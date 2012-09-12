I honestly thought Haaland was a lock for ManU but then they got Ronaldo and have no manager so here we are. You don't have to look long on the interwebs for articles questioning how this would work as Haaland seemingly has none of the traits Pep looks for in an attacker aside from kicking the ball really hard into the net. I somewhat think therefore this is with an eye on the post-Pep team where they co-exist for one season and then Haaland would be the new face of the club. At least that's my hopeful outlook as having Pep move on will make our lives much easier regardless of who they sign.