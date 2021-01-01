I believe it goes by tickets sold rather than bodies through the turnstiles. Therefore it's fairly easy for 'someone' to buy any spare tickets for the match and hey presto you've got a sellout with thousands of empty seats
I believe it goes by tickets sold rather than bodies through the turnstiles. Therefore it's fairly easy for 'someone' to buy any spare tickets for the match and hey presto you've got a sellout with thousands of empty seats
Just like Chelsea, they are a vanity project with no long term future. Once Abu Dhabi stop pumping in money, they will sink into mid-table, if not lower. In the meantime, we are growing as a club every year, both on and off the pitch ...
True, but Abu Dhabi will not stop sportswash activities on their own. What we need is revised rules of ownership that not only includes a test for shady money, but common human values as well. And the longer we make them shit bricks because their shady money may not be enough to buy them the League or the PL, the better. Keep breathing in their necks Reds! They will collapse.
I like your post but I question this bit. Sorry for being the silly conspiracy theorist on here, but more and more I feel like a major part of the role of referees who do their games is to help them win at all costs (eg. dodgy soft penalties awards to them willy-nilly while ignoring blatant fouls against the opposition). When it comes to Man City VAR seems like a match-fixing device.Before I get banned, I am not saying this is the truth... just that this it how it "seems" and "feels" when watching them and hoping they drop points. It's like a lose-lose scenario having to sit through their boring football knowing the outcome is inevitable, all while maintaining the hope that opposition might put up a decent fight against them and steal a point, or that the refs will officiate the match fairly. It does my fucking head in.
When will they get the credit they deserve?Match of the day slating us for winning six out of our last six league games because city have managed four wins a draw and a loss. Which is less.
Did I just hear right on the news? UAE have been put on the grey list of sanctions? I may of heard wrong.
Yep. Not sure it will have a huge impact though
https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/u-a-e-placed-on-global-watch-list-for-money-laundering-terrorism-financing-11646425480
Haha for real? What did they say?
Essentially we need to be careful not putting our chances away and giving up chances as city look so good or some bollocks
Wow, placed on the FATF grey list is a major embarrassment for UAE. Dont think it will effect City and expect UAE to clean up its act quickly.
I like your post but I question this bit. Sorry for being the silly conspiracy theorist on here, but more and more I feel like a major part of the role of referees who do their games is to help them win at all costs (eg. dodgy soft penalties awards to them willy-nilly while ignoring blatant fouls against the opposition). When it comes to Man City VAR seems like a match-fixing device.Before I get banned, I am not saying this is the truth... just that this it how it "seems" and "feels" when watching them and hoping they drop points. It's like a lose-lose scenario having to sit through their boring football knowing the outcome is inevitable, all while maintaining the hope that opposition might put up a decent fight against them and steal a point, or that the refs will officiate the match fairly. It does my fucking head in.
Michael Oliver today. Surely didn't stay in Pep's apartment last night ?
Be nice if Swiss Ramble, added another colour bar on there showing how much owner linked companies are on the commercial revenues of clubs.
He already has for city. It's yellow
Poor Abu Dhabi might have to give some minutes to their £40m backup cb.
Yet Raggy reckons they get their recruitment spot on...
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Bloody hell, trying to beat them to one domestic league is hard enough, now we've got to do two?
Empty seats scattered around for a Manchester derby!!! 54000 average though!!
Noticed that too. Not just a few either was it. Doubtless still "sold out" though. Shithouse club from top to bottom.
That has been explained a few pages back - traffic.
I don't buy it. The United fans got there ok and almost all of them had to travel from the South Coast.
Which is why they were given a "green lane", which slowed the hosts back...
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.22]