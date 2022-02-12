Your point is certainly valid. Although it won't look quite the same because it's two clear and obvious sports wash vehicles fighting it out in that scenario. Once the two clubs who actually generate by far the most interest in the league cannot compete, I think change will be forced, especially since the current climate has exposed these despot scumbags for what they really are.



Abramovich went from perverse respectability to a pariah overnight. Hopefully the other despot murderers will also find their chickens coming home to roost at some point too.



From BBC sports page on F1'And F1 has sought to get in front of the accusation that it was complicit in allowing the regime to "sports-wash" its global reputation by saying it had secured guarantees from the government in its contract and that it hoped to be a driver for change.'Unless something goes completely tits up, like abramovich's situation has, the above narrative dribble will continually be put forward by organisations, bodies, clubs in city/newcastle/psg's case - this ridiculous notion that by allowing sports washing you may change the mindset of the sports washers is like saying if you let a con artist pull off his con you might move him to grow a conscience, no you fucking idiots it's the very purpose of the con, the very purpose of sports washing not to change their mindset but to change the mindset of everyone elseto reiterate for the hard of hearing (reading), it's the whole fucking point and they'll pay billions, literally, to pull it offand that bbc article (and let's be frank, the bbc has a reputation as good as any in the reporting world) does the same as most other articles in washing over that statement as tho it means something, instead of calling it for what it is, the standard of journalism is piss poor weak and limp, those organisations/bodies/individuals when giving such statements need to be questioned further and put on the spot to explain how this 'shift in mindset' is supposed to happen when the purpose of sports washing in its very nature is to mask over a need for the 'washers' to think differently etc and is actually there for the opposite reason to change the thinking of all othersit's a key issue that needs hammering home, continually, everytime this topic comes up, cos one thing people dont like to admit to is being conned, duped, gullible, taken as the fool, brain dead, and if by hammering it home you can actually get people to feeling 'hey, they're taking the piss', you might actually get some traction against it at least at the 'little man' level that in time the auto response wont be what sports washers want but the opposite - oh another lying bunch of gits trying to buy us offit really is a key point to me, especially as it is one that is easily accessible in that you dont have to delve deep into politics/business world etc (which immediately shuts down the minds of many), you just need to kick home the whole point of this venture is to con you and the watching world into viewing the washers as something they're not, they are buying your allegiance relying on your ignorance, yes they think you're that gullible or morally bankrupteven the thickest of individuals recoil at the thought they are being taken advantage of - that's the mesage the media should be sending (journos, pundits, commentator etc)and they have the easiest and most perfect analogy staring them right in the face - al capone used to run a soup kitchen, in fact it was one of the first and if people can't wrap their heads around that, then all is lost anyway - murdering bad guy did 'good' in the community so people wouldnt think he was a murdering bad guy, come on people it's not fucking hard to work out