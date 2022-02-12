« previous next »
Offline rob1966

  rob1966
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,888
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21600 on: Today at 08:17:43 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:00:27 pm
This is proper depressing. Honestly fuck the oil countries and their sportswashing.

This pie chart really rams it home

Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline thejbs

  thejbs
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,012
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21601 on: Today at 08:21:02 pm
On twitter and Bluemoon, they're beating the drum that other teams fans want them to win the league rather than 'the dippers.'

They don't seem to grasp that Chelsea, Utd, Arsenal and Spurs fans wanting City to beat us is not the compliment they think it is. Football fans are passionate in the love for their own club and their hatred for the opposition. That Utd have more of a rivalry with us than their 'noisy neighbours' is telling. They don't mind City winning because it's an irrelevance. 
Offline PeterTheRed

  PeterTheRed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,993
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21602 on: Today at 08:27:17 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:21:02 pm
On twitter and Bluemoon, they're beating the drum that other teams fans want them to win the league rather than 'the dippers.'

They don't seem to grasp that Chelsea, Utd, Arsenal and Spurs fans wanting City to beat us is not the compliment they think it is. Football fans are passionate in the love for their own club and their hatred for the opposition. That Utd have more of a rivalry with us than their 'noisy neighbours' is telling. They don't mind City winning because it's an irrelevance. 

To be honest, everyone apart from Man City's fans understands that Man City's titles will be forgotten, as soon as the oil money is gone. I mean, who is talking about Blackburn's Premier League title these days, apart from the Blackburn fans?
Offline Son of Spion

  Son of Spion
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21603 on: Today at 08:46:33 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:21:02 pm
On twitter and Bluemoon, they're beating the drum that other teams fans want them to win the league rather than 'the dippers.'

They don't seem to grasp that Chelsea, Utd, Arsenal and Spurs fans wanting City to beat us is not the compliment they think it is. Football fans are passionate in the love for their own club and their hatred for the opposition. That Utd have more of a rivalry with us than their 'noisy neighbours' is telling. They don't mind City winning because it's an irrelevance.
There is a clear trend in football fandom for preferring an irrelevant club (usually a sports wash) to buy a title rather than see a proper club and proper rival win it.

Sports wash 'clubs' are basically useful idiots for fans of clubs who cannot stop rivals via their own hands, so look for snookers instead. Everyone knows that the likes of a Liverpool or a Man United title means something, but an Abu Dhabi or Putin FC title bought off the peg means nothing. An LFC or Manc title hurts rivals. An Abu Dhabi or Putin FC title hurts no one other than the game itself. Tribalism generally sees fans put their own feelings ahead of the game itself.

Abu Dhabi fans should not confuse being useful idiots with actually being liked.

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline vivabobbygraham

  vivabobbygraham
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,110
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21604 on: Today at 08:57:40 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 07:50:19 pm
Is it true that, technically, City are still under investigation by the PL for the Der Spiegel stuff? I remember a little while ago that the Mail had released an article basically saying that it was still under legal privilege and they weren't allowed to report it.

There was an appeal court thing going on with ADFC and the PL and the judge kicked off on both of them. Told them to get moving . That was ages ago. Funny, its all gone quiet on that. Buried under shite like the athletic article. Fuck all will get done and in 5 years time, the top 4 will be owned by oil states and theyll be fighting amongst themselves, literally. Super League anyone?
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Doc Red

  Doc Red
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,651
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21605 on: Today at 09:04:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:13:29 pm
I'm with PTR on this, Abu Dhabi and Qatar have got everything in place to stay as top dogs in their leagues, if the Saudis are allowed to take the piss like they have, they will blow them out of the water. Saudi moving into the PL is like an adult going into a childrens competition.

You must not have an idea of the sort of relationship the Saud family have with the Nahyan family.
They're not going to put football interests in front of personal and political interests.
Saudi moving into the PL is exactly like an adult going into a children's competition, the Man City owners are one of the children (or youngest, smallest , sibling that relies on big brother). They're not going to do anything to make it difficult for the Saud family at Newcastle. As far as they're concerned, having two teams dominating the division, both owned by those two above mentioned families, is a win in their books.

Now PSG and the Qatari family is a different discussion. But again, you overestimate their desire to win versus their desire to remain close to the powerful neighbouring families that run Gulf.

I think it'll come down to the likes of Liverpool and Man United, as well as Barca and Madrid, and how much pressure they can put on UEFA and the English FA. Unfortunately, they lost any goodwill with the Superleague fiasco. So not sure what motivation UEFA or the English FA will have to hold those clubs accountable, taking into account they enjoy the extra cash on the side as much as any other corrupt entity.
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Son of Spion

  Son of Spion
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21606 on: Today at 09:06:11 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:57:40 pm
There was an appeal court thing going on with ADFC and the PL and the judge kicked off on both of them. Told them to get moving . That was ages ago. Funny, its all gone quiet on that. Buried under shite like the athletic article. Fuck all will get done and in 5 years time, the top 4 will be owned by oil states and theyll be fighting amongst themselves, literally. Super League anyone?
I think there will come a time when the sports wash vehicles will simply have to be cut adrift in order to save the game itself.

Let them play their tainted tournaments between themselves over in the middle east, while the rest of us rebuild the game they are currently destroying.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Fromola

  Fromola
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,522
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21607 on: Today at 09:07:28 pm
If not for us City would be coasting to their 5th successive title at a canter (even 4 in a row has never been done before here in 125 years). The sheer indifference towards them wouldn't be as much then because it'd be seen to massively damage the league. One thing the PL clings to when compared to the likes of The Bundesliga is at least it's not just dominated by one club.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  Son of Spion
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21608 on: Today at 09:11:27 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:07:28 pm
If not for us City would be coasting to their 5th successive title at a canter. The sheer indifference towards them wouldn't be as much then because it'd be seen to massively damage the league. One thing the PL clings to when compared to the likes of The Bundesliga is at least it's not just dominated by one club.
Only for Liverpool making a real fist of it, the PL would be an absolute joke. Klopp's Liverpool actually make it look competitive, but take us away and it's a farce of embarrassing proportions.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Zlen

  Zlen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,275
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21609 on: Today at 09:16:49 pm
But it is dominated by one club. Almost completely. Fact were even laying a glove on them is a combination of insanely good maximising of our funds and a generational talent in Klopp. This Liverpool team would be winning titles on a track during Ferguson/Wenger years - yet were required to have a near perfect season to even stand a chance. I think the competition is already ruined honestly.
Online RedSince86

  RedSince86
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21610 on: Today at 09:23:35 pm
This is on LFC Reddit today, Nick Harris did the poll.

No surprise to see the 3 clubs who were less in favour of it the most.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online JRed

  JRed
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21611 on: Today at 09:33:33 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:23:35 pm
This is on LFC Reddit today, Nick Harris did the poll.

No surprise to see the 3 clubs who were less in favour of it the most.


Man City 15.2% 😂
I guess that means 15.2% of their fanbase are genuine football fans.
Online blert596

  blert596
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,748
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21612 on: Today at 09:33:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:11:27 pm
Only for Liverpool making a real fist of it, the PL would be an absolute joke. Klopp's Liverpool actually make it look competitive, but take us away and it's a farce of embarrassing proportions.

Remove Liverpool, insert Newcastle. Same scenario of two clubs battling it out and it'll look the same. No one will give a toss its two sportswashers.

Ive said it before, but I just take all this as us already having won the league. I dont count City and Im certainly not gonna count Newcastle. Dont care what the record books say, unless we actually beat City too in which case nothing changes apart from me getting a nice warm glow inside.

And I'm that petty that if we beat Watford and go top then Robbo does the after match interview and says he'd rather be in our position with the points in the bag. Just to piss Silva off, the little rat faced twat
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Son of Spion

  Son of Spion
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21613 on: Today at 09:34:16 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:16:49 pm
But it is dominated by one club. Almost completely. Fact were even laying a glove on them is a combination of insanely good maximising of our funds and a generational talent in Klopp. This Liverpool team would be winning titles on a track during Ferguson/Wenger years - yet were required to have a near perfect season to even stand a chance. I think the competition is already ruined honestly.
It is, but the fact that Klopp has built this amazing side helps make it look a lot more competitive than it really is.

The game was ruined to a large extent when Putin's mate was allowed in. Not long before Putin fucked it up for him, Abramovich had almost gained a perverse respectability in England. I noticed even some posters on here not really equating Chelsea with sports washing anymore, which just goes to show how effective sports washing actually is.

Allowing Abu Dhabi into the sports wash party was criminal, and now Saudi is the latest insult and nail in the coffin. Competition is virtually dead, and only Klopp and his team are giving it a damned good go. The fact Klopp is so insanely good is all that's making it look even a remotely competitive league.

The body of the game is dying, and only for Klopp on the defibrillator it would gone already.

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline JJ Red

  JJ Red
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21614 on: Today at 09:35:31 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:57:40 pm
There was an appeal court thing going on with ADFC and the PL and the judge kicked off on both of them. Told them to get moving . That was ages ago. Funny, its all gone quiet on that. Buried under shite like the athletic article. Fuck all will get done and in 5 years time, the top 4 will be owned by oil states and theyll be fighting amongst themselves, literally. Super League anyone?

I do love how this new Super League documentary on Sky docs celebrates this victory for football, pats everyone on the back and kinda says 'right, football saved, job done'. Anyone with an ounce of sense will know that the Super League is a symptom of the larger problem and an absolute last refuge of owners and teams who know that Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Saudi are gearing up to dominate european football for decades to come. Lets see how Neville and his ilk like it in 5-10 years time when the PL is a constant 2 horse race between Saudi and Abu Dhabi.
Offline Son of Spion

  Son of Spion
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21615 on: Today at 09:43:37 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 09:33:33 pm
Remove Liverpool, insert Newcastle. Same scenario of two clubs battling it out and it'll look the same. No one will give a toss its two sportswashers.

Ive said it before, but I just take all this as us already having won the league. I dont count City and Im certainly not gonna count Newcastle. Dont care what the record books say, unless we actually beat City too in which case nothing changes apart from me getting a nice warm glow inside.

And I'm that petty that if we beat Watford and go top then Robbo does the after match interview and says he'd rather be in our position with the points in the bag. Just to piss Silva off, the little rat faced twat
Your point is certainly valid. Although it won't look quite the same because it's two clear and obvious sports wash vehicles fighting it out in that scenario. Once the two clubs who actually generate by far the most interest in the league cannot compete, I think change will be forced, especially since the current climate has exposed these despot scumbags for what they really are.

Abramovich went from perverse respectability to a pariah overnight. Hopefully the other despot murderers will also find their chickens coming home to roost at some point too.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  Son of Spion
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21616 on: Today at 09:45:41 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 09:35:31 pm
I do love how this new Super League documentary on Sky docs celebrates this victory for football, pats everyone on the back and kinda says 'right, football saved, job done'. Anyone with an ounce of sense will know that the Super League is a symptom of the larger problem and an absolute last refuge of owners and teams who know that Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Saudi are gearing up to dominate european football for decades to come. Lets see how Neville and his ilk like it in 5-10 years time when the PL is a constant 2 horse race between Saudi and Abu Dhabi.
Sky are part of the problem, unfortunately. Their propaganda didn't save football. It saved their own gravy train.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online BOBSCOUSE

  BOBSCOUSE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21617 on: Today at 09:49:35 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:27:17 pm
To be honest, everyone apart from Man City's fans understands that Man City's titles will be forgotten, as soon as the oil money is gone. I mean, who is talking about Blackburn's Premier League title these days, apart from the Blackburn fans?

Blackburn Rovers is a really shite example to use in any argument involving the oil clubs - even if football fans who were around at the time don't sit each day and reminisce about Blackburn you can be sure that every time that team is mentioned they will think back with some goodwill to the story of Jack Walker.  The story there is not dissimilar to many "normal" clubs including Liverpool under the Moores family - rich individual with close ties to club, buys club in the hope of fulfilling a dream.  No sinister ulterior motive at play, just a desire to see their club achieve success and happy to dip into their personal fortunes. 

All that is a long shot from rich country/oligarch with no interest in football, buys club in the hope of cleaning up their image by manipulating a global spectator sport, corrupting it beyond recognition (unfortunately assisted by corrupt, self-serving and incompetent FIFA/UEFA officials).  Absolute no brainer that there is a sinister ulterior motive at play and the owners only desire to bankroll the success of their investment is because it improves their ability to publish propaganda worldwide.  "Look here, in this hand everything is glorious, shiny, clean and we sit at the top of the golden tree", whilst at the same time the hand behind their back is signalling permission for another $1.5billion of money-laundering "investments", executions and multiple atrocities to their brothers.

The only validity in your post is that Man City's titles may be forgotten over time, however I'm not sure if that will be because the Sheikh fucked off due to boredom/having achieved his goals or because the current 4 titles in 5 seasons turned into 20 titles in 18 seasons and everyone has decided the working mans game of football is dead.
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline JJ Red

  JJ Red
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21618 on: Today at 09:51:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:45:41 pm
Sky are part of the problem, unfortunately. Their propaganda didn't save football. It saved their own gravy train.

That was my only gripe with the opposition to the Super League stuff. I think you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who liked the idea but having SKY, UEFA and FIFA playing this faux outrage at the greed in the game!!? Absolutely hilarious.
