They lose that £200 million a year commercial deal abu dhabi money, they will be a fire sale so quick to get the big earners off the wage bill, they won't be able to service the monthly wage bill and that in turn will see them no more a top 4 club and they will be no where near raking in£270 million a year in tv money.
Makes a mockery of their claims that they are "self sufficient", whole club is propped up by their owners the same way Chelsea were under the Russian Thief.
CAS trial reported the Etihad deal was paying them £140 million in 2018, God knows what it is now, amazing the biggest loss making airline the last 7-8 years can sponsor a Football club at that price range.
About $8 billion isn't it since they signed the deal with City. 2021 was actually a good year, they only lost $476 million.
Added to the wages, IF the same that happened with Mancini still occurs, then the players will be losing half their wages before the club even starts to lose money, they'll all be running asap.