Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:52:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
Same as the Etihad one, as was stated by Der Spiegel. £67.5 million a season of which Etihad only paid £8 million, or Aabaar who had a £15 million a season deal of which they only had to pay £3 million and the Sheik provided the other £12 million.

https://www.spiegel.de/international/manchester-city-exposed-bending-the-rules-to-the-tune-of-millions-a-1236346.html

If Abu Dhabi were forced out of City, they would go bust. While they may get around £250 million a season from the PL and CL, they in reality take a pittance in other income compared to the likes of us and Utd. Everything about that club is a total fake.
They lose that £200 million a year commercial deal abu dhabi money, they will be a fire sale so quick to get the big earners off the wage bill, they won't be able to service the monthly wage bill and that in turn will see them no more a top 4 club and they will be no where near  raking in£270 million a year in tv money.

Makes a mockery of their claims that they are "self sufficient", whole club is propped up by their owners the same way Chelsea were under the Russian Thief.

CAS trial reported the Etihad deal was paying them £140 million in 2018, God knows what it is now, amazing the biggest loss making airline the last 7-8 years can sponsor a Football club at that price range.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:03:28 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:52:31 pm
They lose that £200 million a year commercial deal abu dhabi money, they will be a fire sale so quick to get the big earners off the wage bill, they won't be able to service the monthly wage bill and that in turn will see them no more a top 4 club and they will be no where near  raking in£270 million a year in tv money.

Makes a mockery of their claims that they are "self sufficient", whole club is propped up by their owners the same way Chelsea were under the Russian Thief.

CAS trial reported the Etihad deal was paying them £140 million in 2018, God knows what it is now, amazing the biggest loss making airline the last 7-8 years can sponsor a Football club at that price range.

About $8 billion isn't it since they signed the deal with City. 2021 was actually a good year, they only lost $476 million.

Added to the wages, IF the same that happened with Mancini still occurs, then the players will be losing half their wages before the club even starts to lose money, they'll all be running asap.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

PaulF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:07:43 pm
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Chakan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:15:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:07:43 pm
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!

They do every game.
swoopy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:16:54 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:07:43 pm
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!
Few thousand unsold for their CL game next Tuesday though ;D General sale
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:52:27 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:07:43 pm
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!
Theyve sold out every game since 2008.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:31:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:07:43 pm
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!

LFC always draws a crowd for the small clubs.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Original

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:35:19 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:07:43 pm
The fuckers have actually sold out for our game!

Loads of reds will have had them
