Quote from: red1977 on March 21, 2022, 03:48:24 pm
I asked this the other day. As far as I can see associated sponsorship is allowed but deals must go through the premier league in order to check they are at market value (not inflated). Im not sure if this is a written rule as of now. You can be sure that City and Newcastle will get the fancy lawyers out if it is.

The thing is, even if this is a rule, they may get round it by doing things like add ons for example add 20 million for rights to use the stadium for corporate events, add 20 million for some other such bollocks. Then argue that these add ons are valued at the companies discretion and are absent in other comparable bids. However the base value is at fair market value. Then you get your inflation which is difficult to argue against.

From The Athletic

Under the new rules, clubs now have until January 11 to submit their sponsorship deals since January 2016 to form a databank  promoted clubs must submit deals from the past five years. These deals will be subject to the fair market value assessment

-------------------

The new rules mean that any commercial agreement worth more than £1 million must be submitted to the Premier League to check whether it is an associated party transaction. The wording of the updated Premier League handbook is significant as it warns clubs will be judged not only on legal descriptions but also the substance of the relationship with associated parties.

The definition of an associated party has been broadened to be defined as any party having material influence over the club or (being) an entity in the same group of companies as the club. The definition is also extended to cover close family members, as well as cases where a club and entity are directly or indirectly controlled, jointly controlled, or materially influenced by the same government, public or state-funded body or by the same party.

The Premier League then reserves the right to independently assess whether a deal has been conducted at fair value. This, in laymans terms, means that a sponsorship agreed by an Abu Dhabi or Saudi based company should be equal to the market rate. The objective of the assessment is to prevent a club from receiving unlimited funds through inflated sponsorship deals from organisations related to the owners

___________________________________

Several clubs are understood to want further tightening of the regulations, while other sources argued the purpose of the new Premier League rules is less to challenge major deals on the front of shirts, but more to counter the approach taken by City of having a high number of lower-valuation sponsorships with links to Abu Dhabi as a way to top up their commercial revenue. It is why any deal over £1 million will be subject to review by an independent assessment.

____________________________



There are another series of partnerships that demonstrate links to Abu Dhabi, beyond Etihad Airways, Emirates Palace, Aldar Properties and Masdar, albeit they are much looser ones.

For example, Manchester City have a long-standing partnership with Etisalat. Its chair Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi also has a seat on the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on which City chairman Al Mubarak also sits.

We can also point to Citys partnership with Visit Abu Dhabi, which is the Department of Culture and Tourism for the Emirati state. Just like Aldar Properties, this is chaired by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the brother of Citys chairman Khaldoon. Citys relationship with the Abu Dhabi tourist board goes back to 2010 and predates Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubaraks appointment as chair in 2015.

City also have a regional credit card partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank. Its chairman Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the brother of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed, as well as the brother of City majority shareholder Sheikh Mansour, and he also serves as the national security advisor of the UAE.

_________________________


In November 2019, Manchester Citys ownership sold a $500 million (£370 million) stake in the City Football Group to the US private equity firm Silver Lake. In doing so, the deal, which valued CFG at $4.8 billion (£3.54 billion), broke a record for sports valuations.

In September 2020, Silver Lake itself received a $2 billion (£1.47 billion) investment from Mubadala Investment Company, which City chairman Al Mubarak, speaking in his role as chief executive of Mubadala, described as an exciting partnership.

I look forward to City announcing 100 new commercial deals valued at £999,999.99
I look forward to City announcing 100 new commercial deals valued at £999,999.99

I'm sure there's a program that just runs on a loop and sets up shell companies for bitcoin trading or something. They should try that, then act surprised when someone finds out that none of the company people exist.
I look forward to City announcing 100 new commercial deals valued at £999,999.99

Exactly my first thought after reading
What makes me laugh with the 'sponsorships' is what the UAE based companies are gaining from it.

Here in UAE there are 2 government owned telecoms companies that more or less has a duopoly in the country, Etisalat & Du.

What possible benefits could Etisalat get from being on the advertising hoardings in the UK. The only slight benefit could be from viewers in the UAE, but I can tell you they are just as significant here than the rest of the world
Stones injured in the warm-up for England. Fume incoming.
Stones injured in the warm-up for England. Fume incoming.

Interesting. Dias out as well I believe. Not sure how long for mind
What makes me laugh with the 'sponsorships' is what the UAE based companies are gaining from it.

Here in UAE there are 2 government owned telecoms companies that more or less has a duopoly in the country, Etisalat & Du.

What possible benefits could Etisalat get from being on the advertising hoardings in the UK. The only slight benefit could be from viewers in the UAE, but I can tell you they are just as significant here than the rest of the world

I would say Etisalat have no interest in the sponsorship and that they are nothing but a vehicle to funnel money into the club.
I would say Etisalat have no interest in the sponsorship and that they are nothing but a vehicle to funnel money into the club.
As with the rest of their Abu Dhabi linked sponsorships.
Stones injured in the warm-up for England. Fume incoming.

My heart goes out.
From The Athletic

Under the new rules, clubs now have until January 11 to submit their sponsorship deals since January 2016 to form a databank  promoted clubs must submit deals from the past five years. These deals will be subject to the fair market value assessment

-------------------

The new rules mean that any commercial agreement worth more than £1 million must be submitted to the Premier League to check whether it is an associated party transaction. The wording of the updated Premier League handbook is significant as it warns clubs will be judged not only on legal descriptions but also the substance of the relationship with associated parties.

The definition of an associated party has been broadened to be defined as any party having material influence over the club or (being) an entity in the same group of companies as the club. The definition is also extended to cover close family members, as well as cases where a club and entity are directly or indirectly controlled, jointly controlled, or materially influenced by the same government, public or state-funded body or by the same party.

The Premier League then reserves the right to independently assess whether a deal has been conducted at fair value. This, in laymans terms, means that a sponsorship agreed by an Abu Dhabi or Saudi based company should be equal to the market rate. The objective of the assessment is to prevent a club from receiving unlimited funds through inflated sponsorship deals from organisations related to the owners

___________________________________

Several clubs are understood to want further tightening of the regulations, while other sources argued the purpose of the new Premier League rules is less to challenge major deals on the front of shirts, but more to counter the approach taken by City of having a high number of lower-valuation sponsorships with links to Abu Dhabi as a way to top up their commercial revenue. It is why any deal over £1 million will be subject to review by an independent assessment.

____________________________



There are another series of partnerships that demonstrate links to Abu Dhabi, beyond Etihad Airways, Emirates Palace, Aldar Properties and Masdar, albeit they are much looser ones.

For example, Manchester City have a long-standing partnership with Etisalat. Its chair Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi also has a seat on the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on which City chairman Al Mubarak also sits.

We can also point to Citys partnership with Visit Abu Dhabi, which is the Department of Culture and Tourism for the Emirati state. Just like Aldar Properties, this is chaired by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the brother of Citys chairman Khaldoon. Citys relationship with the Abu Dhabi tourist board goes back to 2010 and predates Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubaraks appointment as chair in 2015.

City also have a regional credit card partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank. Its chairman Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the brother of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed, as well as the brother of City majority shareholder Sheikh Mansour, and he also serves as the national security advisor of the UAE.

_________________________


In November 2019, Manchester Citys ownership sold a $500 million (£370 million) stake in the City Football Group to the US private equity firm Silver Lake. In doing so, the deal, which valued CFG at $4.8 billion (£3.54 billion), broke a record for sports valuations.

In September 2020, Silver Lake itself received a $2 billion (£1.47 billion) investment from Mubadala Investment Company, which City chairman Al Mubarak, speaking in his role as chief executive of Mubadala, described as an exciting partnership.
That's big news because a good percentage of their inflows will be blocked. I don't see them getting away with it this time
Interesting. Dias out as well I believe. Not sure how long for mind
He would probably be rushed back for our game. My heart bleeds for them.
Stones injured in the warm-up for England. Fume incoming.

I can only see losing Stones as a plus for them. They've two better centre-halves in Dias and Laporte, and one with more potential in Ake, who's less prone to brain-farts
Ake is overrated.
Ake is overrated.

By who? Does anyone really rate him?
By who? Does anyone really rate him?

Gili  ;D
By who? Does anyone really rate him?

Thomas Paine?
That's big news because a good percentage of their inflows will be blocked. I don't see them getting away with it this time

I'll believe that when I see it.  UEFA doesn't really have a stellar track record of holding the likes of City to account on stuff like this. 
That's big news because a good percentage of their inflows will be blocked. I don't see them getting away with it this time

There'll be some degree of separation that is just enough to get by and the City lawyers will figure it out.
I'll believe that when I see it.  UEFA doesn't have a stellar track record of holding the likes of City to account on stuff like this.
It's the PL though. It remains to be seen how effective they are.

Related party transactions accounting-wise take into account things like common ownership/directors. It'd be very difficult to convince a company with no direct/indirect links to pump cash into them.

It's huge because there are restrictions to how much Abu Dhabi can bring in and they've already lost around £1bn anyway. If effective, this can be the beginning of the end for sports washing clubs in the PL.
It's the PL though. It remains to be seen how effective they are.

Related party transactions accounting-wise take into account things like common ownership/directors. It'd be very difficult to convince a company with no direct/indirect links to pump cash into them.

It's huge because there are restrictions to how much Abu Dhabi can bring in and they've already lost around £1bn anyway. If effective, this can be the beginning of the end for sports washing clubs in the PL.

If effective being the key words.  Like I said, Ill believe it when I see it.  Regardless of whether its the PL or UEFA trying to enforce it.   
If effective being the key words.  Like I said, Ill believe it when I see it.  Regardless of whether its the PL or UEFA trying to enforce it.   

It will be enforced, up to a degree. And it will be Man City with the PL and PSG with UEFA who will insist on it. They need to stop Newcastle somehow ...

https://www.investopedia.com/biggest-companies-in-the-world-by-market-cap-5212784
It will be enforced, up to a degree. And it will be Man City with the PL and PSG with UEFA who will insist on it. They need to stop Newcastle somehow ...

https://www.investopedia.com/biggest-companies-in-the-world-by-market-cap-5212784

Lets hope you are right
Lets hope you are right

It is the nature of the business. PSG and Man City have managed to build up their portfolio of fake sposorships by now, and they will use their newly found influence (PSG chairman is now also the chairman of the European Club Association and UEFA executive board member) to prevent the new kid on the block from overtaking them. It is in PSG's and Man City's interest to prevent the likes of Aramco from giving Newcastle a sponsorship deal of £200-300 million per year ...
It is the nature of the business. PSG and Man City have managed to build up their portfolio of fake sposorships by now, and they will use their newly found influence (PSG chairman is now also the chairman of the European Club Association and UEFA executive board member) to prevent the new kid on the block from overtaking them. It is in PSG's and Man City's interest to prevent the likes of Aramco from giving Newcastle a sponsorship deal of £200-300 million per year ...
They'd be cutting their nose off to spite their face because it'd also affect their revenue.
They'd be cutting their nose off to spite their face because it'd also affect their revenue.

They already have the sponsorship deals and "high" revenues. If they leave the door open, the likes of Aramco, SBI, SEC and STC will run all over them ...
All that will happen is that they'll get sponsorship from entities where the related parties are not officially involved but in fact actually secretly are.
All that will happen is that they'll get sponsorship from entities where the related parties are not officially involved but in fact actually secretly are.

This is where the problem is. In the oil countries, the biggest companies are usually owned by the state, and run by the same people who are running the government, usually members of the royal families ...
They'd be cutting their nose off to spite their face because it'd also affect their revenue.

I'm with PTR on this, Abu Dhabi and Qatar have got everything in place to stay as top dogs in their leagues, if the Saudis are allowed to take the piss like they have, they will blow them out of the water. Saudi moving into the PL is like an adult going into a childrens competition.
