily Mail of all places) some months ago about the PL investigation was that a judge had expressed great concern to both parties that, since the investigation had started, the potential offenders had won 2 more league titles.

Both sides are painted into a corner and it is why (rather disgracefully) the PL had little objection to the injunction preventing people reporting on the case. They would have been quite happy IMO to wrap up a shitey surface level investigation and impose a small fine (if City agreed and it came with an acknowledgment that no wrongdoing of note occurred), if that.

The PL, and their "investigation", are completely useless now. What if they actually did find evidence of malfeasance and clear undeniable evidence of cheating? They would have to go in hard, deduct points, and take away titles, causing massive embarrassment, upheaval and ruining their brand. Then they would be involved in even more years of litigation because City wouldn't let that go.

Neither City, nor the PL can let this amount to anything, and it won't.
All probably true. But it doesn't stop the clever people from knowing that they are a bunch of cheating, human rights-abusing gobshites with no credibility, class or pedigree. Any titles they accumulate through their financial doping are intrinsically devalued by those with any amount of intellect, and I include some of their own supporters in that category.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21967 on: Today at 07:30:52 am »
Surely these constant investigations into Man City are damaging the PL brand. Abu Dhabi are tarnishing the game in this country, the PL letting them in and get away with their cheating has now led to another horrific regime buying Newcastle.
Its clear to anyone with a brain cell that Man City are guilty as hell. The PL need to be strong here and deal with City , otherwise its only going to get worse and make some kind of super league a certainty, as there will be no other option for the proper clubs.
