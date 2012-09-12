And this is why there needs to be out in place a regulatory system to manages transfers. When you are basically paying the agents 70m this is corrupt at its absolute highest. If this is what it takes to get a top player Im happy our club runs itself the way it does.



What I don't get, is what's in it for the player? If Man City are willing to spend 355m Euros to get the services of Haaland, why would young Erling want 40m of that going to a parasite. Why not ditch the agent and get more for yourself.If Raoila is able to generate more than 40m worth of income for Haaland, then he's earnt his crust. How that is possible for a player with a release clause (especially when you consider tax implications on those figures) is just unfathomable. But that's Haaland's issue, not the clubs.Essentially it's the players losing that money, not the clubs.