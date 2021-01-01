« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 530 531 532 533 534 [535]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1349159 times)

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21360 on: Today at 08:41:51 am »
Jack £100M Grealish picking an argument in injury time instead of getting on with the game shows how much their heads have gone.
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Kop 306
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21361 on: Today at 08:43:32 am »
Sean Dyche, tell the lads at Turf Moor to let that grass grow!
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,934
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21362 on: Today at 08:43:56 am »
Such a strange signing, they clearly needed a forward and made a creative player their main focus, like they don't have that in abundance.

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21363 on: Today at 08:44:05 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:41:51 am
Jack £100M Grealish picking an argument in injury time instead of getting on with the game shows how much their heads have gone.
Yikes!
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,019
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21364 on: Today at 08:55:01 am »
Still got a tough game at Emirates on Wed. 25%ish of season to go. Anything can and will happen. Its all too premature. We've had those sorts of games too. Palace can be a pain.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,713
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21365 on: Today at 08:56:39 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:38:12 pm
the important thing is United are awarded their deserved and rightful 2012 and 2021 titles because nobody associated with City in those wins would've been there without brown enveloeps

The only right thing to do would be to null and void those seasons and record no winner, just like you lot and your cheerleaders at SKY were clamouring for not that long ago. After all every other team was also impacted by City's cheating.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,161
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21366 on: Today at 08:59:05 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:41:51 am
Jack £100M Grealish picking an argument in injury time instead of getting on with the game shows how much their heads have gone.

They seemed to completely lose it after Rodri tried to fight a player that was on the floor. After that De Bruyne was the only one that showed any kind of threat.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21367 on: Today at 09:01:27 am »
What's all this "Pep doesn't have a striker" bollocks? What is Gabriel Jesús then?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21368 on: Today at 09:01:39 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:35:37 am
Klopp has blamed the pitch before has he not?

Anyway what I dont get was the lack of subs

Bernardo Silva and Mahrez faded out of the game with about 15-20 to go

Grealish with about 5-10 to go

Gundogan, Sterling and Jesus were on the bench

There was 4 really sloppy passes at end which pointed to frustration and tiredness.
He probably has at some point on the pitch but was that was part of it overall more then that why we lost etc. I'm sure at this point Klopp is planning for the pitch issue that happens at away games(Unless PL/Cl has regulations with it)
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,713
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21369 on: Today at 09:02:36 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:02:04 am
She has a huge following on Youtube, she interviews famous people in a mundane style in fried chicken places.

https://www.youtube.com/c/AmeliaDimoldenberg/videos

I took a quick look at that and decided it is one I will definitely swerve.
No wonder the world is in the state it is.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,557
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21370 on: Today at 09:05:47 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:01:27 am
What's all this "Pep doesn't have a striker" bollocks? What is Gabriel Jesús then?

Someone who is never given the minutes....?  ;)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,578
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21371 on: Today at 09:08:29 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 08:56:39 am
The only right thing to do would be to null and void those seasons and record no winner, just like you lot and your cheerleaders at SKY were clamouring for not that long ago. After all every other team was also impacted by City's cheating.

If they gave them to Utd, they'd have to give 2014 and 2019 and 2022 to us anyway
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,603
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21372 on: Today at 09:14:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:01:27 am
What's all this "Pep doesn't have a striker" bollocks? What is Gabriel Jesús then?

He'd rather try and be clever so he can say 'look what I did without a striker!'. Plus not too many months ago the pundits were bigging him up for making Jesus the greatest winger in world football (same sort of time as they were saying this is the best team in PL history)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21373 on: Today at 09:16:39 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:14:52 am
He'd rather try and be clever so he can say 'look what I did without a striker!'. Plus not too many months ago the pundits were bigging him up for making Jesus the greatest winger in world football (same sort of time as they were saying this is the best team in PL history)
What a genius! :D
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,367
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21374 on: Today at 09:29:09 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:59:05 am
They seemed to completely lose it after Rodri tried to fight a player that was on the floor. After that De Bruyne was the only one that showed any kind of threat.
De Bruyne was great to watch at times, although Sky calling it "the pass of the season" when it was offside was bit weird.

You wouldnt give goal of the season to something disallowed.

I cant believe Rodri didnt even get a card for that.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,471
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21375 on: Today at 09:38:51 am »
Rodri is just Fernandinho light - Immune to cards.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,767
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21376 on: Today at 09:41:20 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:38:51 am
Rodri is just Fernandinho light - Immune to cards.

It was unbelievable last night.

Especially when he had a go at that lad who was injured. Think he committed 5 fouls too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 530 531 532 533 534 [535]   Go Up
« previous next »
 