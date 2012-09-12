« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21440 on: Today at 12:37:07 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:35:20 pm
Borussia Dortmund expect striker Erling Haaland to sign a £500k-a-week deal with Manchester City.

How can city afford these wages legitimately when we cant?

Who says that we can't afford it?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21441 on: Today at 12:47:22 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:35:20 pm
Borussia Dortmund expect striker Erling Haaland to sign a £500k-a-week deal with Manchester City.

How can city afford these wages legitimately when we cant?

According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21442 on: Today at 12:52:20 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:35:20 pm
Borussia Dortmund expect striker Erling Haaland to sign a £500k-a-week deal with Manchester City.

How can city afford these wages legitimately when we cant?

Did you see how much revenue they generate? Just a very shrewdly run club with a bigger global fanbase than us or United, so it's to be expected! Credit to them!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21443 on: Today at 12:54:51 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:47:22 pm
According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.

How can that work legally? Hows his dad entitled to 30m? Who is he, The Rock of Gibraltar?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21444 on: Today at 12:58:17 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Did you see how much revenue they generate? Just a very shrewdly run club with a bigger global fanbase than us or United, so it's to be expected! Credit to them!
Exactly, Nothing dodgy going on with their finances whatsoever.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21445 on: Today at 01:14:28 pm
500k a week! It's fine though, as their wage bill will still be reported as less than ours, and they'll sell a few more academy players to balance the books.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21446 on: Today at 01:20:55 pm
Half a million a week plus whatever they'll pay him under the table in covert offshore accounts and in totally unrelated Abu Dhabi based sponsorships and "ambassadorships". But sure, their wage bill is lower than ours.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21447 on: Today at 01:33:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:54:51 pm
How can that work legally? Hows his dad entitled to 30m? Who is he, The Rock of Gibraltar?

They are not legally entitled, thats what their ask is. Pay us this amount else we pimp him to Madrid or PSG.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21448 on: Today at 01:37:23 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:47:22 pm
According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.

So, that is £63.3 million + £8.4 million for Borussia Dortmund and Raiola, and £876,000 per week for Haaland, his dad and Raiola, for 5 years ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21449 on: Today at 01:51:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:47:22 pm
According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.

And this is why there needs to be out in place a regulatory system to manages transfers. When you are basically paying the agents 70m this is corrupt at its absolute highest. If this is what it takes to get a top player Im happy our club runs itself the way it does.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21450 on: Today at 01:57:20 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 01:51:11 pm
And this is why there needs to be out in place a regulatory system to manages transfers. When you are basically paying the agents 70m this is corrupt at its absolute highest. If this is what it takes to get a top player Im happy our club runs itself the way it does.

And that's 70 million which is permanently leaving football. Next time a Bury FC goes bust, this is a major reason why.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21451 on: Today at 02:00:57 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 02:07:57 am
I see their opponents for the next round of the Champions League qualified tonight, Benfica.

Nothing so nailed on. Anywhere I can bet on this and essentially buy money?
Don't be ridiculous.

Villarreal also qualified.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21452 on: Today at 02:05:21 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:57:20 pm
And that's 70 million which is permanently leaving football. Next time a Bury FC goes bust, this is a major reason why.

Those 70 million don't come from football in the first place, so how can it leave?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21453 on: Today at 02:19:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:47:22 pm
According to Bild today:

A deal for Erling Haaland would cost any club around 355m in total, @BILD_bvb claim.

The release clause is 75m plus 10m in add-ons (10m of which are due to Mino Raiola), 40m wages over five years, 40m commission for Raiola and 30m commission for his father Alf.

Is his Dad short of cash or something?  If he needs a few quid why can't his son sub him instead of demanding a football club pays him for an eye watering amount for seemingly no actual service given?

What a bunch of bandits.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21454 on: Today at 02:23:07 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 01:51:11 pm
And this is why there needs to be out in place a regulatory system to manages transfers. When you are basically paying the agents 70m this is corrupt at its absolute highest. If this is what it takes to get a top player Im happy our club runs itself the way it does.

What I don't get, is what's in it for the player? If Man City are willing to spend 355m Euros to get the services of Haaland, why would young Erling want 40m of that going to a parasite. Why not ditch the agent and get more for yourself.

If Raoila is able to generate more than 40m worth of income for Haaland, then he's earnt his crust. How that is possible for a player with a release clause (especially when you consider tax implications on those figures) is just unfathomable. But that's Haaland's issue, not the clubs.

Essentially it's the players losing that money, not the clubs.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21455 on: Today at 02:24:13 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:57:20 pm
And that's 70 million which is permanently leaving football. Next time a Bury FC goes bust, this is a major reason why.

I don't get it. How would Bury FC benefit from City or BVB pocketing an extra 70m?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21456 on: Today at 02:31:08 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:19:04 pm
Is his Dad short of cash or something?  If he needs a few quid why can't his son sub him instead of demanding a football club pays him for an eye watering amount for seemingly no actual service given?

What a bunch of bandits.

It is an obvious case of third party ownership of Haalands rights, only dressed-up as agent fee and dad fee ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21457 on: Today at 04:19:39 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 01:51:11 pm
And this is why there needs to be out in place a regulatory system to manages transfers. When you are basically paying the agents 70m this is corrupt at its absolute highest. If this is what it takes to get a top player Im happy our club runs itself the way it does.

FIFA are looking at calling agents fees weather or not it comes to fruition is another matter.

https://www.google.nl/amp/s/uk.sports.yahoo.com/amphtml/news/fifa-cap-excessive-abusive-agent-205803130.html
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21458 on: Today at 04:37:35 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:24:13 pm
I don't get it. How would Bury FC benefit from City or BVB pocketing an extra 70m?
Burys an example rather than them specifically losing the money - when an agent makes 70m cash off of a deal, its not staying in the football financial ecosphere and benefiting other clubs by being dispersed on signings in the typical trickle down effect - eg BVB use that extra fee to sign a player from Ajax, who buy their replacement from Lens, who spend that money on players from Auxerre and Reims, who then purchase from Red Star and Le Havre, so on and so forth.

That missing money removes the chances for other players to become upwardly mobile and smaller clubs to be able to receive windfalls that allow the money to spread across the game.
