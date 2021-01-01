« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Reds r coming up the hill

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21800 on: Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 05:52:45 pm
Still tickets on open sale if anyone fancies it tomorrow.........MASSIVE CLUB
What would it be like if liverpool fans bought up the empty
Seats and wore our Red . Just to highlight the hypocricy would be hilarious to see..
Cheap tickets too
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21801 on: Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm
What would it be like if liverpool fans bought up the empty
Seats and wore our Red . Just to highlight the hypocricy would be hilarious to see..
Cheap tickets too

and sit there watching the liverpool game on your phone?
Reds r coming up the hill

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21802 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm
and sit there watching the liverpool game on your phone?
Well if youve some
Sleep To catch up on  bring pillow,!
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21803 on: Today at 12:56:14 am
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 05:52:45 pm
Still tickets on open sale if anyone fancies it tomorrow.........MASSIVE CLUB
What a joke of a club, This lot doesn't deserve to ever win a Champions League trophy given how little they seem to care about Europe.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21804 on: Today at 01:11:44 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:56:14 am
What a joke of a club, This lot doesn't deserve to ever win a Champions League trophy given how little they seem to care about Europe.

their fans care about the CL more than anything, they may pretend not to, but there isnt anything they want more.

The fact they dont sell out is because they arent a well supported club, they dont have a large fanbase. So they find it hard to sell out games. It isnt areally overly complicated with them!
jckliew

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21805 on: Today at 04:07:56 am
Hopefully A MADrid takes a few puffs and legs out on Tuesday.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21806 on: Today at 06:43:48 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:11:44 am
their fans care about the CL more than anything, they may pretend not to, but there isnt anything they want more.

The fact they dont sell out is because they arent a well supported club, they dont have a large fanbase. So they find it hard to sell out games. It isnt areally overly complicated with them!
Come on now, you know thats not true. You know they dont attend CL games because the traffic is terrible around the Emptyhad and they just cant make it to the stadium.
Billy The Kid

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21807 on: Today at 08:07:28 am
As strange as this may sound, I reckon this season could be a pivotal one in terms of breaking City's dominance domestically. If they fail to win the CL, and we stop them winning the PL, then I can see Guardiola walking away for a cushy number in Italy. Competing against us must be absolutely exhausting from his point of view. Think about it, imagine being given all the money in the world to build whatever squad you like only for your closest rivals to keep showing you up in Europe and constantly breathing down your neck domestically. If they end up trophyless then he'll go IMO. And if he does, it'll definitely rock them for a season or 2.
-Willo-

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21808 on: Today at 08:31:54 am
I dont think he's going anywhere unfortunately, he's said many times he's content at City and has everything he needs. I'd imagine he's paid about x5 what they report too wage wise, with all this ambassador nonsense, so no teams can afford to pay him to coach.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21809 on: Today at 09:15:28 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:31:54 am
I dont think he's going anywhere unfortunately, he's said many times he's content at City and has everything he needs. I'd imagine he's paid about x5 what they report too wage wise, with all this ambassador nonsense, so no teams can afford to pay him to coach.

His second and last CL win came in 2011. Despite having all the resources in the World at Bayern Munich and Man City, he has failed to win another one. I can see him going to another oil club. Maybe not this summer, but definitely in a not-so-distant future ...
-Willo-

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21810 on: Today at 09:21:21 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:15:28 am
His second and last CL win came in 2011. Despite having all the resources in the World at Bayern Munich and Man City, he has failed to win another one. I can see him going to another oil club. Maybe not this summer, but definitely in a not-so-distant future ...

His record isn't great yeah, but each year they start favourites to win the thing so where else is better equipped to win it, they're always thereabouts in the latter stages so it feels inevitable that they'll win one.

I'd personally be very shocked if you showed me the future 5 years from now and City don't have at least 1 European Cup anyway.
