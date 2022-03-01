As Timbo says, the two incidents v Wolves and Everton are not incompetence its blatant cheating. The only question is, is the cheating due to growing up in Ashton-under-Lyne, which is about as close to Maine Road and the Etihad as Norris Green is to Anfield, or is it something more sinister.



We've got two refs in the PL who regularly do Manc games, one from Wythenshawe, from a family of match going Utd fans, in a very pro Utd area and another from a mixed Utd/City area. It's fucking corrupt from the top down



You cannot get them decisions wrong unless you want to. The officials should have to explain why the made decisions but no doubt they would still cover each others arses. Also, we seem to have an extremely small pool of officials to call upon, seems to be same refs all the time making these decisions. There should be a larger pool to choose from. Personally I think almost all the current officials should be sacked and replaced.



As you might expect I agree entirely with what you both say.My own view for what it is worth which is nothing but speculative and thus not worth much at all beyond the gut sense of an exceedingly long term football and LFC fan is that it is the latter of the two possibilities of corruption which I cited in all these incidents favouring City. Namely financially induced corruption acting as the prevailing dynamic. It could of course be something even more sinister such as blackmail or perhaps grave litigation of some sort but I'm not going into those cesspits as they are areas of even more speculative nature and are asking for the inevitable smokescreen tirade of accusations of tin hat conspiracy theorising.And yeah, sure, the pro Manchester/anti Liverpool bias is certainly the most convenient and less troublesome in broader terms of the two corrupted options. However Abu Dhabi are involved here. They can pull and are prepared to pull strings hitherto unimaginable to decent people and professional sport in this country at least.Also I doubt very much whether Kavanagh, the official who concerns us in this instance, would be prepared to completely undermine any credibility he might have had prior to these triumvirate of abominations of the refereeing profession [namely the Spurs, Wolves and Everton games] to the extent that he has done purely because he hails from City's neck of the woods and he and his family stick up for them.I simply do not believe he would have done that in such an overt way. So it is that which makes me suspect very strongly that more sinister dynamics have been afoot in these connected episodes that have favoured City to the extent of adding four points to their total and subtracting two from our own.People can call it tin hat for all their worth but I honestly couldn't give a fuck. I've watched footy since the late '50's and have seen many bad refereeing decisions some of which have cost LFC titles and cups or clinched us titles and cups . However, in this country there has never been anything to remotely approach this level of affecting the outcome of football games and thereby the destination of the league title by a single person's decisions - in this instance remote decisions. Never.