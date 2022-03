On twitter and Bluemoon, they're beating the drum that other teams fans want them to win the league rather than 'the dippers.'



They don't seem to grasp that Chelsea, Utd, Arsenal and Spurs fans wanting City to beat us is not the compliment they think it is. Football fans are passionate in the love for their own club and their hatred for the opposition. That Utd have more of a rivalry with us than their 'noisy neighbours' is telling. They don't mind City winning because it's an irrelevance.