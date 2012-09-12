They're still going under the radar in all the talk about ownership in the media. Even Three Strikes on TAW (not meant as criticism, cos I really like the show) never mentioned them once in the discussion on owners.
I get why Russia and Saudi Arabia are foremost in people's minds at the moment, but I don't want to see Abu Dhabi getting away with it. Unfortunately they seem to be. Perhaps Abu Dhabi aren't invading anyone right now, but that shouldn't detract from how wrong they are. And just from the sporting side, they're the club/owners who have distorted the game most.