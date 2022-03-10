He's always the same when they don't win, prickly with the interviewer and making out it was a perfect performance. Let's hope it gets a few more airings before the season is out.
it's his comfort zone
not only is he protecting the players as he sees it, more importantly it's an interview by numbers that he can do on auto pilot cos, like you said, he always does this when they dont win
it's protecting himself from saying shit off the cuff cos then you might say something that encourages the opposition, or becomes some sort of negative narrative etc, he doesn't trust himself with that shit so goes on auto
for reference how not to do it, go see silva's post match interview