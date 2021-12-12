« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1386445 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,731
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21640 on: Today at 04:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:00:46 pm
I didn't watch it but were you the 'blow me fuckface' guy?

Thats a different video hes in.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,934
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21641 on: Today at 04:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:00:46 pm
I didn't watch it but were you the 'blow me fuckface' guy?

It was the bit when they talk about our success after getting rid of H&G, culminating in winning the CL in 2019. Barney was pictured during the parade. Up a ladder.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21642 on: Today at 04:03:53 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:21:02 pm
On twitter and Bluemoon, they're beating the drum that other teams fans want them to win the league rather than 'the dippers.'

They don't seem to grasp that Chelsea, Utd, Arsenal and Spurs fans wanting City to beat us is not the compliment they think it is. Football fans are passionate in the love for their own club and their hatred for the opposition. That Utd have more of a rivalry with us than their 'noisy neighbours' is telling. They don't mind City winning because it's an irrelevance.

It's the only reason they are tolerated on any level and tbf, we all enjoyed them winning those titles at United's expense.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,136
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21643 on: Today at 04:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:01:42 pm
Thats a different video hes in.

Confessions of a White Goods Removal Man
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,092
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21644 on: Today at 04:19:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:02:56 pm
It was the bit when they talk about our success after getting rid of H&G, culminating in winning the CL in 2019. Barney was pictured during the parade. Up a ladder.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,274
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21645 on: Today at 04:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:01:42 pm
Thats a different video hes in.

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Up
« previous next »
 