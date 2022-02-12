I'm with PTR on this, Abu Dhabi and Qatar have got everything in place to stay as top dogs in their leagues, if the Saudis are allowed to take the piss like they have, they will blow them out of the water. Saudi moving into the PL is like an adult going into a childrens competition.



You must not have an idea of the sort of relationship the Saud family have with the Nahyan family.They're not going to put football interests in front of personal and political interests.Saudi moving into the PL is exactly like an adult going into a children's competition, the Man City owners are one of the children (or youngest, smallest , sibling that relies on big brother). They're not going to do anything to make it difficult for the Saud family at Newcastle. As far as they're concerned, having two teams dominating the division, both owned by those two above mentioned families, is a win in their books.Now PSG and the Qatari family is a different discussion. But again, you overestimate their desire to win versus their desire to remain close to the powerful neighbouring families that run Gulf.I think it'll come down to the likes of Liverpool and Man United, as well as Barca and Madrid, and how much pressure they can put on UEFA and the English FA. Unfortunately, they lost any goodwill with the Superleague fiasco. So not sure what motivation UEFA or the English FA will have to hold those clubs accountable, taking into account they enjoy the extra cash on the side as much as any other corrupt entity.