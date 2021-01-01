« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1353496 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21400 on: Yesterday at 12:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:01:37 am
Pretty sure Mkhitaryan won goal of the season when he was offside. The goal stood but it shouldn't have. Always annoys me when I think about it.
joint goal of the month that, looked it up but yeah he was way off. Shouldnt have stood but did
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 11:11:41 am
KDB is the player i feel they need to win this title. If they lost him to an injury they'd be in a bit of bother. He seemed to be the only one dragging them to the end last night.
Mahrez is having a fine season too but yeah De Bruyne is the star of that team
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21401 on: Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 12:06:06 pm
He's a proper fucking little weirdo isn't he? 😂

Can't fucking stand the disrespectful prick.
Easily the player I can't stand the most these last couple of years. Absolute little shithouse. Rolls around Bruno style whenever someone comes close to him but he's the master of the niggly foul. He clearly hates us as well from that guard of honour and I remember him going off on twitter about Liverpool fans once as well. Proper wanker.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21402 on: Yesterday at 01:35:12 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:02:04 am
She has a huge following on Youtube, she interviews famous people in a mundane style in fried chicken places.

https://www.youtube.com/c/AmeliaDimoldenberg/videos
shows how downright fucking moronic most of the YouTube watching world is - dear God - is that what constitutes entertainment in this era?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21403 on: Yesterday at 01:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 01:35:12 pm
shows how downright fucking moronic most of the YouTube watching world is - dear God - is that what constitutes entertainment in this era?

Its a lot more meritocratic than old school media, which involves a lot of nepotism and cronyism.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21404 on: Yesterday at 02:10:10 pm »
Crazy how they can spend all of that money on Grealish and he does fuck all, yet you rarely hear about it.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21405 on: Yesterday at 05:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:10:10 pm
Crazy how they can spend all of that money on Grealish and he does fuck all, yet you rarely hear about it.

That's the joy of being able to pay off journos or pundits, employ their kids or threaten them with lawyers.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21406 on: Yesterday at 06:09:25 pm »
3 man city fixtures in April not selected for TV. In the title race and it just shows how unattractive they are to broarcasters. No one cares about you !
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21407 on: Yesterday at 06:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:10:10 pm
Crazy how they can spend all of that money on Grealish and he does fuck all, yet you rarely hear about it.

Its rarely spoken about because no one is really bothered, If another club stumped up 100 million for a player who has little impact, a club with some fans, then yeah people would talk about it. City could have spent 200 million on him and you would still get tumble weeds.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21408 on: Yesterday at 06:59:17 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:09:25 pm
3 man city fixtures in April not selected for TV. In the title race and it just shows how unattractive they are to broarcasters. No one cares about you !

Misread that as Borecasters, which actually seems quite appropriate for City.
 :-\
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21409 on: Yesterday at 07:04:36 pm »
Yeah, they used to borecast almost all the city games but most of the audience seems to have nodded off and never really woken up, so they just skip it now on advice from Public Health.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21410 on: Yesterday at 07:07:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:09:25 pm
In the title race and it just shows how unattractive they are to broarcasters. !

Partick Thistle matches are called by briarcasters...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21411 on: Today at 02:07:57 am »
I see their opponents for the next round of the Champions League qualified tonight, Benfica.

Nothing so nailed on. Anywhere I can bet on this and essentially buy money?
