Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Reds r coming up the hill

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21800 on: Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 05:52:45 pm
Still tickets on open sale if anyone fancies it tomorrow.........MASSIVE CLUB
What would it be like if liverpool fans bought up the empty
Seats and wore our Red . Just to highlight the hypocricy would be hilarious to see..
Cheap tickets too
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,243
  🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21801 on: Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm
What would it be like if liverpool fans bought up the empty
Seats and wore our Red . Just to highlight the hypocricy would be hilarious to see..
Cheap tickets too

and sit there watching the liverpool game on your phone?
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Reds r coming up the hill

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21802 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm
and sit there watching the liverpool game on your phone?
Well if youve some
Sleep To catch up on  bring pillow,!
Jack_Bauer

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21803 on: Today at 12:56:14 am
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 05:52:45 pm
Still tickets on open sale if anyone fancies it tomorrow.........MASSIVE CLUB
What a joke of a club, This lot doesn't deserve to ever win a Champions League trophy given how little they seem to care about Europe.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,243
  🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21804 on: Today at 01:11:44 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:56:14 am
What a joke of a club, This lot doesn't deserve to ever win a Champions League trophy given how little they seem to care about Europe.

their fans care about the CL more than anything, they may pretend not to, but there isnt anything they want more.

The fact they dont sell out is because they arent a well supported club, they dont have a large fanbase. So they find it hard to sell out games. It isnt areally overly complicated with them!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

jckliew

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,296
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21805 on: Today at 04:07:56 am
Hopefully A MADrid takes a few puffs and legs out on Tuesday.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21806 on: Today at 06:43:48 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:11:44 am
their fans care about the CL more than anything, they may pretend not to, but there isnt anything they want more.

The fact they dont sell out is because they arent a well supported club, they dont have a large fanbase. So they find it hard to sell out games. It isnt areally overly complicated with them!
Come on now, you know thats not true. You know they dont attend CL games because the traffic is terrible around the Emptyhad and they just cant make it to the stadium.
Billy The Kid

  Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,585
  I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21807 on: Today at 08:07:28 am
As strange as this may sound, I reckon this season could be a pivotal one in terms of breaking City's dominance domestically. If they fail to win the CL, and we stop them winning the PL, then I can see Guardiola walking away for a cushy number in Italy. Competing against us must be absolutely exhausting from his point of view. Think about it, imagine being given all the money in the world to build whatever squad you like only for your closest rivals to keep showing you up in Europe and constantly breathing down your neck domestically. If they end up trophyless then he'll go IMO. And if he does, it'll definitely rock them for a season or 2.
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

-Willo-

  -the wisp-
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,000
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21808 on: Today at 08:31:54 am
I dont think he's going anywhere unfortunately, he's said many times he's content at City and has everything he needs. I'd imagine he's paid about x5 what they report too wage wise, with all this ambassador nonsense, so no teams can afford to pay him to coach.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,087
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21809 on: Today at 09:15:28 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:31:54 am
I dont think he's going anywhere unfortunately, he's said many times he's content at City and has everything he needs. I'd imagine he's paid about x5 what they report too wage wise, with all this ambassador nonsense, so no teams can afford to pay him to coach.

His second and last CL win came in 2011. Despite having all the resources in the World at Bayern Munich and Man City, he has failed to win another one. I can see him going to another oil club. Maybe not this summer, but definitely in a not-so-distant future ...
-Willo-

  -the wisp-
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,000
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21810 on: Today at 09:21:21 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:15:28 am
His second and last CL win came in 2011. Despite having all the resources in the World at Bayern Munich and Man City, he has failed to win another one. I can see him going to another oil club. Maybe not this summer, but definitely in a not-so-distant future ...

His record isn't great yeah, but each year they start favourites to win the thing so where else is better equipped to win it, they're always thereabouts in the latter stages so it feels inevitable that they'll win one.

I'd personally be very shocked if you showed me the future 5 years from now and City don't have at least 1 European Cup anyway.
FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,979
  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21811 on: Today at 09:50:01 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:21:21 am
His record isn't great yeah, but each year they start favourites to win the thing so where else is better equipped to win it, they're always thereabouts in the latter stages so it feels inevitable that they'll win one.

I'd personally be very shocked if you showed me the future 5 years from now and City don't have at least 1 European Cup anyway.

I think they'll have at least one by 2027, but it more than likely won't be this fraud that's in charge by the time they win it

His tippy tappy shite works great in the league where he has enough quality in the squad to be able to rotate players to keep fresh legs and just pass the majority of teams into submission, against good sides when you need a bit more nous he overthinks it and they always seem to come up short
King Kenny 7

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,742
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21812 on: Today at 10:56:21 am
Oh! dont mention Overthinking . . . he seems a bit touchy about that term.  :wave
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,215
  27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21813 on: Today at 11:20:59 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:56:14 am
What a joke of a club, This lot doesn't deserve to ever win a Champions League trophy given how little they seem to care about Europe.
Oh, they care about it. It eats them alive that they can't win Big Ears. As soon as they do manage to purchase the CL (and they will eventually get their dirty paws on it) their outward attitude towards Europe will change dramatically.

It's a bit like how I'm currently cold and indifferent about dating Kate Beckinsale (only because she shows no interest in me) but if she finally looks my way and smiles, then hey, I'm in loveeee💕💕
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,544
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21814 on: Today at 12:06:28 pm
Anthony Taylor (from Wythenshawe)- Ref on Sunday
Paul Tierney (from Salford) - VAR

FUCK OFF
Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,290
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21815 on: Today at 12:08:16 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:06:28 pm
Anthony Taylor - Ref on Sunday
Paul Tierney - VAR

FUCK OFF

Mwahahahahahaaa....
Amazing, un fucking believable.
There's that.

HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
  RedOrDead
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21816 on: Today at 12:13:15 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:06:28 pm
Anthony Taylor - Ref on Sunday
Paul Tierney - VAR

FUCK OFF

2 refs from Greater Manchester :lmao

CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,930
  YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21817 on: Today at 12:14:06 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:06:28 pm
Anthony Taylor - Ref on Sunday
Paul Tierney - VAR

FUCK OFF

Not even bothering to hide it now.
-Willo-

  -the wisp-
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,000
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21818 on: Today at 12:16:03 pm
We need to call this out as a club to be honest. There's no reason why we should have a Manc born ref in charge of this game
JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21819 on: Today at 12:23:43 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:06:28 pm
Anthony Taylor (from Wythneshaw)- Ref on Sunday
Paul Tierney (from Salford) - VAR

FUCK OFF
This is a joke yes?
RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21820 on: Today at 12:28:08 pm
This is a fucking joke.

Richard Masters the CEO of the PL is a joke as well, the PL brand is tarnished with this broad daylight corruption.

Mike Riley have a bank account in Abu Dhabi?
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

ScottScott

  Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21821 on: Today at 12:29:36 pm
Need the club to challenge this after the game tonight is out the way. You cannot have 2 refs from the Greater Manchester area refereeing the biggest game of the season which involves a team from Manchester. I'd say I can't believe it but come on, this is the PL we're on about here
redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,163
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21822 on: Today at 12:30:51 pm
Unbelievable! Just imagine the media outcry if it had been Mike Dean put in charge!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Egyptian36

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 338
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21823 on: Today at 12:30:54 pm

I am not supposed to curse while fasting. Fuck Tierney. Fuck Riley and the PGMOL. Why they didn't include fukcing Kavanagh too just to make sure.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,215
  27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21824 on: Today at 12:32:14 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:06:28 pm
Anthony Taylor (from Wythenshawe)- Ref on Sunday
Paul Tierney (from Salford) - VAR

FUCK OFF
A late April fool's day joke?
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,163
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21825 on: Today at 12:34:37 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:30:54 pm
I am not supposed to curse while fasting. Fuck Tierney. Fuck Riley and the PGMOL. Why they didn't include fukcing Kavanagh too just to make sure.

Oh don't worry, he's probably assistant VAR.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21826 on: Today at 12:35:01 pm
Even with everything we know about the refereeing in this country, Im still shocked they could be this blatant about it. The biggest league game for years and they put two officials from Manchester in charge for a game in Manchester. It is an absolute fucking joke. If Mike Dean was involved , Citys lawyers would be on their way to CAS by now!!!
