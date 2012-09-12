« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21440 on: Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 12:35:20 pm
Borussia Dortmund expect striker Erling Haaland to sign a £500k-a-week deal with Manchester City.

How can city afford these wages legitimately when we cant?

Who says that we can't afford it?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21441 on: Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 12:35:20 pm
Borussia Dortmund expect striker Erling Haaland to sign a £500k-a-week deal with Manchester City.

How can city afford these wages legitimately when we cant?

According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21442 on: Yesterday at 12:52:20 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 12:35:20 pm
Borussia Dortmund expect striker Erling Haaland to sign a £500k-a-week deal with Manchester City.

How can city afford these wages legitimately when we cant?

Did you see how much revenue they generate? Just a very shrewdly run club with a bigger global fanbase than us or United, so it's to be expected! Credit to them!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21443 on: Yesterday at 12:54:51 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm
According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.

How can that work legally? Hows his dad entitled to 30m? Who is he, The Rock of Gibraltar?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21444 on: Yesterday at 12:58:17 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 12:52:20 pm
Did you see how much revenue they generate? Just a very shrewdly run club with a bigger global fanbase than us or United, so it's to be expected! Credit to them!
Exactly, Nothing dodgy going on with their finances whatsoever.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21445 on: Yesterday at 01:14:28 pm
500k a week! It's fine though, as their wage bill will still be reported as less than ours, and they'll sell a few more academy players to balance the books.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21446 on: Yesterday at 01:20:55 pm
Half a million a week plus whatever they'll pay him under the table in covert offshore accounts and in totally unrelated Abu Dhabi based sponsorships and "ambassadorships". But sure, their wage bill is lower than ours.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21447 on: Yesterday at 01:33:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:54:51 pm
How can that work legally? Hows his dad entitled to 30m? Who is he, The Rock of Gibraltar?

They are not legally entitled, thats what their ask is. Pay us this amount else we pimp him to Madrid or PSG.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21448 on: Yesterday at 01:37:23 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm
According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.

So, that is £63.3 million + £8.4 million for Borussia Dortmund and Raiola, and £876,000 per week for Haaland, his dad and Raiola, for 5 years ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21449 on: Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm
According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.

And this is why there needs to be out in place a regulatory system to manages transfers. When you are basically paying the agents 70m this is corrupt at its absolute highest. If this is what it takes to get a top player Im happy our club runs itself the way it does.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21450 on: Yesterday at 01:57:20 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm
And this is why there needs to be out in place a regulatory system to manages transfers. When you are basically paying the agents 70m this is corrupt at its absolute highest. If this is what it takes to get a top player Im happy our club runs itself the way it does.

And that's 70 million which is permanently leaving football. Next time a Bury FC goes bust, this is a major reason why.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21451 on: Yesterday at 02:00:57 pm
Quote from: a little break on March 16, 2022, 02:07:57 am
I see their opponents for the next round of the Champions League qualified tonight, Benfica.

Nothing so nailed on. Anywhere I can bet on this and essentially buy money?
Don't be ridiculous.

Villarreal also qualified.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21452 on: Yesterday at 02:05:21 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:57:20 pm
And that's 70 million which is permanently leaving football. Next time a Bury FC goes bust, this is a major reason why.

Those 70 million don't come from football in the first place, so how can it leave?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21453 on: Yesterday at 02:19:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm
According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.

Is his Dad short of cash or something?  If he needs a few quid why can't his son sub him instead of demanding a football club pays him for an eye watering amount for seemingly no actual service given?

What a bunch of bandits.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21454 on: Yesterday at 02:23:07 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm
And this is why there needs to be out in place a regulatory system to manages transfers. When you are basically paying the agents 70m this is corrupt at its absolute highest. If this is what it takes to get a top player Im happy our club runs itself the way it does.

What I don't get, is what's in it for the player? If Man City are willing to spend 355m Euros to get the services of Haaland, why would young Erling want 40m of that going to a parasite. Why not ditch the agent and get more for yourself.

If Raoila is able to generate more than 40m worth of income for Haaland, then he's earnt his crust. How that is possible for a player with a release clause (especially when you consider tax implications on those figures) is just unfathomable. But that's Haaland's issue, not the clubs.

Essentially it's the players losing that money, not the clubs.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21455 on: Yesterday at 02:24:13 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:57:20 pm
And that's 70 million which is permanently leaving football. Next time a Bury FC goes bust, this is a major reason why.

I don't get it. How would Bury FC benefit from City or BVB pocketing an extra 70m?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21456 on: Yesterday at 02:31:08 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 02:19:04 pm
Is his Dad short of cash or something?  If he needs a few quid why can't his son sub him instead of demanding a football club pays him for an eye watering amount for seemingly no actual service given?

What a bunch of bandits.

It is an obvious case of third party ownership of Haalands rights, only dressed-up as agent fee and dad fee ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21457 on: Yesterday at 04:19:39 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm
And this is why there needs to be out in place a regulatory system to manages transfers. When you are basically paying the agents 70m this is corrupt at its absolute highest. If this is what it takes to get a top player Im happy our club runs itself the way it does.

FIFA are looking at capping agents fees weather or not it comes to fruition is another matter.

https://www.google.nl/amp/s/uk.sports.yahoo.com/amphtml/news/fifa-cap-excessive-abusive-agent-205803130.html
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21458 on: Yesterday at 04:37:35 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 02:24:13 pm
I don't get it. How would Bury FC benefit from City or BVB pocketing an extra 70m?
Burys an example rather than them specifically losing the money - when an agent makes 70m cash off of a deal, its not staying in the football financial ecosphere and benefiting other clubs by being dispersed on signings in the typical trickle down effect - eg BVB use that extra fee to sign a player from Ajax, who buy their replacement from Lens, who spend that money on players from Auxerre and Reims, who then purchase from Red Star and Le Havre, so on and so forth.

That missing money removes the chances for other players to become upwardly mobile and smaller clubs to be able to receive windfalls that allow the money to spread across the game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21459 on: Yesterday at 04:47:08 pm
I honestly thought Haaland was a lock for ManU but then they got Ronaldo and have no manager so here we are. You don't have to look long on the interwebs for articles questioning how this would work as Haaland seemingly has none of the traits Pep looks for in an attacker aside from kicking the ball really hard into the net. I somewhat think therefore this is with an eye on the post-Pep team where they co-exist for one season and then Haaland would be the new face of the club. At least that's my hopeful outlook as having Pep move on will make our lives much easier regardless of who they sign.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21460 on: Yesterday at 04:52:00 pm
Haalands missed 40 games injured in the past two years, including three separate issues that have kept him out over a month at a time, as well as 3 knee injuries and the same recurring muscular issue 4 times. I think hes brilliant but there doesnt seem to be a whole lot of discussion about the durability element.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21461 on: Yesterday at 04:55:05 pm
I know he's a good player but I just can't be arsed with seeing his face in the PL. So annoying and smug looking, will fit in at either Manc club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21462 on: Yesterday at 04:56:02 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:47:08 pm
I honestly thought Haaland was a lock for ManU but then they got Ronaldo and have no manager so here we are. You don't have to look long on the interwebs for articles questioning how this would work as Haaland seemingly has none of the traits Pep looks for in an attacker aside from kicking the ball really hard into the net. I somewhat think therefore this is with an eye on the post-Pep team where they co-exist for one season and then Haaland would be the new face of the club. At least that's my hopeful outlook as having Pep move on will make our lives much easier regardless of who they sign.

Yeah, that's my take on it. If he sticks to his word and contract, next  year is Peps last at City. They have to have some sort of plan in place to succeed him and knowing whoever comes in is likely to be different in playing style, they'll need to adjust their playing staff. Also, since we're winning the lot this year, he needs a big signing for his last try at the Champions League with them. They keep saying he just needs a No 9 to do it, might as well get the best they can afford/get
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21463 on: Yesterday at 04:59:11 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:52:00 pm
Haalands missed 40 games injured in the past two years, including three separate issues that have kept him out over a month at a time, as well as 3 knee injuries and the same recurring muscular issue 4 times. I think hes brilliant but there doesnt seem to be a whole lot of discussion about the durability element.
Long may that continue if he goes to Sportswash FC.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21464 on: Yesterday at 06:33:17 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 12:35:20 pm
Borussia Dortmund expect striker Erling Haaland to sign a £500k-a-week deal with Manchester City.

How can city afford these wages legitimately when we cant?
Guardiola will probably say they can't afford to sign a striker again before they announce it, just like they did with the Kane.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21465 on: Yesterday at 06:36:37 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 12:35:20 pm
Borussia Dortmund expect striker Erling Haaland to sign a £500k-a-week deal with Manchester City.

How can city afford these wages legitimately when we cant?
The truth is, they can't.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21466 on: Yesterday at 06:47:28 pm
Will city be selling some unknown youth player for £50m so they can afford Haaland?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21467 on: Yesterday at 06:53:10 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:47:28 pm
Will city be selling some unknown youth player for £50m so they can afford Haaland?
3 full backs and a DM will rock up at Gijon and New York having been sold for £70m combined.

Or theyll invent a Cryptocurrency that sells brilliantly. Or theyll get a sponsorship deal from an Abu-Dhabi based company where the sponsorship amount is a questionably large chunk of their entire turnover for a year.

Probably all too far fetched.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21468 on: Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:53:10 pm
3 full backs and a DM will rock up at Gijon and New York having been sold for £70m combined.

Or theyll invent a Cryptocurrency that sells brilliantly. Or theyll get a sponsorship deal from an Abu-Dhabi based company where the sponsorship amount is a questionably large chunk of their entire turnover for a year.

Probably all too far fetched.
Yeah, as if any club would ever be allowed to get away with stuff like that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21469 on: Yesterday at 07:11:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm
According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.

That figure blows my mind
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21470 on: Yesterday at 07:16:56 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:55:05 pm
I know he's a good player but I just can't be arsed with seeing his face in the PL. So annoying and smug looking, will fit in at either Manc club.
That's how I feel about him too, plus he comes with that leech Raiola. I'm certain he'll end up at City, no one else other than oil clubs can spend that kind of stupid money on Haaland and blood suckers he affiliates with. I can't wait to see what kind of upheaval his signing will cause with the other City players.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21471 on: Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:37:35 pm
Burys an example rather than them specifically losing the money - when an agent makes 70m cash off of a deal, its not staying in the football financial ecosphere and benefiting other clubs by being dispersed on signings in the typical trickle down effect - eg BVB use that extra fee to sign a player from Ajax, who buy their replacement from Lens, who spend that money on players from Auxerre and Reims, who then purchase from Red Star and Le Havre, so on and so forth.

That missing money removes the chances for other players to become upwardly mobile and smaller clubs to be able to receive windfalls that allow the money to spread across the game.

Okay that's a fair assessment
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21472 on: Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm
Imagine selling your own child for 30m euros. Takes a special kind of person to pocket that and not hate themselves for it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21473 on: Yesterday at 10:41:33 pm
They're still going under the radar in all the talk about ownership in the media. Even Three Strikes on TAW (not meant as criticism, cos I really like the show) never mentioned them once in the discussion on owners.

I get why Russia and Saudi Arabia are foremost in people's minds at the moment, but I don't want to see Abu Dhabi getting away with it. Unfortunately they seem to be. Perhaps Abu Dhabi aren't invading anyone right now, but that shouldn't detract from how wrong they are. And just from the sporting side, they're the club/owners who have distorted the game most.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21474 on: Yesterday at 11:01:37 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:41:33 pm
Perhaps Abu Dhabi aren't invading anyone right now, but

The UAE are up to their necks in the Yemen war just as much as the Saudis. There is no reason for them to get an easier ride than Chelsea or Newcastle's owners.
Re: Man City - the
« Reply #21475 on: Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm
According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.

40m wages over 5 years? 153k p.w.

Bollox! It'll be far more than that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21476 on: Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
40m wages over 5 years? 153k p.w.

Bollox! It'll be far more than that.
Means 40m per year for 5 years
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21477 on: Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm
Means 40m per year for 5 years

So 200m over 5 years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21478 on: Yesterday at 11:41:04 pm »
Quote from: MindGuerrillas on Yesterday at 11:01:37 pm
The UAE are up to their necks in the Yemen war just as much as the Saudis. There is no reason for them to get an easier ride than Chelsea or Newcastle's owners.

They'll have their lawyers all over it, injunctions etc. Like the oligarchs have been doing to keep out of the press but probably even more so based on how they reacted to the UEFA ban and the Der Speigel leaks. They probably threaten journos with removing access too if they bring certain topics up at press conferences, like Mr Ferguson used to.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21479 on: Today at 12:09:31 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:52:00 pm
Haalands missed 40 games injured in the past two years, including three separate issues that have kept him out over a month at a time, as well as 3 knee injuries and the same recurring muscular issue 4 times. I think hes brilliant but there doesnt seem to be a whole lot of discussion about the durability element.
Dont Worry Pep has a Doctor for that  :no :no :no :no :no
