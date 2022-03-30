They certainly picked their useful idiots well.

They deliberately chose a club whose fanbase were so desperate for success , due to being so shit compared to their north west neighbours, that they would accept absolutely everything the owners told them and turn a blind eye to all the human rights issues and cheating. Yes, Abu Dhabi chose their club well.



Sports washers might be abhorrent, but they aren't stupid. Just look at the clubs chosen by them. Putin's mate took on Chelsea to get a foothold in London. A club dwarfed by London's biggest club (Arsenal) and even lagging behind Spurs in the prestige stakes. So, a fanbase ripe for being used as useful idiots.Up north we have the old Man city. A once proud club, but one absolutely dwarfed by their neighbours as well as other north west clubs. A failing, yo-yo club with a desperate fanbase.Further north again we have Newcastle. Locals there in their 50s can't even remember when they last won a trophy. A footballing hotbed, but also a footballing wasteland. Again, another desperate, success-starved fanbase.All of these fanbases have been absolutely ripe for picking as aggressive useful idiots who will leap to the defence of their users and abusers just so long as they provide vast sums of money and artificial success. They are puppet bots for despots, criminals and murderers, but they don't care because the money is good.When you stand back from it all and see it for what it is, it's tragic. Literally hundreds of thousands of people willing to be used and abused for cash. Mega rich scumbags using the desperate for their own ends. Huge slabs of working class support dancing to the tune of rich murderers and thieves and happily defending them and working daily to cleanse their appalling image for them.I hate seeing huge swathes of the population being used and abused by the criminally rich, but these people actively welcome it. People like Abramovich, the sheikh etc are laughing at these people whilst sat in their palaces. An unpaid army of desperately stupid but useful idiots. All it took was for them to throw relative peanuts at their football clubs and hey presto! they have an instant army of unthinking idiots who will sell their souls in order to defend the indefensible.It's absolutely horrible seeing the despotic rich abusing the desperate, then the desperate thanking them for it.