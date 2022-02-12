Same as the Etihad one, as was stated by Der Spiegel. £67.5 million a season of which Etihad only paid £8 million, or Aabaar who had a £15 million a season deal of which they only had to pay £3 million and the Sheik provided the other £12 million.



https://www.spiegel.de/international/manchester-city-exposed-bending-the-rules-to-the-tune-of-millions-a-1236346.html



If Abu Dhabi were forced out of City, they would go bust. While they may get around £250 million a season from the PL and CL, they in reality take a pittance in other income compared to the likes of us and Utd. Everything about that club is a total fake.



They lose that £200 million a year commercial deal abu dhabi money, they will be a fire sale so quick to get the big earners off the wage bill, they won't be able to service the monthly wage bill and that in turn will see them no more a top 4 club and they will be no where near raking in£270 million a year in tv money.Makes a mockery of their claims that they are "self sufficient", whole club is propped up by their owners the same way Chelsea were under the Russian Thief.CAS trial reported the Etihad deal was paying them £140 million in 2018, God knows what it is now, amazing the biggest loss making airline the last 7-8 years can sponsor a Football club at that price range.