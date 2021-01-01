« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 525 526 527 528 529 [530]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1328711 times)

Offline kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21160 on: Yesterday at 07:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 04:58:27 pm
I believe it goes by tickets sold rather than bodies through the turnstiles.  Therefore it's fairly easy for 'someone' to buy any spare tickets for the match and hey presto you've got a sellout with thousands of empty seats

Just like Walts car wash in Breaking bad.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,885
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21161 on: Yesterday at 08:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 04:58:27 pm
I believe it goes by tickets sold rather than bodies through the turnstiles. Therefore it's fairly easy for 'someone' to buy any spare tickets for the match and hey presto you've got a sellout with thousands of empty seats
Just like at Arsenal (who can actually fill their stadium regularly). Tickets sold, rather than the actual amount of people who turn up.

No doubt Sheikhy 'buys' the unsold ones, so a full-house is registered in ticket sales.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21162 on: Yesterday at 08:13:09 pm »
They never fill their ground, ever. Unless us or Utd are playing them, thats all you need to know.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,606
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21163 on: Yesterday at 10:29:57 pm »
Just like Chelsea, they are a vanity project with no long term future. Once Abu Dhabi stop pumping in money, they will sink into mid-table, if not lower. In the meantime, we are growing as a club every year, both on and off the pitch ...
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,566
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21164 on: Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:29:57 pm
Just like Chelsea, they are a vanity project with no long term future. Once Abu Dhabi stop pumping in money, they will sink into mid-table, if not lower. In the meantime, we are growing as a club every year, both on and off the pitch ...
True, but Abu Dhabi will not stop sportswash activities on their own. What we need is revised rules of ownership that not only includes a test for shady money, but common human values as well.

And the longer we make them shit bricks because their shady money may not be enough to buy them the League or the PL, the better. Keep breathing in their necks Reds! They will collapse.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,845
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21165 on: Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm
True, but Abu Dhabi will not stop sportswash activities on their own. What we need is revised rules of ownership that not only includes a test for shady money, but common human values as well.

And the longer we make them shit bricks because their shady money may not be enough to buy them the League or the PL, the better. Keep breathing in their necks Reds! They will collapse.
I like your post but I question this bit. Sorry for being the silly conspiracy theorist on here, but more and more I feel like a major part of the role of referees who do their games is to help them win at all costs (eg. dodgy soft penalties awards to them willy-nilly while ignoring blatant fouls against the opposition). When it comes to Man City VAR seems like a match-fixing device.

Before I get banned, I am not saying this is the truth... just that this it how it "seems" and "feels" when watching them and hoping they drop points.  It's like a lose-lose scenario having to sit through their boring football knowing the outcome is inevitable, all while maintaining the hope that opposition might put up a decent fight against them and steal a point, or that the refs will officiate the match fairly. It does my fucking head in.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,566
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21166 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm
I like your post but I question this bit. Sorry for being the silly conspiracy theorist on here, but more and more I feel like a major part of the role of referees who do their games is to help them win at all costs (eg. dodgy soft penalties awards to them willy-nilly while ignoring blatant fouls against the opposition). When it comes to Man City VAR seems like a match-fixing device.

Before I get banned, I am not saying this is the truth... just that this it how it "seems" and "feels" when watching them and hoping they drop points.  It's like a lose-lose scenario having to sit through their boring football knowing the outcome is inevitable, all while maintaining the hope that opposition might put up a decent fight against them and steal a point, or that the refs will officiate the match fairly. It does my fucking head in.
What I meant is that if we win it, their shady money weren't enough.

But you have a point with respect to refereeing. I'm not a believer of conspiracy theories, a lot can be attributed on sheer incompetence, but I'm a strong believer in statistics. Many examples have been given to show bias in decisions against us.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,151
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21167 on: Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm »
When will they get the credit they deserve?

Match of the day slating us for winning six out of our last six league games because city have managed four wins a draw and a loss. Which is less.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21168 on: Yesterday at 11:59:26 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm
When will they get the credit they deserve?

Match of the day slating us for winning six out of our last six league games because city have managed four wins a draw and a loss. Which is less.

Haha for real? What did they say?
Logged
Believer

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,271
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21169 on: Today at 12:22:46 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm
I like your post but I question this bit. Sorry for being the silly conspiracy theorist on here, but more and more I feel like a major part of the role of referees who do their games is to help them win at all costs (eg. dodgy soft penalties awards to them willy-nilly while ignoring blatant fouls against the opposition). When it comes to Man City VAR seems like a match-fixing device.

Before I get banned, I am not saying this is the truth... just that this it how it "seems" and "feels" when watching them and hoping they drop points.  It's like a lose-lose scenario having to sit through their boring football knowing the outcome is inevitable, all while maintaining the hope that opposition might put up a decent fight against them and steal a point, or that the refs will officiate the match fairly. It does my fucking head in.

You are far from alone on here Morgana. If you scroll down recent pages 526 to 528 you will see a tirade of like minded takes on the blatant fraudulent cheating in favour of man City that has been so evident lately. It may help a tad to know you aren't alone even if we do seem to be crying for the moon a bit at the moment.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21170 on: Today at 04:18:19 am »
Did I just hear right on the news?    UAE have been put on the grey list of sanctions?   I may of heard wrong.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,840
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21171 on: Today at 04:24:13 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:18:19 am
Did I just hear right on the news?    UAE have been put on the grey list of sanctions?   I may of heard wrong.

Yep.  Not sure it will have a huge impact though

https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/u-a-e-placed-on-global-watch-list-for-money-laundering-terrorism-financing-11646425480
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,388
  • hippie at heart
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21172 on: Today at 05:59:39 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 04:24:13 am
Yep.  Not sure it will have a huge impact though

https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/u-a-e-placed-on-global-watch-list-for-money-laundering-terrorism-financing-11646425480

Wow, placed on the FATF grey list is a major embarrassment for UAE. Dont think it will effect City and expect UAE to clean up its act quickly.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,151
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21173 on: Today at 07:06:57 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:59:26 pm
Haha for real? What did they say?

Essentially we need to be careful not putting our chances away and giving up chances as city look so good or some bollocks
Logged

Online SK8 Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21174 on: Today at 07:15:27 am »
Michael Oliver today. Surely didn't stay in Pep's apartment last night ?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21175 on: Today at 08:25:51 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:06:57 am
Essentially we need to be careful not putting our chances away and giving up chances as city look so good or some bollocks
Maybe they would prefer it if we were only winning games because of inexplicable penalty decisions?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21176 on: Today at 09:03:55 am »
Quote from: masher on Today at 05:59:39 am
Wow, placed on the FATF grey list is a major embarrassment for UAE. Dont think it will effect City and expect UAE to clean up its act quickly.
Im sure the city fans will be horrified by this and will want their owners out. They go on about standard chartered enough so they will not tolerate this from their rulers
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,072
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21177 on: Today at 09:07:37 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm
I like your post but I question this bit. Sorry for being the silly conspiracy theorist on here, but more and more I feel like a major part of the role of referees who do their games is to help them win at all costs (eg. dodgy soft penalties awards to them willy-nilly while ignoring blatant fouls against the opposition). When it comes to Man City VAR seems like a match-fixing device.

Before I get banned, I am not saying this is the truth... just that this it how it "seems" and "feels" when watching them and hoping they drop points.  It's like a lose-lose scenario having to sit through their boring football knowing the outcome is inevitable, all while maintaining the hope that opposition might put up a decent fight against them and steal a point, or that the refs will officiate the match fairly. It does my fucking head in.

Personally, I just blame all the Manc refs. Whether they favour City or United (fuck all this Altrincham shit) they won't want Liverpool to win the league.

Refs on the pitch have a split second to make a decision. It goes to VAR and the person operating it has 2-3 minutes to try and get to/justify the decision he wants. If it's an offside it's more binary (although can't always be trusted) but penalty calls always subjective because even if it's a stonewaller they can make a bullshit claim not to give it, or vice versa.

Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 07:15:27 am
Michael Oliver today. Surely didn't stay in Pep's apartment last night ?

Even if he's honest you've still got someone else operating VAR.  That's the other thing with it. Rather than VAR being a fail safe for a shit ref, it's just another way to get screwed.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:00 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,151
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21178 on: Today at 10:52:37 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March  4, 2022, 02:11:17 pm
Be nice if Swiss Ramble, added another colour bar on there showing how much owner linked companies are on the commercial revenues of clubs. ;D

He already has for city. It's yellow
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21179 on: Today at 11:22:44 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:52:37 am
He already has for city. It's yellow
;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,970
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21180 on: Today at 11:36:32 am »
Let's see how they cope without Dias for the next 4-6 weeks. Big loss for them. Better than Virgil isn't he? They've got to pick two from Stones, Laporte and Ake for the next 8-10 games...
« Last Edit: Today at 11:42:52 am by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21181 on: Today at 11:43:40 am »
Poor Abu Dhabi might have to give some minutes to their £40m backup cb.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,970
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21182 on: Today at 11:49:43 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:43:40 am
Poor Abu Dhabi might have to give some minutes to their £40m backup cb.

Yet Raggy reckons they get their recruitment spot on...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21183 on: Today at 12:07:23 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:49:43 am
Yet Raggy reckons they get their recruitment spot on...

  :D Better than spendind £80m on an Easter Island statue for sure,or just lighting some dough on fire.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,855
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21184 on: Today at 12:21:17 pm »
I wonder if 80m would actually be able to buy you an Easter Island statue
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,924
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21185 on: Today at 12:22:09 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm
True, but Abu Dhabi will not stop sportswash activities on their own. What we need is revised rules of ownership that not only includes a test for shady money, but common human values as well.

And the longer we make them shit bricks because their shady money may not be enough to buy them the League or the PL, the better. Keep breathing in their necks Reds! They will collapse.

Bloody hell, trying to beat them to one domestic league is hard enough, now we've got to do two? ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,566
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21186 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:22:09 pm
Bloody hell, trying to beat them to one domestic league is hard enough, now we've got to do two? ;D
;D

I meant CL, obviously.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21187 on: Today at 04:32:26 pm »
Empty seats scattered around for a Manchester derby!!! :D

54000 average though!!
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,330
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21188 on: Today at 04:33:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:32:26 pm
Empty seats scattered around for a Manchester derby!!! :D

54000 average though!!

Can we please stop this, we all know how bad traffic is.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21189 on: Today at 04:33:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:32:26 pm
Empty seats scattered around for a Manchester derby!!! :D

54000 average though!!
Traffic obviously.  ;)
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21190 on: Today at 06:45:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:32:26 pm
Empty seats scattered around for a Manchester derby!!! :D

54000 average though!!

Noticed that too.  Not just a few either was it.  Doubtless still "sold out" though.  Shithouse club from top to bottom.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,566
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21191 on: Today at 06:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:45:34 pm
Noticed that too.  Not just a few either was it.  Doubtless still "sold out" though.  Shithouse club from top to bottom.
That has been explained a few pages back - traffic.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21192 on: Today at 06:57:50 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:53:41 pm
That has been explained a few pages back - traffic.

I don't buy it.  The United fans got there ok and almost all of them had to travel from the South Coast.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21193 on: Today at 06:59:13 pm »
Don't worry. It was just Man Utd.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,566
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21194 on: Today at 06:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:57:50 pm
I don't buy it.  The United fans got there ok and almost all of them had to travel from the South Coast.
Which is why they were given a "green lane", which slowed the hosts back... ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21195 on: Today at 07:01:50 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:59:38 pm
Which is why they were given a "green lane", which slowed the hosts back... ;D


 ;D

Ah, makes sense now.  I was starting to suspect that the Club was run by underhanded, despotic c*nts, so that's quite the relief.  Thanks for the explanation. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 525 526 527 528 529 [530]   Go Up
« previous next »
 