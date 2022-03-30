« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1394434 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21680 on: March 30, 2022, 06:52:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2022, 06:08:28 pm
Same as the Etihad one, as was stated by Der Spiegel. £67.5 million a season of which Etihad only paid £8 million, or Aabaar who had a £15 million a season deal of which they only had to pay £3 million and the Sheik provided the other £12 million.

https://www.spiegel.de/international/manchester-city-exposed-bending-the-rules-to-the-tune-of-millions-a-1236346.html

If Abu Dhabi were forced out of City, they would go bust. While they may get around £250 million a season from the PL and CL, they in reality take a pittance in other income compared to the likes of us and Utd. Everything about that club is a total fake.
They lose that £200 million a year commercial deal abu dhabi money, they will be a fire sale so quick to get the big earners off the wage bill, they won't be able to service the monthly wage bill and that in turn will see them no more a top 4 club and they will be no where near  raking in£270 million a year in tv money.

Makes a mockery of their claims that they are "self sufficient", whole club is propped up by their owners the same way Chelsea were under the Russian Thief.

CAS trial reported the Etihad deal was paying them £140 million in 2018, God knows what it is now, amazing the biggest loss making airline the last 7-8 years can sponsor a Football club at that price range.
« Last Edit: March 30, 2022, 06:56:10 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,997
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21681 on: March 30, 2022, 07:03:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 30, 2022, 06:52:31 pm
They lose that £200 million a year commercial deal abu dhabi money, they will be a fire sale so quick to get the big earners off the wage bill, they won't be able to service the monthly wage bill and that in turn will see them no more a top 4 club and they will be no where near  raking in£270 million a year in tv money.

Makes a mockery of their claims that they are "self sufficient", whole club is propped up by their owners the same way Chelsea were under the Russian Thief.

CAS trial reported the Etihad deal was paying them £140 million in 2018, God knows what it is now, amazing the biggest loss making airline the last 7-8 years can sponsor a Football club at that price range.

About $8 billion isn't it since they signed the deal with City. 2021 was actually a good year, they only lost $476 million.

Added to the wages, IF the same that happened with Mancini still occurs, then the players will be losing half their wages before the club even starts to lose money, they'll all be running asap.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,500
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21682 on: Yesterday at 01:07:43 pm »
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,607
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21683 on: Yesterday at 01:15:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:07:43 pm
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!

They do every game.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,527
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21684 on: Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:07:43 pm
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!
Few thousand unsold for their CL game next Tuesday though ;D General sale
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21685 on: Yesterday at 01:52:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:07:43 pm
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!
Theyve sold out every game since 2008.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,997
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21686 on: Yesterday at 02:31:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:07:43 pm
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!

LFC always draws a crowd for the small clubs.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,794
  • Sound
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21687 on: Yesterday at 02:35:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:07:43 pm
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!

Loads of reds will have had them
Logged

Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21688 on: Yesterday at 03:16:33 pm »
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/media-thread-2021-22.351471/page-1825


I was watching that overlap show last night and was shocked to hear Gary Neville actually lay into City's sponsorship, saying everyone knows it's false, including City fans. Well worth a watch just to see the City fan in the audience try and deflect it as quickly as possible. I couldn't help but wonder how the dictator lovers on Blue Moon would take that.

It's hilarious. They want City to take Neville to court for defamation. I would love to see that happen and have their finances actually examined in a court of law.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,216
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21689 on: Yesterday at 05:38:15 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 03:16:33 pm
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/media-thread-2021-22.351471/page-1825


I was watching that overlap show last night and was shocked to hear Gary Neville actually lay into City's sponsorship, saying everyone knows it's false, including City fans. Well worth a watch just to see the City fan in the audience try and deflect it as quickly as possible. I couldn't help but wonder how the dictator lovers on Blue Moon would take that.

It's hilarious. They want City to take Neville to court for defamation. I would love to see that happen and have their finances actually examined in a court of law.

OK, clicked on that, first visit to that madhouse in a long time.

Read a few posts, and laughed out loud at this accusation at Gary Neville:

'False accounting is a criminal offence

Said with NO HINT of irony or self-awareness  ;D

They are a hilarious fan-base, although also a dangerous fanbase. Sportswashers supreme. Abu Dhabi likely cant believe how well it worked out for them. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,849
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21690 on: Yesterday at 05:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:38:15 pm
OK, clicked on that, first visit to that madhouse in a long time.

Read a few posts, and laughed out loud at this accusation at Gary Neville:

'False accounting is a criminal offence

Said with NO HINT of irony or self-awareness  ;D

They are a hilarious fan-base, although also a dangerous fanbase. Sportswashers supreme. Abu Dhabi likely cant believe how well it worked out for them.
I think the word you're looking for is "unhinged". They are the text book definition of an unhinged fan base, anything resembling criticism of their despot overlords results in them frothing at the mouth.

They should worry more about Burnley and Atletico rather than Neville Neville's ugliest son. They are playing the scruffiest of yard dogs before they get to us, and you know Sean Dyche is going to be setting his team out to be as aggressive as possible. 
Logged

Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21691 on: Yesterday at 06:07:16 pm »
That thread is one of the funniest things I've ever read. They are brainwashed beyond belief.

One guy just compared the 'lies' Neville told to Putin duping the Russian people
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21692 on: Yesterday at 06:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:38:15 pm
OK, clicked on that, first visit to that madhouse in a long time.

Read a few posts, and laughed out loud at this accusation at Gary Neville:

'False accounting is a criminal offence

Said with NO HINT of irony or self-awareness  ;D

They are a hilarious fan-base, although also a dangerous fanbase. Sportswashers supreme. Abu Dhabi likely cant believe how well it worked out for them.
They certainly picked their useful idiots well.
They deliberately chose a club whose fanbase were so desperate for success , due to being so shit compared to their north west neighbours, that they would accept absolutely everything the owners told them and turn a blind eye to all the human rights issues and cheating. Yes, Abu Dhabi chose their club well.
Logged

Offline daveypauly

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21693 on: Yesterday at 07:14:18 pm »
"The reality is we went first because of broadcast revenues, primarily for reaching the CL final."

Lol-o'clock.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,203
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21694 on: Yesterday at 07:43:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:10:36 pm
They certainly picked their useful idiots well.
They deliberately chose a club whose fanbase were so desperate for success , due to being so shit compared to their north west neighbours, that they would accept absolutely everything the owners told them and turn a blind eye to all the human rights issues and cheating. Yes, Abu Dhabi chose their club well.

Sports washers might be abhorrent, but they aren't stupid. Just look at the clubs chosen by them. Putin's mate took on Chelsea to get a foothold in London. A club dwarfed by London's biggest club (Arsenal) and even lagging behind Spurs in the prestige stakes. So, a fanbase ripe for being used as useful idiots.

Up north we have the old Man city. A once proud club, but one absolutely dwarfed by their neighbours as well as other north west clubs. A failing, yo-yo club with a desperate fanbase.

Further north again we have Newcastle. Locals there in their 50s can't even remember when they last won a trophy. A footballing hotbed, but also a footballing wasteland. Again, another desperate, success-starved fanbase.

All of these fanbases have been absolutely ripe for picking as aggressive useful idiots who will leap to the defence of their users and abusers just so long as they provide vast sums of money and artificial success. They are puppet bots for despots, criminals and murderers, but they don't care because the money is good.

When you stand back from it all and see it for what it is, it's tragic. Literally hundreds of thousands of people willing to be used and abused for cash. Mega rich scumbags using the desperate for their own ends. Huge slabs of working class support dancing to the tune of rich murderers and thieves and happily defending them and working daily to cleanse their appalling image for them.

I hate seeing huge swathes of the population being used and abused by the criminally rich, but these people actively welcome it. People like Abramovich, the sheikh etc are laughing at these people whilst sat in their palaces. An unpaid army of desperately stupid but useful idiots. All it took was for them to throw relative peanuts at their football clubs and hey presto! they have an instant army of unthinking idiots who will sell their souls in order to defend the indefensible.

It's absolutely horrible seeing the despotic rich abusing the desperate, then the desperate thanking them for it.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,022
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21695 on: Yesterday at 08:32:03 pm »
City climb 5 places to top the Deloitte Money League.



City and PSG saw growth in commercial income despite the pandemic.  City comfortably take in more commercial income than both Liverpool and Manchester United despite the latter having significantly greater commercial appeal and larger fanbases.

Nothing to see here, folks...
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,943
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21696 on: Yesterday at 08:35:18 pm »
Where's the blood money column?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,022
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21697 on: Yesterday at 08:38:46 pm »


Only Bayern, *cough* PSG *cough* and Madrid rank higher in commercial income.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21698 on: Yesterday at 08:41:54 pm »
Infantino could have nipped this in the bud and he gave them paltry fines of $8 million, that was the chance to do both those clubs and reign them in and he did nothing.

2 years later he becomes FIFA boss and he lives in Doha now.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21699 on: Yesterday at 09:56:49 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:32:03 pm
City climb 5 places to top the Deloitte Money League.



City and PSG saw growth in commercial income despite the pandemic.  City comfortably take in more commercial income than both Liverpool and Manchester United despite the latter having significantly greater commercial appeal and larger fanbases.

Nothing to see here, folks...
that is just so incredulous its embarrassing!!! Don't need A level maths to realise something doesn't quite add up there  :shite: :shite: :shite:  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,022
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21700 on: Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm »
If it wasnt for their CL TV money, their commercial income percentage would be more like PSGs - sticking out at 60+% while most big teams sit around 45-50%
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,242
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21701 on: Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm »
Not enough people that matter care. Actually, pretty much no one that matters gives a flying fuck. The Premier League are in on it and won't do a thing while they're getting paid.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21702 on: Yesterday at 10:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
Not enough people that matter care. Actually, pretty much no one that matters gives a flying fuck. The Premier League are in on it and won't do a thing while they're getting paid.

Not enough people that matter, care, and not enough people that care, matter.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,940
  • ....mmm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21703 on: Yesterday at 11:40:31 pm »
Laporte: The football we play, no one else plays in the world. Were an example of how to play nice football, to be superior in all areas. I think they [Liverpool] would like [to take] even part of our game..."

Word is he was only asked what he was having for dinner.
Logged
:D

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21704 on: Today at 06:43:35 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:40:31 pm
Laporte: The football we play, no one else plays in the world. Were an example of how to play nice football, to be superior in all areas. I think they [Liverpool] would like [to take] even part of our game..."

Word is he was only asked what he was having for dinner.
Dear me. They are obsessed. I cant think of a team that has won the title that has been as boring to watch as Abu Dhabi, ever.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,216
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21705 on: Today at 06:47:36 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:40:31 pm
Laporte: The football we play, no one else plays in the world. Were an example of how to play nice football, to be superior in all areas. I think they [Liverpool] would like [to take] even part of our game..."

Word is he was only asked what he was having for dinner.

 ;D

Im pretty sure old Aymeric, given the chance, would rather play non sleep inducing football that isnt choreographed to the second. But he cant say that in public. Plus of course he loves all the wages he gets paid from Abu Dhabi, especially those syphoned into some mystery account, so there is that.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21706 on: Today at 06:52:01 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:40:31 pm
Laporte: The football we play, no one else plays in the world. Were an example of how to play nice football, to be superior in all areas. I think they [Liverpool] would like [to take] even part of our game..."

Word is he was only asked what he was having for dinner.

Gotta keep raking in those juicy ambassadorial consultation fees Aymericbot,keep the poor family in bread.
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • hippie at heart
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21707 on: Today at 07:07:22 am »
Its interesting to contrast the comments from Citys & Liverpool players. Our players have been mostly respectful and complimentary towards City. City players come across as defensive or insecure.

Might not mean anything in context of the games against them but I think it reflects their state of mind, they are scared of us and pressure is on them.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,981
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21708 on: Today at 07:07:43 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 03:16:33 pm
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/media-thread-2021-22.351471/page-1825


I was watching that overlap show last night and was shocked to hear Gary Neville actually lay into City's sponsorship, saying everyone knows it's false, including City fans. Well worth a watch just to see the City fan in the audience try and deflect it as quickly as possible. I couldn't help but wonder how the dictator lovers on Blue Moon would take that.

It's hilarious. They want City to take Neville to court for defamation. I would love to see that happen and have their finances actually examined in a court of law.

Genuinely no exaggeration when I say that is the strangest forum I have EVER been on, they're all so angry.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Up
« previous next »
 