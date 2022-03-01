« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1323338 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21080 on: March 1, 2022, 08:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March  1, 2022, 08:01:54 pm
The squad selected for Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FCs match against Peterborough tonight cost around £740m.
Room for a few more £50m full backs then?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21081 on: March 1, 2022, 10:35:14 pm »
I went to the Peterborough game tonight.
Their fans are utterly shite. Quiet throughout. The odd song, but not many.
The one with the most traction was:
Youve seen the champions
Now fuck off home.
What a bunch of arsehiles.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21082 on: March 2, 2022, 08:36:54 am »


For fucks sake, how much are they getting for writing this shit?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21083 on: March 2, 2022, 08:44:34 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March  1, 2022, 08:01:54 pm
The squad selected for Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FCs match against Peterborough tonight cost around £740m.

Yeah but we spent 75 and 60 million on Van Dijk and Alisson, so ye know
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21084 on: March 2, 2022, 08:47:48 am »
He needed inspiration from Messi to beat the mighty Peterborough? That's the £100 million paid off then, great buy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21085 on: March 2, 2022, 08:58:21 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on March  2, 2022, 08:36:54 am
For fucks sake, how much are they getting for writing this shit?
All I can read is '£100m player in a £1billion squad scores goal against Championship relegation fodder'.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21086 on: March 2, 2022, 10:09:47 am »
The Blue Loonatics will no doubt not like the fact it mentions Messi.

"WE DON'T GET THE CREDIT WE DESERVE"

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21087 on: March 2, 2022, 11:13:18 am »
A£100m player scores against lower league cannon fodder? Im failing to see what is special about that?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21088 on: March 2, 2022, 12:51:27 pm »
It's now news worthy when Grealish scores. Hahahahah how far has he fallen.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21089 on: March 2, 2022, 01:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March  2, 2022, 12:51:27 pm
It's now news worthy when Grealish scores. Hahahahah how far has he fallen.

Normally you'd expect it to be news when a £100 million player doesn't start a game, just look at all the fuss over Lukaku. Meanwhile Grealish spends weeks on the City bench, only being dragged off it for FA Cup games against lower league opposition, and not a word is said.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21090 on: March 2, 2022, 01:12:13 pm »
I still don't get Grealish.

Was he ever a top player at Villa?  Looks good granted, but spent half his career in the Championship.

Suddenly he was England's star man who never played at the Euros.

Now he is a £100m player...

Honestly not being a dick but I don't see the hype around him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21091 on: March 2, 2022, 01:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on March  2, 2022, 01:12:13 pm
I still don't get Grealish.

Was he ever a top player at Villa?  Looks good granted, but spent half his career in the Championship.

Suddenly he was England's star man who never played at the Euros.

Now he is a £100m player...

Honestly not being a dick but I don't see the hype around him.

I had quite a few posters taking shots at me when they signed him as I said he's average at best.

He's never been close to a £100m player in terms of talent.

 Achieved absolutely nothing of note in the game, but somehow ended up being labelled as England's secret weapon during the Euros despite having previously done fuck all in an England shirt.

The media wanted a new Beckham and he was happy to oblige with his shit haircut and low socks. He just doesn't have the skillset to bring it on the pitch.

Basically, he's shit and City got rinsed.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21092 on: March 2, 2022, 01:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on March  2, 2022, 01:12:13 pm
I still don't get Grealish.

Was he ever a top player at Villa?  Looks good granted, but spent half his career in the Championship.

Suddenly he was England's star man who never played at the Euros.

Now he is a £100m player...

Honestly not being a dick but I don't see the hype around him.
Could never see it myself, wasn't worried in the slightest about him going to city. They already have a far superior young English player in foden. He had the odd good game for villa but nothing major.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21093 on: March 2, 2022, 02:03:41 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on March  2, 2022, 01:21:01 pm
I had quite a few posters taking shots at me when they signed him as I said he's average at best.

He's never been close to a £100m player in terms of talent.

Achieved absolutely nothing of note in the game, but somehow ended up being labelled as England's secret weapon during the Euros despite having previously done fuck all in an England shirt.

The media wanted a new Beckham and he was happy to oblige with his shit haircut and low socks. He just doesn't have the skillset to bring it on the pitch.

Basically, he's shit and City got rinsed.

There were a few posters who made an absolute show of themselves in the summer when Grealish and Sancho joined these and United respectively.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21094 on: March 2, 2022, 02:29:10 pm »
He's not shit, but he's not worth £100m.

The football world is quick to want to pigeon hole a player as one or the other.

He'd have been a perfectly fine acquisition had they paid £40m for him or something.

£100m is laughable
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21095 on: March 2, 2022, 03:50:29 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  2, 2022, 02:29:10 pm
He's not shit, but he's not worth £100m.

The football world is quick to want to pigeon hole a player as one or the other.

He'd have been a perfectly fine acquisition had they paid £40m for him or something.

£100m is laughable

I guess the fee is irrelevant when your spending dictates your income, rather than the other way around.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21096 on: March 2, 2022, 06:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on March  1, 2022, 01:17:18 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60572525

Are we going to get an apology? Two f*cking points in the title race. Chris Kavvangh. Same incompetent person who didnt give Kane ANYTHING for his horrendous tackle us vs spurs. Lol. I am utterly disgusted. Its just horrendous. As if Man city need more help, they get all the luck, as if 500m on fullbacks isnt help enough

An apology???? Oh that's OK, no problem. It's not like there is a video referee there to spot things that are missed by the ref FFS 🤦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21097 on: March 2, 2022, 07:11:17 pm »
Foden is way better but he doesn't have hair like Grealish, the guy looks like he should be riding a scooter through some rough Manchester estate. Which is why they bought Grealish, he was the flavour of the month at the Euros and the girls were fawning over him whenever he came on.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21098 on: March 2, 2022, 07:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on March  1, 2022, 01:17:18 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60572525

Are we going to get an apology? Two f*cking points in the title race. Chris Kavvangh. Same incompetent person who didnt give Kane ANYTHING for his horrendous tackle us vs spurs. Lol. I am utterly disgusted. Its just horrendous. As if Man city need more help, they get all the luck, as if 500m on fullbacks isnt help enough
Chris Kavanagh and his gross incompetence / ulterior motives, may very well have decided the title race and possible relegation teams.   Guy is a fecking weapon and needs suspending, pending on basic retraining requirements. 

PGMOL unacceptable

City get away with murder yet again, lets hope the luck runs out
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21099 on: Yesterday at 01:44:44 am »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on March  2, 2022, 07:51:26 pm
Chris Kavanagh and his gross incompetence / ulterior motives INCONTROVERTIBLE CORRUPTION may possibly decide the title race and possible relegation teams.   Guy is a fecking weapon   corrupted cheating c*nt and needs hanging from the Kop by his balls

Sorry Gray H but felt this was a more accurate representation of what transpired last Saturday night.

Also lets not forget the 2 points they got courtesy of the non-penalty they were awarded in the Wolves game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21100 on: Yesterday at 10:25:57 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 01:44:44 am
Sorry Gray H but felt this was a more accurate representation of what transpired last Saturday night.

Also lets not forget the 2 points they got courtesy of the non-penalty they were awarded in the Wolves game.

I think Nick made the point in another thread, but it's the fact that the Wolves one was deemed a pen that makes the decision on saturday even more ridiculous.

Lets call in incompetence for now, but when reffing is this bad then surely the last thing any leader of refs would do is create a potential conflict of interest by putting Mancs in charge of a Manc game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21101 on: Yesterday at 11:12:11 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:25:57 am
I think Nick made the point in another thread, but it's the fact that the Wolves one was deemed a pen that makes the decision on saturday even more ridiculous.

Lets call it incompetence for now but when reffing is this bad then surely the last thing any leader of refs would do is create a potential conflict of interest by putting Mancs in charge of a Manc game.

Sorry Charlie but there is no way this can be shrugged aside as incompetence. No footballing person and certainly no experienced official let alone one of this countrys elite ranked officials could possibly - with the aid of repeated normal speed and slow motion replays - have interpreted Rodris action as anything other than a blatant handball and thus a 100% stonewall penalty. Thus the only conclusion to be drawn is that Kavanagh chose not to award a penalty or advise Tierney to view the VAR because he did not want to risk City drawing instead of winning the game and thereby dropping two precious points following on from the three points they dropped against Spurs.

The same guy did the corresponding reverse in the City game with Wolves when he awarded City a penalty and thus a win instead of a draw for an incident which was a classic and straightforward armpit/shirtsleeve non- penalty.

The reason for such blatant in plain sight cheating could be either inherent bias of Greater Manchester born person who favours his home area team or the more sinister possibility of financially induced corruption. Whichever of the two it is, it is is corrupt and it is blatant cheating and goes against every basic principle of sport and fair play which is all any participant in sport can hope for.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21102 on: Yesterday at 11:18:25 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:25:57 am
I think Nick made the point in another thread, but it's the fact that the Wolves one was deemed a pen that makes the decision on saturday even more ridiculous.

Lets call in incompetence for now, but when reffing is this bad then surely the last thing any leader of refs would do is create a potential conflict of interest by putting Mancs in charge of a Manc game.

As Timbo says, the two incidents v Wolves and Everton are not incompetence its blatant cheating. The only question is, is the cheating due to growing up in Ashton-under-Lyne, which is about as close to Maine Road and the Etihad as Norris Green is to Anfield, or is it something more sinister.

We've got two refs in the PL who regularly do Manc games, one from Wythenshawe, from a family of match going Utd fans, in a very pro Utd area and another from a mixed Utd/City area. It's fucking corrupt from the top down
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21103 on: Yesterday at 11:28:32 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:12:11 am
Sorry Charlie but there is no way this can be shrugged aside as incompetence. No footballing person and certainly no experienced official let alone one of this countrys elite ranked officials could possibly - with the aid of repeated normal speed and slow motion replays - have interpreted Rodris action as anything other than a blatant handball and thus a 100% stonewall penalty. Thus the only conclusion to be drawn is that Kavanagh chose not to award a penalty or advise Tierney to view the VAR because he did not want to risk City drawing instead of winning the game and thereby dropping two precious points following on from the three points they dropped against Spurs.

The same guy did the corresponding reverse in the City game with Wolves when he awarded City a penalty and thus a win instead of a draw for an incident which was a classic and straightforward armpit/shirtsleeve non- penalty.

The reason for such blatant in plain sight cheating could be either inherent bias of Greater Manchester born person who favours his home area team or the more sinister possibility of financially induced corruption. Whichever of the two it is, it is is corrupt and it is blatant cheating and goes against every basic principle of sport and fair play which is all any participant in sport can hope for.
You cannot get them decisions wrong unless you want to. The officials should have to explain why the made decisions but no doubt they would still cover each others arses. Also, we seem to have an extremely small pool of officials to call upon, seems to be same refs all the time making these decisions. There should be a larger pool to choose from. Personally I think almost all the current officials should be sacked and replaced.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21104 on: Yesterday at 11:37:08 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:12:11 am
Sorry Charlie but there is no way this can be shrugged aside as incompetence. No footballing person and certainly no experienced official let alone one of this countrys elite ranked officials could possibly - with the aid of repeated normal speed and slow motion replays - have interpreted Rodris action as anything other than a blatant handball and thus a 100% stonewall penalty. Thus the only conclusion to be drawn is that Kavanagh chose not to award a penalty or advise Tierney to view the VAR because he did not want to risk City drawing instead of winning the game and thereby dropping two precious points following on from the three points they dropped against Spurs.

The same guy did the corresponding reverse in the City game with Wolves when he awarded City a penalty and thus a win instead of a draw for an incident which was a classic and straightforward armpit/shirtsleeve non- penalty.

The reason for such blatant in plain sight cheating could be either inherent bias of Greater Manchester born person who favours his home area team or the more sinister possibility of financially induced corruption. Whichever of the two it is, it is is corrupt and it is blatant cheating and goes against every basic principle of sport and fair play which is all any participant in sport can hope for.

Don't get me wrong Timbo I'm not shrugging it off.

What I was trying to do was think what I would do if I were doing Riley's job. If it were me doing a straight up honest job, I'd be hugely frustrated with the inconsistencies in decisions made by my group of officials and I'd be trying to address it.

I'd also be aware of some of the recent key decisions made and how they've affected results and be aware of how it could look to people, especially given where the officials at the centre of recent storms come from. One of my key priorities would be protecting the integrity of the whole refereeing operation.

For that reason, i.e. the risk of my officials making decisions that could be misconstrued, the absolutely last thing I'd be doing would be appointing refs that have well known Manc links to any game that could positively affect them or negatively affect rivals for a title.

The fact that Riley a) continues to appoint Manc officials to their games and b) appears to refuse to publicly address the clear and obvious (ha ha) issues with refereeing leads to the conclusion that there is something more at play.

Personally, if you have the likes of Taylor who is from Utds heartland and Kavanagh who we are led to believe has City links, then I believe it is virtually impossible to be free from subconcious bias. Anyone who has lived and worked among Mancs know exactly how they refer to us and how much they despise us. If you are surrounded by that all week, from family, friends, colleagues and even asides from members of the public, that is bound to seep through.

The key is, we can see it, so what the fuck are the clubs whose fortunes can be dictated by these people doing about it? And before anyone says that if we say anything we'll get fucked over even more, just stop and think how the game has allowed that to even be a possibility. I know a ref, albeit further down the pyramid, years ago he'd be defending them stoically, last time I saw him he didn't even try.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21105 on: Yesterday at 01:32:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:18:25 am
As Timbo says, the two incidents v Wolves and Everton are not incompetence its blatant cheating. The only question is, is the cheating due to growing up in Ashton-under-Lyne, which is about as close to Maine Road and the Etihad as Norris Green is to Anfield, or is it something more sinister.

We've got two refs in the PL who regularly do Manc games, one from Wythenshawe, from a family of match going Utd fans, in a very pro Utd area and another from a mixed Utd/City area. It's fucking corrupt from the top down

Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:28:32 am
You cannot get them decisions wrong unless you want to. The officials should have to explain why the made decisions but no doubt they would still cover each others arses. Also, we seem to have an extremely small pool of officials to call upon, seems to be same refs all the time making these decisions. There should be a larger pool to choose from. Personally I think almost all the current officials should be sacked and replaced.

As you might expect I agree entirely with what you both say.

My own view for what it is worth which is nothing but speculative and thus not worth much at all beyond the gut sense of an exceedingly long term football and LFC fan is that it is the latter of the two possibilities of corruption which I cited in all these incidents favouring City. Namely financially induced corruption acting as the prevailing dynamic. It could of course be something even more sinister such as blackmail or perhaps grave litigation of some sort but I'm not going into those cesspits as they are areas of even more speculative nature and are asking for the inevitable smokescreen tirade of accusations of tin hat conspiracy theorising.

And yeah, sure, the pro Manchester/anti Liverpool bias is certainly the most convenient and less troublesome in broader terms of the two corrupted options. However Abu Dhabi are involved here. They can pull and are prepared to pull strings hitherto unimaginable to decent people and professional sport in this country at least.

Also I doubt very much whether Kavanagh, the official who concerns us in this instance, would be prepared to completely undermine any credibility he might have had prior to these triumvirate of abominations of the refereeing profession [namely the Spurs, Wolves and Everton games] to the extent that he has done purely because he hails from City's neck of the woods and he and his family stick up for them.

I simply do not believe he would have done that in such an overt way. So it is that which makes me suspect very strongly that more sinister dynamics have been afoot in these connected episodes that have favoured City to the extent of adding four points to their total and subtracting two from our own.

People can call it tin hat for all their worth but I honestly couldn't give a fuck. I've watched footy since the late '50's and have seen many bad refereeing decisions some of which have cost LFC titles and cups or clinched us titles and cups . However, in this country there has never been anything to remotely approach this level of affecting the outcome of football games and thereby the destination of the league title by a single person's decisions - in this instance remote decisions. Never.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:36:20 pm by Timbo's Goals »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21106 on: Yesterday at 01:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:37:08 am
Don't get me wrong Timbo I'm not shrugging it off.

What I was trying to do was think what I would do if I were doing Riley's job. If it were me doing a straight up honest job, I'd be hugely frustrated with the inconsistencies in decisions made by my group of officials and I'd be trying to address it.

I'd also be aware of some of the recent key decisions made and how they've affected results and be aware of how it could look to people, especially given where the officials at the centre of recent storms come from. One of my key priorities would be protecting the integrity of the whole refereeing operation.

For that reason, i.e. the risk of my officials making decisions that could be misconstrued, the absolutely last thing I'd be doing would be appointing refs that have well known Manc links to any game that could positively affect them or negatively affect rivals for a title.

The fact that Riley a) continues to appoint Manc officials to their games and b) appears to refuse to publicly address the clear and obvious (ha ha) issues with refereeing leads to the conclusion that there is something more at play.

Personally, if you have the likes of Taylor who is from Utds heartland and Kavanagh who we are led to believe has City links, then I believe it is virtually impossible to be free from subconcious bias. Anyone who has lived and worked among Mancs know exactly how they refer to us and how much they despise us. If you are surrounded by that all week, from family, friends, colleagues and even asides from members of the public, that is bound to seep through.

The key is, we can see it, so what the fuck are the clubs whose fortunes can be dictated by these people doing about it? And before anyone says that if we say anything we'll get fucked over even more, just stop and think how the game has allowed that to even be a possibility. I know a ref, albeit further down the pyramid, years ago he'd be defending them stoically, last time I saw him he didn't even try.

Good post Charlie lad. And I do appreciate what you were putting forward and it it's bang on mate.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21107 on: Yesterday at 02:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 01:32:32 pm
As you might expect I agree entirely with what you both say.

My own view for what it is worth which is nothing but speculative and thus not worth much at all beyond the gut sense of an exceedingly long term football and LFC fan is that it is the latter of the two possibilities of corruption which I cited in all these incidents favouring City. Namely financially induced corruption acting as the prevailing dynamic. It could of course be something even more sinister such as blackmail or perhaps grave litigation of some sort but I'm not going into those cesspits as they are areas of even more speculative nature and are asking for the inevitable smokescreen tirade of accusations of tin hat conspiracy theorising.

And yeah, sure, the pro Manchester/anti Liverpool bias is certainly the most convenient and less troublesome in broader terms of the two corrupted options. However Abu Dhabi are involved here. They can pull and are prepared to pull strings hitherto unimaginable to decent people and professional sport in this country at least.

Also I doubt very much whether Kavanagh, the official who concerns us in this instance, would be prepared to completely undermine any credibility he might have had prior to these triumvirate of abominations of the refereeing profession [namely the Spurs, Wolves and Everton games] to the extent that he has done purely because he hails from City's neck of the woods and he and his family stick up for them.

I simply do not believe he would have done that in such an overt way. So it is that which makes me suspect very strongly that more sinister dynamics have been afoot in these connected episodes that have favoured City to the extent of adding four points to their total and subtracting two from our own.

People can call it tin hat for all their worth but I honestly couldn't give a fuck. I've watched footy since the late '50's and have seen many bad refereeing decisions some of which have cost LFC titles and cups or clinched us titles and cups . However, in this country there has never been anything to remotely approach this level of affecting the outcome of football games and thereby the destination of the league title by a single person's decisions - in this instance remote decisions. Never.
You may well be right. It would appear that simple club bias, whilst bad enough, cant explain some of the decisions being made. Liverpool and city are so close that it doesnt take much to make a difference. Just the decisions in the spurs v Liverpool game and the handball decisions that have city a penalty v wolves and denied Everton a penalty v city, decisions which are so far beyond being subjective, are the difference in us currently being 6 points behind city or level points. That is a huge difference, and could well mean that Chris Kvanagh has been decisive in this years title race by making a few inexplicable decisions.
It seems crazy to even suggest it , but you just cannot make some of these mistakes with VAR, so there must be another reason. He surely wouldnt risk his career for just club bias? Or maybe he knows it doesnt matter what he does he will never be pulled up on it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21108 on: Yesterday at 03:20:19 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21109 on: Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:13:40 pm
You may well be right. It would appear that simple club bias, whilst bad enough, cant explain some of the decisions being made. Liverpool and city are so close that it doesnt take much to make a difference. Just the decisions in the spurs v Liverpool game and the handball decisions that have city a penalty v wolves and denied Everton a penalty v city, decisions which are so far beyond being subjective, are the difference in us currently being 6 points behind city or level points. That is a huge difference, and could well mean that Chris Kvanagh has been decisive in this years title race by making a few inexplicable decisions.
It seems crazy to even suggest it , but you just cannot make some of these mistakes with VAR, so there must be another reason. He surely wouldnt risk his career for just club bias? Or maybe he knows it doesnt matter what he does he will never be pulled up on it.

I was thinking the same, but then Taylor gets away with murder, from the constantly blowing up to disrupt our play while allowing other teams the advantage, to overturning a stonewall pen for us at O/T, as do the other refs who take the absolute piss, so maybe its just that he's realised he can favour City and it'll be ignored/brushed under the carpet. The way the PL does VAR, totally different to RL for example and the "clear and obvious error" get out of jail free card, allows them a LOT of leeway and ability to hide biased decisions behind I can't overrule the referee.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21110 on: Yesterday at 04:03:24 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 03:20:19 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/03/premier-league-considers-adding-human-rights-to-new-owners-test


door. horse. bolted

The Saudi's and UAE will want this, won't they? Just eliminates any future competition for them. The Saudi's probably suggested it when they were buying their way past the existing test.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21111 on: Yesterday at 04:12:34 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  2, 2022, 02:29:10 pm
He's not shit, but he's not worth £100m.

The football world is quick to want to pigeon hole a player as one or the other.

He'd have been a perfectly fine acquisition had they paid £40m for him or something.

£100m is laughable

Grealish is a good player when he is the focal point of a team like he was at Villa. Where everything runs through him and he can do whatever the fuck he wants on the pitch.

Its why hes average for England and City because hes nothing special when mixed with a bunch of top class talent and the game doesnt revolve around him

The sad thing is City dont care about money that even if he flops it doesnt hurt them at all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21112 on: Yesterday at 04:47:18 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 03:20:19 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/03/premier-league-considers-adding-human-rights-to-new-owners-test


door. horse. bolted

 :lmao Judging by what owners they've let in recently it'd be interesting to see just who would they deem unsuitable.Satan,maybe if he's poor.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21113 on: Yesterday at 05:54:23 pm »
I think the problem with VAR, as with any complicated and subjective process, is that bias unconscious or otherwise always seeps its way in.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21114 on: Yesterday at 07:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 05:54:23 pm
I think the problem with VAR, as with any complicated and subjective process, is that bias unconscious or otherwise always seeps its way in.


Oh look. City , United and Chelsea have done well getting penalties. That is surprising.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21115 on: Yesterday at 08:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:12:11 am
Sorry Charlie but there is no way this can be shrugged aside as incompetence. No footballing person and certainly no experienced official let alone one of this countrys elite ranked officials could possibly - with the aid of repeated normal speed and slow motion replays - have interpreted Rodris action as anything other than a blatant handball and thus a 100% stonewall penalty. Thus the only conclusion to be drawn is that Kavanagh chose not to award a penalty or advise Tierney to view the VAR because he did not want to risk City drawing instead of winning the game and thereby dropping two precious points following on from the three points they dropped against Spurs.

The same guy did the corresponding reverse in the City game with Wolves when he awarded City a penalty and thus a win instead of a draw for an incident which was a classic and straightforward armpit/shirtsleeve non- penalty.

The reason for such blatant in plain sight cheating could be either inherent bias of Greater Manchester born person who favours his home area team or the more sinister possibility of financially induced corruption. Whichever of the two it is, it is is corrupt and it is blatant cheating and goes against every basic principle of sport and fair play which is all any participant in sport can hope for.

Nailed it.   
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21116 on: Today at 01:20:23 pm »
These are about to get millions of fans when Chelsea get taken over. The plastics will migrate across to City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21117 on: Today at 01:23:13 pm »


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21118 on: Today at 01:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:23:13 pm



Such a well run club. Amazing how they pull that off every year.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21119 on: Today at 01:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:25:07 pm
Such a well run club. Amazing how they pull that off every year.
They are in a similar position to Chelsea in the sense that losses have eaten into a large percentage of the money Abu Dhabi brought into the club.
