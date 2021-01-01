« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1372229 times)

Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21520 on: Today at 03:52:08 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 03:48:24 pm
I asked this the other day. As far as I can see associated sponsorship is allowed but deals must go through the premier league in order to check they are at market value (not inflated). Im not sure if this is a written rule as of now. You can be sure that City and Newcastle will get the fancy lawyers out if it is.
I wouldnt be surprised if every company in Abu Dhabi ends up sponsoring their state club.
Offline red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21521 on: Today at 04:12:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:52:08 pm
I wouldnt be surprised if every company in Abu Dhabi ends up sponsoring their state club.

Or go get sponsorship deals with companies with no owners (or staff) like 3key.
Offline newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21522 on: Today at 04:24:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:16:58 am
Only a matter of time, I guess with all their accounting. Man City top of the Deloitte Money League we are presently in 7th place behind PSG.

https://twitter.com/OptusSport/status/1505786532778627072?s=20&t=DwXWryquH_XMyPRZoGxyFg

Makes total sense. Above board too!!
Offline JasonF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21523 on: Today at 06:20:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:16:58 am
Only a matter of time, I guess with all their accounting. Man City top of the Deloitte Money League we are presently in 7th place behind PSG.

https://twitter.com/OptusSport/status/1505786532778627072?s=20&t=DwXWryquH_XMyPRZoGxyFg

Hopefully we can learn something from these very savvy business people and close the gap.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21524 on: Today at 10:32:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:16:58 am
Only a matter of time, I guess with all their accounting. Man City top of the Deloitte Money League we are presently in 7th place behind PSG.

https://twitter.com/OptusSport/status/1505786532778627072?s=20&t=DwXWryquH_XMyPRZoGxyFg

That is actually amazing. We are only 90 million behind Real Madrid, 61 million behind Bayern Munich, 32 million behind Barcelona and 8 million behind Man Utd. FSG have done a remarkable job.

As for Man City, PSG and Chelsea, they are irrelevant. They will never be self-sustainable, and once the European Super League inevitably happens, they will be left out ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21525 on: Today at 10:52:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:32:20 pm
That is actually amazing. We are only 90 million behind Real Madrid, 61 million behind Bayern Munich, 32 million behind Barcelona and 8 million behind Man Utd. FSG have done a remarkable job.

As for Man City, PSG and Chelsea, they are irrelevant. They will never be self-sustainable, and once the European Super League inevitably happens, they will be left out ...
We are getting there...
Online OOS

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21526 on: Today at 10:58:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:52:20 pm
We are getting there...

Just shows how far we were held back by Moores/ Parry more than anything. Still playing catch up.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
