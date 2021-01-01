Jack £100M Grealish picking an argument in injury time instead of getting on with the game shows how much their heads have gone.
the important thing is United are awarded their deserved and rightful 2012 and 2021 titles because nobody associated with City in those wins would've been there without brown enveloeps
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Klopp has blamed the pitch before has he not?Anyway what I dont get was the lack of subsBernardo Silva and Mahrez faded out of the game with about 15-20 to goGrealish with about 5-10 to goGundogan, Sterling and Jesus were on the benchThere was 4 really sloppy passes at end which pointed to frustration and tiredness.
What's all this "Pep doesn't have a striker" bollocks? What is Gabriel Jesús then?
The only right thing to do would be to null and void those seasons and record no winner, just like you lot and your cheerleaders at SKY were clamouring for not that long ago. After all every other team was also impacted by City's cheating.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
He'd rather try and be clever so he can say 'look what I did without a striker!'. Plus not too many months ago the pundits were bigging him up for making Jesus the greatest winger in world football (same sort of time as they were saying this is the best team in PL history)
They seemed to completely lose it after Rodri tried to fight a player that was on the floor. After that De Bruyne was the only one that showed any kind of threat.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Rodri is just Fernandinho light - Immune to cards.
